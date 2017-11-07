Wave Life Sciences: DMD Program Set To Create Value In 2018

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. However, the stock remains high risk until we get a glimpse of initial data.

While data should be forthcoming in the second half of 2018, the stock could benefit from tailwinds as the DMD space continues to heat up.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences (WVE) have fallen by roughly 10% since I first highlighted the then preclinical-stage biotech firm as worthy of a speculative position and keeping tabs on.

WVE data by YCharts

In my last update piece from early August, I reported that finally the company's lead clinical candidates were entering the clinic. Two Phase 1b/2a studies were initiated to evaluate WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD). Management's goal was to enroll 50 patients globally (per trial) and determine the impact each drug candidate has on the toxic mutant protein known to cause loss of brain cells in HD and evaluating effects/impact on brain atrophy (measured by MRI). Specifically, the study is enrolling adult patients with early manifest HD who carry a SNP (single-nucleotide polymorphism) at the rs362307 (SNP1) or the rs362331 (SNP2) location, with pre-screening for the presence of either to take place. The company estimates that around two-thirds of HD patients carry either SNP1 or SNP2 or both.

Today the company announced the initiation of its global phase 1 study for WVE-210201 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients amenable to exon 51 skipping. No tissue accumulation was observed in preclinical studies using primates versus standard oligonucleotides which tend to accumulate in the liver and kidney.

Management's pitch to investors is that significantly improved exon 51 skipping efficiency and dystrophin protein restoration have been demonstrated in preclinical studies for their stereopure platform as compared to other experimental or approved treatment options (such as Sarepta's (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51). Wide tissue distribution was observed in a dose-dependent manner and I remind readers that early data suggested initial skipping efficiency of around 20% (versus published clinical dystrophin levels for Exon 53 of around 1%).

Figure 2: Early exon 53 data (Source: Corporate presentation)

Single ascending doses of the drug candidate will be administered intravenously to evaluate the safety, tolerability and plasma concentrations. Up to 40 patients will be enrolled (age 5 to 18) and the inclusion criteria allows for ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients to be enrolled. Those who were previously treated with Sarepta's eteplirsen will also be included (after a washout period).

Data should be forthcoming in the second half of 2018, and from there, the company plans a more rigorous mid-stage study to assess dystrophin expression and clinical outcomes. For the latter trial interim efficacy results (dystrophin expression from muscle biopsies) could come as soon as the second half of 2019.

A couple months ago the company also issued a press release stating that its next DMD candidate would target exon 53 and enter the clinic in early 2019.

It appears to be executing on its strategy of advancing the pipeline, with six programs expected to be in the clinic by the end of next year.

Figure 3: Targeted-pipeline, addressable patient populations for each candidate and future catalysts (Source: Corporate presentation)

The opening of its 90,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Massachusetts was another step in the right direction, one which should allow for advancing the pipeline swiftly while increasing control over its supply chain.

As a point of reference for the potential rewards of investing, readers should take a look at the difference in market capitalization between Wave and Sarepta. I would argue that Sarepta remains undervalued at 52-week highs and deserves the premium as a commercial stage company with promising late-stage assets. However, if promising preclinical data for Wave can be translated into results in the clinic and a second-generation product that appears superior to Exondys 51, investors could be in for quite a ride.

SRPT Market Cap data by YCharts

Lastly, I remind readers that RA Capital's 7.088 million share position accounts for over 15% of its portfolio. I also note that Foresite Capital and Deerfield Management have been aggressively adding to their positions.

Wave Life Sciences is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. However, due to the early-stage nature of the story and absence of prior data in humans, I'd wait for further positive developments before adding to the position as I still consider the stock quite speculative. Tailwinds in the DMD space including additional treatments approved by the FDA or acquisitions could also push the stock higher.

One key risk is the possibility of adverse events being observed in early studies, especially considering the fact that these are first-in-human and the part of the investing thesis is based on the idea that stereochemistry could result in safer treatments. Lack of efficacy in Huntington's disease or DMD would also be highly disappointing, with the main downside protection being limited to the company's cash position. Dilution in the medium term is also a possibility, taking into account its $24.7 million net loss for the second quarter as compared to cash balance of $197.4 million. Management has guided for an operational runway into mid-2019 as a result of its secondary offering in April along with anticipated milestone payments from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (up to over $800 million could be eventually earned plus tiered royalties). However, I suggest that another financing could occur in the second half of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.