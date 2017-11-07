California Resources Corporation's Q3: Riding The Liquidity Wave

Wow… what an earnings announcement. California Resources Corporation's (CRC) earnings call wasn't really about actual results, this call was really about liquidity (i.e. survival). As we previously stated, the two credit covenants in CRC's First-Out Credit Facilities (“FOFL”) were at risk as the company’s trailing 12-month EBITDAX may not meet certain required leverage ratios when the credit covenants tightened early next year. Fortunately, CRC announced the following today:

"We are working with our lender group to amend our 2014 Credit Facility. The proposed amendment has received approval from each member of the lender group, subject to federally mandated flood insurance review. The proposed amendment, if completed, would become effective upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the closing of a new term loan with minimum proceeds of at least $900 million and minimum liquidity at closing of $500 million. The proceeds of the new term loan would be used to repay a portion of the borrowings under the 2014 Credit Facility. The proposed amendment would, among other things, (i) extend the maturity date of the 2014 Credit Facility until 2021 (subject to a potential earlier springing maturity date consistent with our 2014 Credit Facility), (ii) permit the repurchase of up to $100 million of junior indebtedness, (iii) provide financial covenant relief and (iv) reduce commitments under the 2014 revolving facility to $1 billion and the 2014 term loan to $200 million. We can provide no assurances that the amendment will be signed or will become effective, whether as a result of flood insurance review or otherwise."

Extending the FOFL maturity to 2021 means that the next largest tranche of debt due becomes the $165M of Senior Notes due in 2021. This can be easily serviced from the company's operating cash flows, or alternatively using the amended credit facility (which allows the company to now repurchase $100M of junior indebtedness). At 70 cents on the dollar, CRC could retire almost $150M of notional bond amounts, which decreases not only its overall debt structure and leverage ratios but also further pushes back debt maturities and reduces the overall cash demands from interest expense.

Reducing the credit line commitments to a lower amount also allows CRC to save some interest as commitments are subject to a fee equal to 0.50% per annum. CRC did announce that the amendment to the credit line has yet to be signed (pending flood insurance), but we believe it's likely, and announcing the amendment in the Q3 earnings release speaks to CRC's level of confidence.

Joint Venture Reversion

Lastly, a joint venture (JV) update. As we've discussed on JVs, as oil prices increase, CRC's production could surprise to the upside next year. Since the JV investments started Q2/Q3, the initial production will be sold to pay back the partners' invested capital and provide a specified rate of return. Once those rates of returns are achieved, the working interest to those wells reverts back to CRC. The year or two payback means CRC could bump up production figures when the JV working interests revert, which could happen much faster because oil prices are increasing. For the Macquarie JV, this means working interest for CRC would increase from 10% to 75% and for the Benefit Street Partners from 0% to 100%. This isn't an immediate benefit, but something to keep an eye on as we move forward into 2018. If oil prices keep increasing, CRC's production may be underestimated.

Overall a great quarter and one to build on. Let’s be clear, liquidity, debt servicing and the timing for which the company has to service its debts are our biggest concerns for CRC. The company is a levered investment that can only pay off (hopefully in multiples) if it has time to adjust to the reality of lower oil prices and ride the inflecting oil price wave. Today’s earnings announcement and conference call go a long way to removing some of those uncertainties. The rumors of CRC's impending demise were greatly exaggerated; long live CRC.

