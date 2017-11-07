Gazprom: A Value Opportunity Fraught With Risk

The stock may be cheap, but it is not for the faint-hearted.

The question of whether Russian oil giant PJSC Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is a value opportunity or a value trap needs to be addressed. At first glance, Gazprom may look like an attractive investment at present, especially in relation to oil majors such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP plc (NYSE:BP), and Total SA (NYSE:TOT), as it trades for under $5 per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8, and offers a 6%+ dividend yield.

Company P/E Ratio Gazprom 3.8 Exxon Mobil 30.22 BP plc 35.09 Total SA 19.27

Furthermore, Gazprom is presently trading on the Pink Sheets in the U.S. at a discount to the Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Industry average of 44.39 and to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 24.81. It is also trading cheaply relative to its own five-year average P/E of 5.1, so the fact that the stock is cheap cannot be in doubt, especially as one Gazprom ADR share is equivalent to two Gazprom shares that trade on the Moscow Exchange, and the ADR is sponsored.

By becoming a Gazprom shareholder, you acquire ownership of a $50.425 billion firm that dominates the Russian domestic market and owns 72% of Russia's natural gas reserves - which accounts for 17% of the world's natural gas reserves. The company is also responsible for 66% of Russia's natural gas output - which accounts for 11% of global natural gas output.



Profitability is another factor that shareholders will find attractive here, as the sheer scale of Gazprom's operations and growth investment capabilities has enabled it to increase its revenues in a period when commodity prices have slumped.

Year Revenue (₽) 2012 150.22 billion 2013 5.15 trillion 2014 5.48 trillion 2015 5.98 trillion 2016 5.97 trillion

Furthermore, the stock is likely to remain stable, as the Russian government has a 50.232% ownership stake in the firm, which should ensure that Gazprom's dominance over the domestic market is assured going forward. In addition to the domestic market, which it dominates, the company is also a key player in providing pipeline gas supplies to Europe, having supplied 179.3 bcm of gas to the region in 2016, and anticipates that it will have up to 35% of the European gas market by 2025.

Gazprom has also been found creditworthy by the major agencies, with Standard & Poor's (BB+) and Fitch (BBB-) both labeling the company's outlook as positive, and Moody's (Ba1) seeing a stable outlook going forward. While not top-tier rankings, it does show that Gazprom is certainly investment-grade.

So, a large, profitable, investment-grade firm with majority government ownership and a dominant position in its home market, plus a key player in the European market, is trading cheaply and offering a large dividend yield - surely this is a no-brainer investment, one would think. However, Gazprom is not without risks.

Of most significance is the geopolitical environment within which the company operates. The West is currently at odds with Russia, having imposed sanctions on the country since 2014 over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which the BBC has called the:

... biggest East-West showdown since [the] Cold War.

Much of Gazprom's pipelines to Europe go through Ukraine, and in light of the conflict, the company has sought to diversify its delivery system to its European market. The following image, though a little dated now, shows how Gazprom have attempted to diversity its pipeline routes.

Capacity figures in the map have changed, with Turkish Stream capacity halved and Nord Stream capacity doubled.

Also proposed is TurkStream, a planned pipeline going from Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia to Luleburgaz in Turkey via the Black Sea. While this was thrown into doubt due to the 2015 shooting down of a Russian attack aircraft by a Turkish fighter jet, relations between Russia and Turkey have mended and the pipeline has recommenced.

However, Western opposition to Russian political conduct remains high, which has an adverse affect on Gazprom's operations. The EU has long sought to diversify its gas supply sources to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, and the geopolitical tension that the Ukraine conflict has engendered has only intensified that resolve, as has alleged Russian meddling in Western political matters such as the 2016 Presidential election, Brexit, and the Catalonian independence dispute in Spain. As the 2016 annual report states on page 147:

Starting from 2014, Russia is under sanctions imposed by the EU, the United States and other countries over the conflict in Ukraine. The continuation of the conflict is very likely to extend the list of restrictive measures and the duration of the sanctions.

While the report goes on to say that Gazprom will work "to reduce the impact the economic restrictions imposed/reintroduced against Russia have on the company" given how vital the European market is to it, the impact is likely to be sizable going forward. It certainly throws into doubt the projected 35% share of the European gas market that Gazprom anticipates having by 2025, as many of the contracts that its European customers have will expire by then, and the search for alternatives is one that is being assiduously pursued.



Gazprom certainly looks like an attractive investment at first glance - the majority ownership by the Russian government, virtual domestic monopoly, sheer scale and profitability make the firm seem like a can't-miss prospect. Add to that the fact that the stock is trading with an exceptionally low P/E and at a discount to its sector and the wider market, and there would seem like little to quibble about here. However, the geopolitical issues that this Russian company faces over the Ukraine crisis, and the related push by its European customers to diversify their gas sources, make Gazprom a very risky investment to consider at this time. If you can stomach the risks, there is certainly value here, but I personally would be inclined to steer clear of this one.

Disclaimer: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.