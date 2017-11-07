Presidio's (PSDO) CEO Bob Cagnazzi on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 3, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Elliot Brecher - General Counsel

Bob Cagnazzi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Fletcher - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tien-tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Mark Moskowitz - Barclays Capital

Edward Caso - Wells Fargo Securities

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Irvin Liu - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Matt Cabral - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to the Presidio Quarter Fiscal 2018 [Technical Difficulty]. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Elliot Brecher, Presidio’s General Counsel. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Elliot Brecher

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal first quarter earnings call. Today’s conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release that was distributed this afternoon. If you have not, it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we get started, I’d like to note that certain comments made on this call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such statements, including statements regarding our outlook for fiscal 2018 or any other future periods, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s view as of any subsequent date.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and events or results could differ materially from those presented due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Additional detailed information concerning these risks regarding our business and the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements and other information we’ll be giving today can be found in our Form 10-Q and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release, which are available at sec.gov, as well as on the Investor Relations section of Presidio’s website at presidio.com.

During the call, we’ll also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today’s press release.

Our presenters today are Bob Cagnazzi, our Chief Executive Officer and Paul Fletcher, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob will begin with his perspective on the first quarter performance and provide a discussion on our ongoing strategic initiatives. Paul will then review our financial results and future outlook in more detail before we open up the call for your questions. Bob?

Bob Cagnazzi

Thanks, Elliot, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. We’re extremely pleased with our results for the first quarter, where we delivered total revenue growth of 3.7%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 15.8%, and pro forma diluted EPS growth of 16.1%. We continued to execute against our strategic growth initiatives and achieved solid top line growth and delivered significant cash flow generation, resulted in our strong EPS performance.

Our revenue growth was driven by strong client demand for Cloud and Security solutions deployed across both private and multi-cloud environments, as we continue to evolve the business to these high-growth solution areas. Our managed services business saw growth of a 11% during the quarter with new security and cloud management solutions supplementing our existing managed service offerings and new contract bookings driving growth in our average total contract value.

Cloud revenue increased 21.3% in the first quarter. We continue to see strong demand in client engagements around multi-cloud and IT transformation, converged and hyperconverged infrastructures, data center modernization and associated services to support new, modernized infrastructure in all our market sectors. Growth was strongest within our middle market clients, driven by information technology, manufacturing and transportation clients.

Security revenue increased 63.4% in the first quarter, driven by high demand from customers as they look to stay ahead of increasingly complex cyber security threats, which drove the adoption of our advanced security technologies and services. In the middle market, education and healthcare client experienced strong growth, while financial services, media and entertainment and retail clients drove the growth in our large market sector.

The first quarter saw continuation of the secular shift towards multi-cloud-based infrastructure from traditional standalone storage and compute solutions. With that, Digital Infrastructure decreased by 6.9% in the first quarter, as we saw lower revenue generated by education and professional services client.

We also saw our Federal business return to growth in Q1. The effort to diversify our Federal business around Department of Defense and Intel contracts had countered the headwinds we saw in the civilian space paid dividend in the Q1 federal buying cycle, as our Federal business increased 18% for the quarter.

During fiscal 2017, we saw our total revenue growth muted by the impact of a higher rate of software subscription-based solutions, which are recognized net of the related cost of sales and total revenue. However, the netting impact in the first quarter of FY 2018 was immaterial with a net down of $22 million in revenue in the current quarter, which compares to $20.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Given that, our adjusted revenue growth would have been 3.8% had these solutions been sold in the same terms as comparable solutions sold in previous quarters.

As I indicated earlier, we generated significant cash flow during the first quarter. In addition to further deleveraging the balance sheet, we also completed a small strategic tuck-in acquisition towards the first – towards the end of the first quarter, expanded our geographic footprint into Minnesota. While we expect Emergent to be additive to our business, it’s not material to our outlook.

We continue to be opportunistic with M&A and evaluate opportunities to prudently deploy our capital to expand our capabilities and geographic reach generate shareholder value, which is in line with the overall growth strategy that we outlined during the IPO.

The ongoing shift towards digitalization of business for our clients continues to drive opportunities for us and leverage our investments in advanced solutions, such as managed and cloud services, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. Let me give you a few examples how we’re helping drive digital transformation for our clients.

