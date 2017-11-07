General Electric - Peak Negativity

At this point, you are buying into peak negativity at an interesting valuation.

In this article, I will discuss the continuing negativity surrounding one of the world's biggest conglomerates and a recent sufferer from one of the worst non-recessionary sell-offs: General Electric (GE).

What Went Wrong?

General Electric is currently at a price where you could have bought it in the first quarter of 2011. Just two years after the bottom of one of the worst pre-WWII recessions. Even the machines which managed to buy the 2015 intraday crash are under water to a large extent.

Now, this is quite unusual since General Electric is a great macro tool, thanks to its size and history. I explained this in one of my General Electric articles where I compared the company to leading economic indicators. The graph below is an example of such a correlation.

However, the company's stock has been crushed in one of the longest and strongest bull markets of all time. Even the economy is growing at its fastest pace since the early 2000s, according to leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index.

The problem with GE is that this once well-oiled dividend machine has gotten less efficient. The company acquired oil & gas and energy assets from the French company Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) and bought Baker Hughes during times that were very unfortunate for this very business.

In addition to that, the company is currently suffering from equipment oversupply in the transportation industry that makes it impossible to benefit from a transportation bull market, despite being the biggest producer of locomotives. Something that would be considered to be extremely positive for GE in general.

All of the things above have caused analysts to cut full-year EPS estimates for 2017 from the $1.60-1.70 range to the $1.05-1.10 range. Furthermore, CFOA (cash flow from operating activities) was cut to $7 billion from the previous range of $12 to $14 billion.

These numbers are hitting this dividend generator very hard. Especially because the new CEO John Flannery could not promise that dividends are safe.

When Flannery Speaks, The World Listens

On the 13th of November, we will get one of the most important speeches of CEO John Flannery. This investor update will reveal what measures the company is going to take to get this conglomerate back on its tracks.

Flannery already made clear during the third quarter earnings web call that everything is on the table. Management is reviewing every aspect of the company and absolutely nothing will be safe when it comes to cutting waste.

The dividend question was not answered back then other than the statement that shareholder returns are key to the company - which makes absolute sense in my opinion.

Lastly, I know there have been questions about capital allocation and our commitment to the dividend. We manage the Company for total shareholder return, balancing growth and the dividend payout. The dividend is a priority in our capital allocation framework, and we understand its importance to our investor base. - Q3/2017 earnings call (Flannery)

The interesting thing is that investors did not buy this statement. The company kept selling off after the call and has not bottomed yet while I am writing this article. One reason for this is the debt load of close to $130 billion which makes it hard to sustain $8 billion annual dividend payments with imploding free cash flow.

However, this brings me to the next point.

Peak Negativity

At this point, we have gotten a 37% sell-off on a YTD basis, EPS cuts from $1.70 to $1.10, lower cash flow predictions and high odds of getting a dividend cut.

The graph below shows the most recent EPS forecast changes. Over the last four weeks, we got seven down revisions for the 2017 fiscal year and eight revisions for next year. Even 2019 has already gotten a downgrade.

Source: Nasdaq

We also see that the fourth quarter has gotten as negative as it gets with five down revisions.

Speaking of downward revisions, let's look at stock price predictions below. Stock price targets have been quite consistent in the first half of 2017 despite a falling (massively underperforming) stock price until the negativity started building up. General Electric turned out to be unable to perform and its key business segments didn't contribute as planned. That's when the 'big guys' started cutting their targets from $32 in June to currently $24 per share.

Source: 4-traders, FINVIZ

This Balloon Has Been Deflated & Conclusion

In a recent interview with Fox Business, former GE vice-president Bob Wright hit the nail on the head:

For some it's an opportunity while we cry a lot - Bob Wright (after pointing out General Electric's opportunities while referring to the latest stock price losses)

This stock has gotten as negative as it gets. EPS has been cut to the bone, free cash flow predictions are pointing towards a dividend cut and every analyst has cut its price target.

Of course, all of this would be even worse in a recession or economic downturn because it is extremely difficult to buy into beaten-down stocks in times of a weakening economy. Simply because underlying fundamentals keep weakening. Something we are currently not seeing with General Electric (strong macro economy).

However, General Electric remains a leader in the fields of aviation, healthcare and power in terms of size and overall revenue generation. Yes, the company made terrible mistakes and bought certain assets like oil & gas in a terrible environment, but it's not investing in a declining industry. Even better, the company is increasingly emphasizing services and technological support throughout entire supply chains.

GE's services saw 8% organic growth in the third quarter, driven by strong renewables repower activity, 21% aviation spares rate growth and transportation parts, according to GE's third-quarter earnings presentation.

This is something you want to keep an eye on going forward. Especially when Flannery is going to reveal his plan on the 13th of this month. Speaking of his speech, I think it is going to allow positivity to re-enter GE's stock price. The worst thing that can happen is that management is going to admit that it is clueless and has not figured out a plan. The best case is that dividends will remain a priority while the company is going to start cutting costs massively. Even if this means that dividends are going to be cut in the mid-term.

And do not forget, even at next year's conservative EPS forecast of $1.24, you are buying at roughly 16 times next year's earnings. It would still be a problem during an economic downturn, but at peak negativity in an economic upswing, you might want to take these odds at the current stock price. Especially given that the company is facing higher revenue and higher margins once cost-saving measures are executed.

Personally, I believe that the stock price is going to bottom around $20 and I think that Bob Wright is right. We are seeing a great opportunity.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

