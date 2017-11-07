California Resources Corporation's (CRC) CEO Todd Stevens on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

California Resources Corporation (NYSEMKT:CRC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Espenshade - VP of IR

Todd Stevens - President & CEO

Mark Smith - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research

Tarek Hamid - JPMorgan

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs

John Herrlin - Societe Generale

James Spicer - Wells Fargo

Sean Sneeden - Oppenheimer

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Amer Tiwana - Cowen and Company

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel - Morgan Stanley

Joseph von Meister - Bennett Management

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Scott Espenshade. Sir, please go ahead.

Scott Espenshade

Thank you. I’m Scott Espenshade, Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome to California Resources Corporation’s third quarter 2017 conference call. Participating on today’s call is Todd Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRC; and Mark Smith, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer as well as several members of the CRC executive team.

I would like to highlight that we have provided slides in our Investor Relations section on our website, www.crc.com. These slides provide additional insight into our operations and our third quarter results and additional information. Also, information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures discussed to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available in the Investor Relations portions of our website and in our earnings release.

Today’s conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meanings of Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in these statements. Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company’s 10-Q, which is being filed by Thursday. We would ask that you review it when available and the cautionary statements in our earnings release.

A replay and a transcript will be made available on our website following today’s call and will be available for at least 30 days following the call. As a reminder, we have allotted a similar time for earnings Q&A at the end of our prepared remarks, and would ask that participants limit their questions to a primary question and a follow-up.

I will now turn the call over to Todd.

Todd Stevens

Thank you, Scott and welcome to today's earnings call.

Our performance for the third quarter of 2017 reflects our ongoing commitment to invest in CRC world-class resources in a disciplined, value-driven way. We continue to deliver on our promise to live within our cash flow while also deleveraging our balance sheet to enhance our financial flexibility.

We are proactively managing our business in response to the price environment by utilizing the optionality provided by our asset base, joint venture agreement and balance sheet enhancement opportunity.

With CRC's Value Creation Index or VCI as a guiding principle, we continue to focus on value and execute against our operational and financial goals and create the flexibility we need to navigate the path ahead.

Straightening our balance sheet has been and remain CRC's highest business priority. During the quarter, we used free cash flow to reduce our bank debt by $30 million and are proactively taking steps to extend our debt maturities.

Our bank group has reaffirmed our $2.3 billion borrowing base and continues to provide strong support as we received approval on a proposed amendment of our credit agreement. The amendment which was approved by 100% of our bank group subject to certain conditions will extend the term of the bank facility by two years to 2021 and relax the financial covenants to provide additional financial flexibility. Mark will talk in more detail about these and other updated financial items.

We spoke last quarter about a ramp up in both our capital program and activity. We experienced some vendor onboarding and equipment issues and growing from no rigs one year ago to our current fleet of nine rigs, which slowed our ramp up in production.

That said, we talk crude oil production bottom out this summer and witness modest increases for oil production on a gross operated basis late in the third quarter. On a net basis for the third quarter, we produced approximately 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, within our guidance.

As expected, our crude oil production has flattened in line with increased capital investment of $75 million $100 million per quarter. Recall that with our PSC contracts in our Wilmington Field, we are paid in barrels and higher price environments we receive fewer barrels and we see this knock-on effect in our production cost.

Looking at our performance year-to-date, I'm proud of what we have accomplished. Our team successfully navigated several operational challenges and has done an outstanding job maintaining our base production. Our team also operated safely avoiding heat issues despite facing 100 plus degree temperatures for more than 50 days in the San Joaquin Valley during the third quarter.

We consolidate our [indiscernible] facility with a greater Elk Hill infrastructure to realize synergies and cost savings. This enables us to centralize operations and eliminate the need for gas compression. As a result, the process is so efficient that we're able to have wells online 36 to 48 hours after completion.

Thanks to the diligence of our team, we had many successes this year. We ramped up to nine rigs that are generating free cash flow. This demonstrates the flexibility we have over our operations, the predictability of our resilient base and the character of our organization.

The important takeaway is that CRC has the ability to manage the business throughout the cycle. We've clearly demonstrated that our team and our resources can deliver through a sustained downturn. Our production results validate the low capital intensity and low decline nature of our resource base and going forward we remain focused on sustained activity within cash flow to continue to drive production momentum.

In addition, CRC further distinguishes itself through our clear focus on value. From day one of our spinoff, we have stated that we are a value-driven business. Our key investment decisions are based on our VCI. Through the VCI metrics, CRC applies a highly disciplined approach to allocate capital across our resources.

This is essentially a discounted profitability index that measures bank for our invested buck. It's a tool that separates us from companies that pursue growth for growth sake that leaves them cash flow negative. To date, our team is executed a drilling program with an expected BCI 1.7 and has completed 250 workovers with an average VCI of 3.3. This is far above our 1.3 VCI investment threshold.