Our first case study speaks to how we’re driving the digital transformation of client support models with our globally leading contact center business. A member of the Fortune 500, our client owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of generating capacity, and as one of the largest nuclear generators in the United States.

They have an annual revenue of approximately $11 billion and 13,000 employees and serve a customer base of 3 million. Knowing that their current interactive voice response system, IVR, and contact center platform was aging and we require a significant investment in both time and money, they took the opportunity to transform their company’s front door for customers by creating a customer experience digital transformation project.

With our expertise integrating IVR platforms with state-of-the-art CRM systems, we were able to present caller information to the agents on the front-end of each call. This enables the agents to have all the relevant customer information at their fingertips before the interaction begins. The benefits returned have been an increase in customer satisfaction, as well as a decrease in call duration, which is a major cost component within any contact center.

During times of a crisis, how our clients communicate with their customers is not only a regulatory requirement, but a big driver of customer satisfaction. To improve crisis communication, we designed an outbound solution that’s capable of sending out 6,000 calls or SMS messages per hour from our clients customer base, keep them updated on outages or remediation progress.

Self-service was the other key area we identified to increase customer satisfaction and cost reduction. Presidio designed and implemented a self-service speech recognition IVR to allow customers select various options and actions, such as pay my bill to be a voice command. This is in addition to their additional keypad number selection that they’ve always had. The company expects that this solution will increase the containment rate by 1.5% and reduce the average handle time by 20 seconds within the self-service IVR. The result is projected ROI of 24 months.

The second example illustrates how we’re helping clients transform to enable multi-cloud IT service delivery models. One of the largest candy manufacturers in the world was looking to exit operating and maintaining their own legacy data centers to achieve more operational efficiency, better security and higher availability of IT services. Presidio worked with the customer to design a multi-class solution hosted on-prem the combined strategic IaaS and SaaS options into the on-prem solution.

As part of the solution, Presidio designed two geographically disparate data centers on either coast with full redundancy and availability between the two. The new solution included software-defined networking and software-defined wide area networking, hyperconverged private clouds, next generation security appliances, load balances and application optimization.

As part of the second phase, Presidio will be integrating the customers private cloud solution with a hyperscale public cloud provider and a fully SaaS-based e-mail solution. These new technologies provide the company with an environment in which they can quickly deliver services and new applications to the users in a very safe, secure and on-demand manner, significantly improving security, availability and maintenance costs over the legacy data center configuration they previously employed.

Our last example highlights how organizations can improve the user experience, scale IT investments and help grow revenues with secure Digital Infrastructure. Presidio worked with one of the largest university systems in the United States to create a community-wide wireless network providing University and local city resources with advanced data insights and analytics. Students at the University didn’t find it appealing to live or visit outside the campus because of the lack of a seamless access to resources as spotty wireless and Internet coverage.

The outlying community was unable to leverage students spend off-campus and sought to create a more welcoming destination for students to increase local community revenues. Presidio first worked to expand and combine the university campus wireless with the city wireless network, bringing together almost 9,000 access points with a single sign-on universal SSID and security profiles.

Included in the solution was a data analytics platform that provides wireless location analytics. This allows university and community management to see where and when customers arrive, where they go and what they’re doing while on the network, allowing them to manage the network to alleviate issues when overcrowding may impact the student experience. This enables them to understand how users and students move in and around the campus and community, enabling the network to adjust and better serve.

Moving the next-generation network encompassing, the entire community allows for secure access with true identity security and governance compliance. It allows the student to save time by being able to access resources on the go. It improves the student experience, thereby enhancing the ability to recruit and retain students and improves the entire community experience and revenue generation opportunities.

Lastly, the data collected on and off-campus could be monetized by offering services that will be of interest to students and businesses.

In closing, we’re very pleased with our first quarter results, where we achieved solid top line growth and strong profitability. We continue to deliver robust cash flow generation, which allows us to enhance our financial flexibility as demonstrated by improved balance sheet and reduction in net leverage.

In addition, during the first quarter, we completed the acquisition of Emergent Networks to expand our geographic footprint in Minnesota. While it is immaterial from a financial perspective, Emergent represents a type of geographic platform we’re focusing on, solid management team, strong local go-to-market model, deep technical expertise, a very high services content within the business and a significant OEM diversification.

