Under Armour: Understand The Weakness

There is still a lot to be proven in all the three categories that should drive the company's growth in the future.

Understand Where The Weakness Is

During the conference call, management seemed to be very vague on several topics and, frankly speaking, the comments didn't help a potential bullish thesis. Let's start by giving a look at how company management justified the overall weak performance:

We’ve not performed to the level we originally aspire to. Some of this imbalance is due to things in our control like product, consumer connectivity and structural changes and some things from out of our control, like the macro environment and shifting consumer behavior.

I understand that management may have been too optimistic about the company’s growth (I said it was, several times), but I don’t think the macro environment played a role here, while it’s true that a changing consumer behavior has had an unfavorable impact. Anyway, I think the weakness can be more linked to changing consumer tastes rather than a shift in "behavior". The trend that is negatively affecting Under Armour is the increasing market share of brands and categories with a lifestyle positioning, at the expense of sport-inspired offerings that are the core of the company’s offerings. The expansion of adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF), Puma and, more recently, Vans (NYSE:VFC), is a clear indication of how strong this trend is. The limited number of offerings in this category limits Under Armour’s expansion. If the "behavior" being referred to is the increasing shift to brands with a different positioning at the expense of Under Armour's products, then I agree. I don't know how to interpret that statement in a different way.

The other significant shift in consumer behavior is the one that sees an increasing market share of digital platforms at the expense of traditional retail. Considering that this usually means an increase in the direct-to-consumer channel for brands such as Under Armor, it would hardly be negative for the company's performance.

Management also added:

Our International business by every cut continues to exceed our expectations strategically and financially. However, our North American business predominately on the wholesale side has gotten progressively tougher since the fourth quarter of last year amid a greater retail landscape that remains pinned in a multi-year struggle to evolve past its legacy architecture. […] A confluence of events that have occurred in the North American athletic sector, including bankruptcies and store closures, declining productivity, traffic and shifting fashion preferences has contributed to what has now been more than a year long promotional environment.

I think these comments might be a bit misleading. It’s true that the retail environment in North America has been highly promotional due to structural challenges in the business. On the other side, Under Armour has definitely underperformed its peers, while German brands such as adidas and Puma or the V.F. Corporation-owned Vans expanded their market share quite aggressively. The overall athletic footwear market kept growing, but to put it simply, Under Armour didn’t manage to take advantage of the growth and lost market share to the aforementioned peers. I think the weakness has very little to do with industry or macro phenomena. It’s just that the rising tide that lifted all the boats in the past few years has started to lift only a few “more attractive” brands.

Also, management mentioned the weak performance in the North American business and gave a justification that can be a bit misleading as well:

By region, revenue in our largest market North America was down 12% to $1.1 billion as continued promotional conditions lower overall demand and operational challenges meaningfully impacted results.

Once again, promotional conditions are mentioned as the main problem that led to the weak performance, together with some operational challenges. I want to stress again that an overall promotional environment can’t be mentioned as the main reason why the company’s performance was so weak. The “promotions” that came together with the falling revenue were more a result of brand-specific weakness and oversupply, not a result of an industry-wide phenomenon. Many times I have shared my thoughts on the declining attractiveness of the Under Armour brand on this website, and the recent results are absolutely consistent with a scenario of fierce competition, an oversupply of Under Armour products (further confirmed by the inventory levels growing by 22%) and a shift in consumer tastes towards other brands.

Future Growth And Market Intelligence

Strategically, while we try to manage the brand as best as possible in this environment, the pace of sector-wide inventory work through has sustained at a much slower pace than we anticipated. This continues to contribute to lower demand and consequently contracting wholesale revenue for our business. As we look to close out 2017, we do not expect these conditions to improve. And although too early for us to provide an outlook for fiscal 2018, our initial assumptions anticipate continued strength across our International and DTC businesses, contrasting with a difficult environment in our North American wholesale business well into next year.

Company management was clear: don’t expect any big improvement in the short-medium term. The “environment” in North America is not favorable, and that’s a problem. I would add that it’s a problem especially for Under Armour, since all the others are performing much better. I think it’s necessary to understand the company’s growth plans and what can be expected for the future. According to management, there are three “forces” that should drive long-term performance - international growth, expansion in footwear and growth in the women's segment:

when we talk about opportunity for this company, it comes down to footwear, international and our women’s business. And obviously our international business is kicking really well for us, but footwear and women’s is a place where we feel like we can be and do a much better job.

The footwear business, in particular, should have been a great performer but posted only 2% growth last quarter, as strength in running and outdoor was offset by declines in basketball and youth. That’s bad to hear, but not surprising. Basketball and youth were the main drivers of growth in the past few years, and the main factors responsible for the over-expansion of the brand. It’s true that stabilization of the business will necessarily come through better diversification of the revenue and the expansion in other geographical markets and in the women's business. However, that’s not something that will happen in the short-medium term.

As I explained in the past, successful international expansion for the company will be very difficult to implement, especially in regions such as Europe and Latin America. Under Armour is a sportswear brand with a strong level of awareness in the United States, but it’s not an important player anywhere else in the world. It’s growing fast in China, but mainly as a result of the fast-growing industry and not thanks to company-specific strength. Under Armour’s investments in sponsorships and endorsements are not so useful outside North America, due to the low interest that consumers in regions like Europe or Latin America have for the sports and athletes that have built Under Armour’s brand strength. To achieve good expansion in those regions, further investments in sponsorships and endorsements will be needed, and I doubt that with even its North American business losing money, Under Armour has the necessary resources to invest in rich sponsorships and endorsements, which also carry an obvious degree of risk. I continue to be skeptical about the company’s prospects in those regions.

Regarding the women business, that’s simply not taking off as the management expected. The performance has been disappointing, and I continue to see weakness in alternative data sets. For example, I constantly track the number of offerings and prices of athletic footwear products for all the main brands at the most important third-party retailers in North America. While the prices for the men's and boys' categories seem to be stabilizing, the women's category continues to experience constant declines. Just 3 weeks ago, styles priced above $100 as a percentage of the total were around 20%, while they have declined to 11-12% now as a result of increased promotional activity. The algorithm also estimated reductions in selling prices between 6% and 13%, and styles on sale are now more than 75% of the total, against roughly 55% in the men's category. This is slightly in contrast with management’s statement that Under Armour was meant to be a full price affordable luxury, and that it doesn’t expect to see "for sale" signs on the brand.

If it’s true that Under Armour’s future depends on the three aforementioned segments (footwear, international and women's), then what we are seeing at the moment doesn’t bode well for the company for sure. Footwear sales have decelerated, and the “Stephen Curry” effect has completely lost its effect. The women’s category shows high levels of promotional activity, and profitable international expansion seems to be a reality only in Asia, where a rising tide is lifting all the boats. There is still a lot to be proven before we can turn bullish on Under Armour.