Let's now walk through key performance factors for the third quarter, which highlight the way in which our assets are responding to our operational plan. Our asset base is benefiting from rigorous production surveillance efforts as responding to increased drilling activity.

During the third quarter, we nearly tripled the rig count from an average of three rigs and the second quarter to an average of eight rigs. In the third quarter along, we also nearly doubled our 2016 wells drilled to 77 and invested approximately $100 million of capital.

Through improved well-design and planning we've been able to create additional efficiencies. For example, in the 29 are shale, we eliminated a spring of casing to safely and effectively optimize a steeper drilling program.

Recent wells in this area are coming in approximately 29% lower on a per dollar per foot basis, while drilling 12% deeper since we last drove in the area as referenced on Slide 10. These efficiencies reduced total well cost by 20%.

We've also taken a similar approach of Buena Vista Hills as well as Buena Vista Nose to deliver incremental economics. We believe we continue to apply efficiencies such as these on a broader basis.

We're building momentum through our recently signed JVs with BSP and MIRA. We're pleased to see our relationships grow. Our JV partnerships served enhance our portfolio flexibility with high-margin production growth, accelerating value and de-risking inventory.

Part of the added benefit behind these agreements is they facilitate our ability to maintain a full suite of activity to enhance efficiency and in achieving critical mass for services and build inventory for CRC inside and outside our JV's specific areas.

We believe the combination of our JV activity and the resumption of our CRC funded drilling program will enhance our inventory and production into 2018.

We've been opportunistic with the recent increase in oil prices. We layered in addition oil hedges in the third quarter that provided added protection in the fourth quarter of 2017 and for 2018. Today we have contracts protecting 29,000 barrels of oil per day in the first half of 2018 and 19,000 barrels of oil per day in the second half of 2018 with strike prices at approximately 60 Brent or above. For additional details please see Slide 17.

We'll continue to strategically layer in additional hedges to align our capital investment with projected cash flow. We typically consider a target about 50% of our expected quarterly crude oil production as adequate hedging given our high level of operating control.

The alignment of California's waterborne imports with accrued -- with the Brent crude oil market has improved our realizations. In the third quarter is Brent crude prices and realizations increased, our price differential WTI also strengthened.

We believe these dynamics were supported by the increased global demand for medium and heavy barrels and fewer waterborne barrels available. We benefit from a large diverse portfolio of assets and apply sophisticated portfolio management that underpins our value-driven approach. It's a dynamic portfolio that provides flexibility not only to adjust our projects in line with the commodity price environment, but also enables us to strategically pursue a variety of projects.

Specifically, we're able to target wells based on BCI complemented by a combination of cash pay back, reserve potential and production growth. We believe the resulting portfolio in fact provides CRC with a competitive advantage.

As we look to thoughtfully increase activity and extend field limits throughout our top assets, CRC's portfolio provides us with multiple ways to achieve target outcomes and contribute to our strong base of production.

Over the quarter, we again adhered to our commitment to capital discipline and philosophy of living within cash flow. These principles aren’t aspirational for us. That's how we operate day in and day out. In addition, by utilizing JV capital increased activity levels and de-risk inventory, we created optionality to flex CRC capital to remains within cash flow and direct our resources at the highest value opportunities.

Looking ahead as we survey the oil and gas sector, we see that inventories are being drawn down due to solid demand and current global undersupply of crude oil. California's chronic dependence on energy imports continues, with 12% of the country's population in the Golden State accounting for 58% of the net energy imports into the entire United States.

While our crystal ball is no better than anyone else's, we do see that decline rates are increasing in the lower 48, which implies increased maintenance capital for the sector. Conversely CRC's low decline rate remained a standout in that regard as Slide 9 attests.

For CRC, our formula for success is simple. We'll continue to be laser focused on value. We are optimizing our rich asset base living within our cash flow and de-levering the balance sheet to create long-term value for our investors. These principles continue to guide us into 2018. The excellent optionality of our flexible portfolio positions CRC well for the future.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark to discuss the details of our third quarter results as well as other financial matters.

Mark Smith

Thanks Todd. Before we dive into the numbers I'd like to first set the stage and share our perspective of the current environment.

Crude oil rallied in September particular Brent on moderating industry production expectations which we see as a positive for the sector overall. Additionally, we've seen a transition in the forward curve from contango to slight backwardation, which has and should continue to incentivize fewer barrels in the storage further supporting price.

Due to CRC's diligent work force and flexible business model, we've been able to adjust and manage our activity levels to match fluctuations in the commodity price environment. With those dynamics in play, I am pleased to report that we've made progress on many fronts.

As we noted last quarter, our preference was to deal with our balance sheet in order of maturity and to ultimately extend our runway. We have approval on the amendment from all 29 of the lenders and financial institutions that extend to CRC through our 2014 credit facility.