We look forward to deploying the Presidio model in this new market to increase market share, increase revenues and productivity and to create shareholder value. We’re encouraged by our strong start to the fiscal year, and we believe we remain on track to achieve our objectives for the entire fiscal year.

Now, let me turn it over to Paul, who’ll walk you through our financial performance in greater detail. Paul?

Paul Fletcher

Thank you, Bob. As Bob mentioned, we’re extremely pleased with our results in the first quarter, particularly the significant growth in our GAAP and non-GAAP earnings metrics. Total revenue increased by $27.3 million, or 3.7% to $765 million, reflecting an increase in client demand for both Cloud and Security solutions along with a higher proportion of services as a part of our solutions. That was partially offset by a decrease in Digital Infrastructure revenue, as we continue to experience a trend of our customers migrating to multi-cloud-based solution offerings.

Breaking down our revenue by solution area. In the first quarter, Cloud revenue increased 21.3% to $135.5 million, Security revenue increased 63.4% to $109 million, and Digital Infrastructure revenue decreased 6.9% to $520.5 million.

As Bob mentioned, the impact of software subscription sales in the first quarter was immaterial with a net down of $22.2 million in the current quarter, which compares to $20.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Gross margin in the first quarter increased $7.8 million to $156.4 million, or 5.2% over the prior year period. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased by 30 basis points to 20.4%, as compared to 20.1% in the prior year period. Gross margins were favorably impacted in the quarter by higher product margins, including the impact of hardware and software subscriptions.

Services margins declined by 60 basis points in the quarter, as several larger subcontractor engagements with lower margins countered the positive margin impact from improvements in engineering utilization.

SG&A declined 3.4% to $91.3 million in the first quarter. The decrease in SG&A was primarily attributed to improvements in overall compensation plans and cost efficiency initiatives. SG&A as a percentage of revenue improved 90 basis points to 11.9% during the first quarter.

Interest expense decreased 40.1% to $12.4 million in the first quarter from $20.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in interest expense was driven by lower debt balances from the redemption and repurchase of our senior and subordinated notes at the March IPO, the favorable impact of the January 2017 repricing of our term loan facility and voluntary prepayments of our term loan facility. We have continued to focus on deleveraging with $25 million of voluntary prepayments of our term loan facility in the current quarter.

Our effective tax rate in the first quarter was 36.3% compared to 41.7% in the prior year quarter, driven lower due to a favorable 3.9% rate impact of excess tax benefits and share-based compensation associated with option exercises in the period.

Net income in the first quarter was $19.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.08 of net income per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased $9.2 million, or 15.8% to $67.4 million, as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter improved by 90 basis points to 8.8% compared to 7.9% in the prior year period, driven by overall gross margin percent expansion and operating efficiencies realized during the quarter.

You’ll find a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from net income on page six of our earnings release. Adjusting the prior period on a pro forma basis for certain debt-related transactions that occurred in fiscal 2017, pro forma adjusted net income increased 20.4% to $34.8 million during the first quarter from $28.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Pro forma diluted EPS in the first quarter increased 16% to $0.36 from $0.31 in the prior year quarter. Strong growth in adjusted EBITDA along with the impact of lower interest expanse from deleveraging helped drive the results. Pro forma weighted average diluted shares amounted to 96 million shares for the first quarter.

Turning to our liquidity and cash flow metrics. Free cash flow for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $29 million, an increase of 39%, compared to $20.9 million in the prior period. We defined free cash flow as our net cash provided by operating activities adjusted to include the net change in the accounts payable floor plan, the net cash impact of our leasing business and the purchases of property and equipment.

As Bob mentioned, we completed an acquisition in the quarter using $9.5 million of cash. We also incurred $4.7 million in capital expenditures in the quarter, up from $3.2 million a year ago. Our managed services business was the primary area of investment, as we added capacity to increase our ability to meet the needs of our customers by adding more products and services to our managed services portfolio.

Moving on to the balance sheet. We continue to enhance our financial flexibility and capital structure as we made a voluntary prepayment of $25 million on our term loan in the first quarter. Our net working capital ratio defined as current asset, excluding cash and cash equivalents provided by current liabilities was 1.0 times as of September 30, 2017 and is consistent with our expectations.

