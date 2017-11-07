Noble Corp.: Is There Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

Noble Corp.'s (NE) shares have long struggled with absence of company-specific upside catalysts. Together with Ensco (ESV), which continues to be punished for its merger with Atwood, NE's shares were unable to keep up with the latest upside in oil prices. The release of the quarterly report was Noble Corp.’s chance to boost confidence in investors and to provide some upside for the beaten stock.

The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.36 per share, in line with analysts’ estimates. Fellow drillers Diamond Offshore (DO) (here), Rowan (RDC) (here), Transocean (RIG) (here) and Ensco (here) were all able to beat Street’s estimates by healthy margins, so the market clearly expected the same from Noble Corp. Alas, the company did not deliver a positive surprise.

The company continues to generate positive operating cash flow ($300 million in nine months of this year), but the market looks into the future and sees trouble. As per Noble Corp.’s management, the contract backlog stood at $3.2 billion at the end of the third quarter, with $860 million of revenue secured for 2018 and $700 million of revenue secured for 2019. For 2017, the full-year interest expense is estimated at $290 million-$293 million. With this run-rate on interest expense, Noble Corp.’s revenue outlook is a bit worrisome.

Sure, the company will have more contracts for 2018. However, will it be able to deliver positive cash flow? Drillships Noble Tom Madden and Noble Sam Croft are warm stacked in the Gulf of Mexico and are primary candidates for new jobs. The problem is that competition is high and the dayrate will most likely be low, as highlighted by the recent Transocean’s contract with BHP Billiton (BHP). Rowan has three modern drillships in the Gulf of Mexico - Rowan Renaissance, Rowan Reliance, Rowan Relentless. Transocean has just suffered a termination in the Gulf of Mexico for Discoverer Clear Leader, and the rig is as hot as it can be now. Until the industry is able to work through at least part of the backlog of modern rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s hard to expect decent dayrates.

In my opinion, the market is increasingly worried about the state of Noble Corp.’s finances. Recovery is slow and drillers with stronger finances (Transocean, Diamond Offshore, Rowan) get preferential treatment from investors. Not surprisingly, Noble Corp. was asked about debt refinancing during the earnings call.

The company gave a vague answer that it had options and that it had a preference to stay in the unsecured market. However, numbers don’t lie - the company cannot hope to finance about $580 million in interest expense and $450 million in debt relying on cash flow from decreasing backlog and a cash cushion of $608 million at the end of the third quarter. At the same time, the situation is not critical, and I expect that Noble Corp. will use the current window of opportunity provided by $60+ oil to refinance 2018 and 2019 maturities by issuing $450 million-$500 million of unsecured debt. Such refinancing could provide a short-term boost to Noble Corp.’s shares.

The stock is currently trading in the $3.70-4.80 range. In case oil prices continue their upside, a test of the high end of this range is possible. However, weak fundamentals will continue to put pressure on Noble's shares and the stock will likely have material downside when correction starts in the oil market. The problem is that the company will continue to post weak quarterly earnings as new contracts are clearly unable to add much to the bottom line due to low dayrates. In its current financial shape, Noble Corp. cannot afford the growth moves of its peers like Transocean’s acquisition of Songa, Ensco’s merger with Atwood, or Rowan’s deal with Saudi Aramco.

In this situation, the company is dependent on oil price recovery and on the speed of dayrate recovery for offshore drillers. Should recovery be indeed robust, Noble Corp.’s shares will have very significant upside as higher dayrates and utilization will be a game-changer for the company. However, a slow recovery will put big pressure on the company's finances due to its high debt level.

While oil prices have gone past the $60 mark, we’ve yet to see a material change in the contracting front for offshore drillers. With this in mind, I expect high volatility for Noble Corp. shares in the coming months, with share performance heavily dependent on the price of oil. Out of the “big five”, which also includes Diamond Offshore, Transocean, Ensco and Rowan, Noble Corp.'s shares are the most speculative at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.