The total principal amount of debt outstanding at September 30, 2017 was $726.6 million, compared to $751.6 million at June 30, 2017. Net debt defined as total debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents was $701.7 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $724.1 million at June 30, 2017. At September 30, 2017, our total net leverage ratio was 3.0 times, down from 3.2 times at June 30, 2017

Turning now to our outlook for fiscal 2018. Based on our performance in the first quarter and our current expectations for the balance of the fiscal year, at this time, we are reaffirming our previous disclosed guidance.

We expect total revenue growth of approximately 5.5%, adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be at the low 8% range, and adjusted diluted EPS is expected to grow in the high single-digit range year-over-year, as we continue to benefit from scale and rapid deleveraging. Net leverage ratio is expected to be in the mid two times range at the end of fiscal 2018, excluding any significant strategic acquisitions.

Finally, we do not provide quarterly guidance. We do expect approximately 51% of our total fiscal year revenue would occur during the first-half of fiscal 2018. As you think about seasonality of our quarterly cadence, the fiscal first quarter is historically our strongest quarter, while the fiscal third quarter is historically our weakest.

Thank you, everyone, for joining the call today and for your continued interest in the Presidio story.

I would now like to turn the call over to the operator to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will be conducting our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tien-tsin Huang from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tien-tsin Huang

Thank you. It looks like good security outside this quarter. So I wanted to ask how broad-based that demand was across your clients and what your outlook is for the year now for the Security segment? Did you see any kind of – is there any kind of risk of pull forward, or is double-digit growth still likely for the second quarter and for the rest of the year in Security?

Bob Cagnazzi

Hi, Tien-tsin, thanks for the question. So we do – as we stated, we did project a model of low double-digit growth for both Security and Cloud for the year. In our modeling, we still maintained that. Obviously, we’ve had greater growth than that the last couple of fiscal years. Q1 happened to be a very strong security quarter. I wouldn’t expect that we’re going to see that level of growth every quarter. But we have put together what we believe is a conservative model around where we see security growth that’s still I believe well above what the market is seeing in terms of the growth.

So we’re taking a lot of share and a lot of that has to do with as we’ve discussed in the past greater penetration across our client base, across all three solution areas. So it was fairly broad across the different customer horizontal segments and across the vertical segments as well, so it was pretty well distributed.

Tien-tsin Huang

Got it. That’s great. and then on the DI, Digital Infrastructure outlook for the balance of the year, any change there, Bob? And are you still confident in returning to some level of growth – percentage of growth for the year?

Bob Cagnazzi

I’m, I’m, we’re seeing good activity. And as I mentioned, I think, in the last call, we don’t expect to see revenue from the Cisco announcements over the summer on the new switching or routing platforms until into our Q3 and Q4. But we’re seeing, at least, strong activities from the client base inquiring and wanted to know about the product set tops will probably start sometime in late November, early December on that product.

So that, I think, will drive more growth in the Digital Infrastructure side. What we are seeing is, we’re seeing that continued transition from standalone compute and traditional standalone storage, if you will, to hyperconverged private cloud-based storage and that’s moving from, if you will from Digital Infrastructure to a cloud environment.

So, that acceleration doesn’t mean that it’s – we’re somewhat indifferent to that, because we – you’re just moving it from one bucket to the other. And so we’re still capturing the revenue and capturing the margin and et cetera. So those are puts and takes that kind of wash themselves out, but it would depress digital infrastructure growth and it would supplement cloud growth.

Tien-tsin Huang

Sure. Thanks for that thank.

Bob Cagnazzi

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Talanian from Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Ken Talanian

Hi, guys, thanks for taking the question. So I was wondering if you could talk about the mix on your services gross margin and how we should think about the trend for that in the remainder of the year?

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes, so great question. So, what we saw was some large projects where we’re utilizing and partnering with subcontractors. Typically, those come in at a somewhat lower margin. And that mix increased fairly dramatically in the quarter above what we’ve seen normally. So it’s almost, I’d say, 1.75x of what we would typically see within the quarter just due to some very large projects.

One of those large projects is a Federal deal, and you saw the Federal business returned to growth in Q1 that we were partnered with a subcontractor on, so that drove some depression in the overall services margins due to that subcontractor relationship. So we expect it to return to the norm in Q2 and beyond, and then you’ll see those margins tick back up. We had actually really strong growth for Presidio direct delivered services in terms of gross margin there and grew about 50 to 60…

Paul Fletcher

160 basis points.

Bob Cagnazzi

160 basis points, thank you, Paul.

Ken Talanian

Great. And you also had some nice leverage on your selling expenses, and it sounds like most of it was comp-based. But I was wondering if you could talk about headcount growth in the quarter and your plans going forward there?

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes. So headcount growth was actually down in the quarter. And I think, it’s probably the fourth or fifth quarter in a row that – fourth quarter in a row that it’s been down. We have been really working on productivity and efficiencies in the business. So while we’re adding sales and engineering headcount in the technology areas that we’re focusing on, we’re seeing growth.

We are seeing greater efficiencies in productivity from the sports staff and those high leverage utilization rates and those high leverage technology areas in the engineering and the architecture standpoint. So we have been focused very much on increasing productivity for the business and we’re pleased with what we saw in the first quarter.

Now, given – the first quarter being our largest, you’re going to get really solid productivity numbers vis-à-vis the headcount because of that. So those productivity numbers won’t be as high for the rest of the year, but there’s still a vast improvement over where we were this time last year.

Ken Talanian

Great. Thanks very much.

Bob Cagnazzi

Thanks, Ken.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Moskowitz from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Mark Moskowitz

Yes. Thank you. Good afternoon. Nice start to the new fiscal year, Bob and Paul. I just want to get a sense here in terms of the staircase to the 5.5% growth approximately for the full-year. Obviously, there’s some easier compares coming around the bench here. But just kind of curious, is there anything out there from either a vertical perspective or a vendor partner perspective that is keeping you maybe a little more cautious in terms of not raising the outlook here as we stand, just given the good performance you’ve seen so far?

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes. So, Mark, as I mentioned, I think, we’re still going to see the type of growth that we’ve modeled around Security and around Cloud. The uptick in Digital Infrastructure, that’s a timing issue, right? We’re expecting to see that uptick begin in Q3. Now if Cisco trips on software releases around that, the product may not be ready, that could delay that to a degree outside of our control.

So we are remaining conservative. It is early in the year, it is early in the quarter. We’re very, very happy with what we’ve done in Q1, but we’re not prepared to raise the guidance at this point in time.

Mark Moskowitz

Okay. And then we’ve had a kind of a mixed commentary out there in terms of cloud adoption, some folks talking about maybe decelerating public cloud adoption and then folks looking at maybe going back to on-premise for certain workloads or maybe doing a hybrid approach. Clearly, there’s going to be a pendulum as this takes place over the next five to 10 years, we’re going to be hearing this noise. I was wondering, given your position if you can help weigh in for investors how we should think about your business navigating kind of that pendulum as it shifts back and forth?

And then the other question I have for Paul was just around services and just contract value. As the contract values do go up, when can we see greater leverage from a margin perspective? Thank you.

Bob Cagnazzi

So, great question, Mark. So do you want to answer the first – do you want to answer the last one first, Paul?

Paul Fletcher

Demand services?

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes, as much as [indiscernible]

Paul Fletcher

As contract values go up, the recognition of that revenue stream is over time. So, the contract value is going to be a function of the length of the contract, any accelerations that are built into the contract if they’re accelerating. So – but it – that sort of a revenue stream that is an annuity that’s going to happen, as recognition is different than the hardware.

Bob Cagnazzi

We’ve seen the gross margin percentages go up at our managed services business, and it’s still growing at a double-digit clip. And so that’s where you see. But overall, it is still a small portion of our overall business. It’s about, I think, $80 million to $85 million in revenue. But as that grows, we would expect to see that impact of the overall services margin number and then obviously the overall business from a gross margin perspective.

On the Cloud side, Mark, I think you really nailed it on the head in terms of – it is a pendulum. And at a macro level, it will swing a little bit back and forth, but at a client level, it will swing back and forth, and then drilling down at a workload level, it’s going to swing back and forth, we maintain.

We very much believe it’s a hybrid cloud/multi-cloud world. And our belief and our experience is, that over the lifecycle of a workload, it’s – the dynamics of where it’s going to be best housed for the maximum return around performance economic security and compliance will change over time. And so that pendulum swing on individual workloads, whether it will be perhaps started in a public cloud.

And as they get more persistent, they may come back into a private cloud. And then you actually split apart the workload like we did at the book publisher we talked about in the last earnings call, where the very persistent static portion of it stayed in a private cloud environment. And the retail front-end of it, that does experience seasonal peaks went back to a public cloud environment.

So I think, there’s puts and – there’s going to be puts and takes continually. I think, overall, at a macro level, as we’ve stated before, it hasn’t changed all that much. We still are very much in the early innings of this cloud migration, and that’s going to benefit us certainly in designing, developing, implementing and managing those private cloud environments that are part of multi-cloud solution set. It’s also around the consulting, around developing hardware to multi-cloud sets, analyzing and re-architecting workloads, so that they can operate in a public or private cloud. It is in managing the entire private and public cloud environment for a client. And as we’ve been doing as part of the solution set, it’s reselling the AWS, the Azure or the Google Public cloud instances and workloads that the client will require in a solution set.

So we benefit either way. We profit either way. We’ve got revenue streams whether it goes public or private. And we’ll just continue to play those ebbs and flows at the workload the customer at the macro level.

Mark Moskowitz

Thank you. I appreciate it.

Bob Cagnazzi

Thanks, Mark.

Paul Fletcher

Thanks, Mark.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ed Caso from Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Edward Caso

Hi, good evening. Congrats on the strong numbers. Just curious given the notable drop in both selling and G&A expenses. I guess, if you could give a little bit more color if that’s sustainable? Just seems both a big drop year-over-year and even more so sequentially here, I’m wondering a little bit about under-investment, or if there’s a catch-up investment coming later in the year?

Bob Cagnazzi

No, there’s no catch-up investment. When we were out on the road for the IPO, we talked about the heavy investments we made this time last calendar year – fiscal year rather in Cloud and Security. Now we made significant investments that we were expecting to get productivity out.

But at the same time, you’re really balancing existing and legacy investments in the business and new investments in the business. And as those new areas of the business begin to accelerate and you start to see the return, you can then start paring down your investment in some of those legacy areas of the business.

So you’re going to get that, when we did that step function investment in H1 of last year, you do have an overabundance, if you will, of SG&A around that. But then as we start to get the traction then we can start paring those nonproductive or at least less productive solutions areas and you start to see the productivity that you exhibited in Q1.

But like I said, you’re not going to see that type of productivity per head in future quarters, because this is our largest quarter of the year traditionally. But we are very keenly focused on sustaining the productivity gains that we’ve established in the last year. And we believe that we’re adequately making the investments in the engineering, architecture and sales organization to support that.

Edward Caso

My other question is around the – what kind of tax rate should we assume Paul at this point?

Paul Fletcher

Yes, 34%, from a non-GAAP standpoint, as I said last call, 34% is still the – you should be in that range.

Edward Caso

And the GAAP number is still around 40, or a little less now?

Paul Fletcher

A little less now, that’s right.

Edward Caso

Thank you. Congrats.

Paul Fletcher

Thanks, Ed.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jim Suva from Citi. Please go ahead.

Jim Suva

Thanks very much and congratulations. I have two questions, and I’ll ask them at the same time. The first one is on the average contract value going higher, just wanted to confirm and understand. Is that mostly a function of selling additional services, software, digital cloud solutions, or is it like an acceleration you’re seeing in hardware deployments?

And then my second follow-up question is, when we think about the spending that you’ve been seeing, which has been pretty good, meaning, spending meaning from your customers of your solutions, can you break it down a little bit about the strength? Has it been more small and mid-size, state and local, regional? Where have you been seeing the strength? And then on the other hand any type of softness amongst the general ways to characterize the strength and softness in demand that you may be seeing? Thank you.

Bob Cagnazzi

Yes, thanks, Jim. So the average contract value that we spoke of in the call was specifically around managed services, and that is driven by the investments and we’ve talked about this in the past. if you go back 24, 30-plus months, we had a collection of five different managed services platforms and the various acquisitions we did through the year – the years.

We put a major investment in to integrate all those, retool, re-platform the entire managed services business, and then expand the product line across multiple technologies and multiple solutions sets from what had been a more of a digital infrastructure focused networking, a local wide area networking, video voice, et cetera focused.

So we broadened the product set that we can sell. But at the same time, we really industrialized to a greater degree the managed services business. So that we can compete and win contracts at larger clients for our managed services offering. And that’s what you saw in Q1 where wins at clients that would be on the large side of a mid-market to the low side of the large enterprise segment that we’ve got, which is traditionally – where traditionally had been kind of like right smack in the mid-market.

So larger clients, because it’s more industrialized than it had been in the past, and then the ability to sell across more technologies, that’s what’s driving that.

Paul Fletcher

And we expanded, as I mentioned in the quarter, the CapEx was up as a result of furthering what Bob said through expanding products and services, which then go to the contract and being able to expand the contract value.

Bob Cagnazzi

So from a client segment perspective, where we saw the greatest growth driving the results in Q1 were in our mid-market. So that was high single, low – high single digits, low double digits growth in the mid-market. Our large enterprise client base was down a 100 to 200 basis points.

And then in the government segment, even though the Fed business was up about 18%, the overall government business driven by comps really in the state local business was down by about the same amount. So the state local government business was down due to some very large comps we had in Q1 of last year with some large projects in areas like New York City and New York State.

From a vertical perspective, we saw great growth with information technology clients, so folks of all the technology manufacturing transportation continued to grow at double digits for us. Media communications grew mid-double-digits. Our retail was mid-teens double digits, so strong growth in those areas.

The laggard for us healthcare was just a little bit less than flat, so down a couple of hundred basis points. We already talked about state local government. Our retail is actually, I mentioned, retail is at mid-teens already. Our financial services was up about 5%, education was down about 5%, energy and utilities was down about 4%.

So it’s a mixed bag. Some energy and utilities could very well be driven by what we saw in Houston, the hurricane, that’s where the majority of our energy and utility clients are based in that Houston, Oklahoma area. And the impact of Florida, we might have seen the greatest impact there in the state local government marketplace, that’s a big state local government sector for us. But we don’t believe that either hurricane was really material in terms of the impact to the overall business.

Jim Suva

Thanks so much for the detail. That’s greatly appreciated and congratulations.

Bob Cagnazzi

Thank you, Jim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Amit Daryanani from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Irvin Liu

Hi, this is Irvin Liu calling in for Amit. I had two questions actually. First one is just about some of the comments – recent comments from OEMs, Bob. I think, some of them have talked about increasing use of the channel, especially in areas where it makes economic sense for them. Can you broadly talk about what you’re seeing in terms of the mix shift toward the channel and how has this sort of contributed to your revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2018?

Bob Cagnazzi

I think that trend has been going on for quite sometime. So we haven’t seen anything new different certainly in Q1 around OEMs focused on the channel, and you’ve got folks like Palo Alto, Nutanix, what we call, born in the channel. So they’re focused on bringing their solutions, their products to market through the solutions that we can deliver for them.

So that I think, you’ve seen that evolve over the last few years. Nimble was like that, it remains so, I mean HPs channel program. They’re making some noise that they want to be a little bit more channel-friendly than they have been in the past. We’ll see – our HP business is really insignificant in the past. So, we’ll see if it grows the nimble acquisition. Dell has – I think, Dell has embraced a lot of the EMC channel focused, and they’ve been – they’ve become a more channel-friendly, it is a big cultural shift for them. So we don’t expect to see a gigantic wave of change there. We think, it will be fits and starts along the way.

F5 has been channel-friendly for quite a while. And Cisco, where we participated, they have not changed their channel strategy at all. I think, in some other segments of the marketplace that we don’t operate in, they may have increased the channel content a little bit more certainly outside of the United States, but not materially.

So long answer, I apologize, but we think it’s a very good environment. We think OEMs understand the power of the channel and a partner like Presidio that has the scale and depth to create these multi-vendor solutions and drive their products set in our solutions. And so we think that will continue to play to our favor. And – but we just haven’t seen any material changes that have enhanced that anymore, because it’s a great environment to begin with.

Irvin Liu

Got it, thanks. That’s helpful. And I was just wondering if you had any incremental revenue visibility related to the delays that you saw on the civilian side of the current business. And do you think there is going to be any sort of catch-up revenue associated with these deals as they get realized?

Bob Cagnazzi

I think, that’s still hard to say. It really is the federal government can be compounding at time. So I don’t – I can’t say, we’re expecting any pick up based upon what we didn’t see in civilian business in FY 2017. I could tell you we’re very happy with the diversification and the new clients that we’ve got in our federal business through the end of FY 2017 and into FY 2018 buying season. So we are pleased with that. We look to see continued growth outside of civilian and we’re focused on that this year as well.

Irvin Liu

Got it, thanks. That’s all I had.

Bob Cagnazzi

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Matt Cabral from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matt Cabral

Yes, thank you. Bob, you talked a little bit about M&A in the prepared remarks. Just wondering if you could expand a little bit more on the types of deals that you have your eye on and just how we should be thinking about the potential timing for more strategic acquisitions going forward?

Bob Cagnazzi

So, Matt, timing is always difficult to speak to, because as you know, there’s so many different variables that go into actually completing a deal. So it’s hard to speak to the timing. From an overall perspective in the business, we are focused on to continue to delever and get into the target range for the mid-2s.

When we do see right types of organizations that fit the profile of what we’re looking for, we will act. And as I said before traditionally, we’ve been able to do that at very good multiples that are accretive to the business. We’ve been able to grow those platforms and create value. Where we’re looking is, we will continue to look for businesses like Emergent.

And as I mentioned, Emergent is a – it’s a terrific organization. It’s a great management team, very, very solid from an engineering and a consulting perspective to give us a marketplace that we weren’t in. So it is zero overlap in terms of existing markets or clients and very diverse from an OEM perspective and very, very high rate of services part of the business.

So that’s the type of transition that our business is going through. And the fact that, an Emergent is a little bit ahead of us, helps in terms of us accelerating our growth in those areas. So we will continue to look for businesses like that in geographic white spaces like the mountain states. We’d like to supplement where we’re subscale on the West Coast and then some of that bread basket area within the Midwest. And then Canada is a great market that leverages all the investments we’ve made here in the U.S. So it’s a very easy international expansion.

On the technology side, we will and continue to look at interesting organizations that can bring us leverageable services around Security, IoT, Managed Services or Cloud.

Matt Cabral

Got it. And then just on the performance in the first quarter, just wondering if you could speak a little bit more about how the different product areas within your portfolio did, I think, along the lines of server, storage, networking and just any trends to call out there would be helpful?

Bob Cagnazzi

So I don’t – I think we – where we saw drivers in Security, so across the board, Security products, obviously, that was up. We saw growth in hyperconverged. We saw growth actually in converged infrastructure. We saw growth in flash. We saw growth with folks like Amazon and Microsoft and Citrix. So, growth in those areas have been solid.

When we look at our OEM mix, so we’ve talked about that in the past. Cisco was – we – less of that concentration by about 500 basis points in Q1, and folks like Palo Alto were up 60 basis points, Nutanix 200, Dell 50, F5 80, Pure and Citrix were both up 50 to 70 basis points in terms of the mix of the overall business. And that will ebb and flow through the years. But as we said, we focus on growing all our OEM partners and we want to continue to grow with Cisco. And we’re also seeing much faster growth in these other OEM partners around Security and Cloud, and we saw that as an example in Q1.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, we have no further questions in queue at this time. I’d now like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Bob Cagnazzi for closing comments.

Bob Cagnazzi

Thank you for your time and attention. Thank you for the great questions, we appreciate it. What you saw in Q1 really was a continued manifestation of the strategy that we put in place, we talked about on the – when originally went public. Focus on growing Cloud and Security, a focus on those high leverage, multi-cloud environments that we’re building for clients, high leverage multi-value – multi-cloud secured environments for our clients, growth in services and smart, strategic investments in companies like Emergent to help us grow that platform out.

We continue to manage the balance sheet extremely well and driving down leverage to create the type of growth that we’ve seen in EPS and adjusted net income and et cetera and cash flow has been solid. So those are all hallmarks that we spoke about the business from the asset we speak about every quarter. It was a great start to the year. We’ll comfortably reaffirm our guidance for the year with the seasonality we spoke of 51% H1 and 49% H2, and we’re looking forward to speaking to you all again. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude our teleconference for today. You may now disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.