This amendment will extend our bank facility two years to 2021, subject to a spring in maturity and modifying relaxed key covenants. We expect that the amendment will be signed by the lenders after confirmatory federal flood insurance diligence.

Once signed the amendment will become effective after certain conditions are met including completion of a new money raise. Our borrowing base was also recently reaffirmed at $2.3 billion. This compares to our PV10 value of $5.1 billion that was run with a strip price as of September 29, which is approximately $55 Brent and fairly flat. Note that it's about 10% lower than today's strip price.

Our ability to work constructively with our lenders to maintain our borrowing base, extend our maturity and receive improved covenant flexibility, validation endorsement we have from our lenders and underscores our deep understanding of the considerable value of our asset base and our resilient business model.

We continue to work other avenues to strengthen the balance sheet. As we've said in the past, this will be an iterative process. We're monitoring capital and property markets and will pursue opportunistic balance sheet, enhancing transactions when prudent.

We've increased capital investment this year first time since the spin. During the quarter we drilled 46 steam floods, 21 waterfloods, six primary and four unconventional wells. This activity has nearly doubled last year's full year of drilling in the third quarter alone.

We're particularly excited about our initial results in the point of this area and have had additional successes with horizontal re-development wells targeting attic oil in Willington. We continue to gain learnings as we delineate our high potential fields and make progress in reducing our overall drill times.

With the introduction of joint venture capital, we were able to reduce our initial internally funded capital plan from $300 million to roughly $250 million. Our view remains in line with our overall activity that we expected at the beginning of the year. Our conventional fields with large vertical sections of reservoir are typically drilled as directional wells and don't require a large completion costs of typical unconventional wells in other states.

As a result, we're not subject to the same sand, water or completion equipment cost escalation and infrastructure constraints as peers experience in other basins. We see this as a market differentiator when compared to other regions.

For the third quarter we produced an average 128,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This figure included approximately 1,000 BOE per day of negative PSC effects due to higher realized prices compared to those at the time of our guidance. This result was flat with the prior quarter and represented a year-over-year decline of approximately 7%. Our base production continues to showcase the resilient nature of our assets and low decline rate.

As you see on Slide 9, our quarterly presentation materials outline decline rates across other companies. CRC if far right of the graph. With a large portion of our drilling activity directed toward joint ventures, overall production should increase while the standalone effect to CRC will be more muted in the near-term.

Our teams have performed well in executing the steep ramp up in our drilling and workover activity and we continue to see favorable responses from our asset base.

It's important to keep in mind that California is the world's sixth largest economy and the state uses every barrel of oil we produce. The higher global and local demand resulted in realizations before hedges, which were 94% of Brent and 101% of WTI in the third quarter.

The $48.90 realized oil price in the third quarter compares favorably to the $41.73 reported in the prior year period and reflects the California Refiners preference for native California crude. Settled hedges further enhanced our realization in the third quarter by $1.12 per barrel.

Realized NGL prices remained strong on a year-over-year basis at $34.63 or 72% of WTI. This result compared to $22.45 in the prior year period which reflected only 50% of WTI. The 54% quarter-over-quarter increase in realized NGL prices reflected tighter domestic supplies, the strength of exports and higher contracted prices on natural gasoline.

With the winter heating season fast approaching, we anticipate the strength in the NGL market will continue well into 2018. The third quarter 2017 realized natural gas price of $2.56 per MCF was 3% lower than the $2.64 realized in the prior year period, the strength in 4% from the second quarter of 2017.

Prices continue to be affected by lower regional production level, ongoing curtailment of third-party gas storage and higher demand in the state. Increased activity levels in conjunction with higher electricity prices resulted in $11 million increase in production costs in the third quarter of 5% from the prior year period.

Much of the increase related to increased well repair to produce downtime, infrastructure maintenance or elective well work. This elective well work was largely driven by the improved economics resulting from the increase in commodity prices.

The lower quarterly production including PSC effects negatively affected cost on a per unit basis. Third quarter production cost of $18.90 per BOE fell just outside of our guidance range. As I mentioned, the improvement in prices from the time we set guidance resulted in 1,000 barrel per day negative PSC effects. Excluding this effect, our production cost would have been $18.76 per BOE.

Adjusted general and administrative costs were $5.28 per barrel in the third quarter, which was below the low end of our guidance. Interest expense of $85 million was lower on a year-over-year basis and in line with our guidance. For the third quarter we reported a net loss of the $133 million or $3.11 per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $52 million or $1.22 per diluted share.

The adjusted net loss excluded $72 million of noncash hedge losses and net $9 million of other charges. Adjusted EBITDAX for the third quarter of 2017 was $181 million up 10% from a $164 million in the prior year period and reflected margin expansion of 35%. EBITDAX was also up $23 million from the prior quarter.

CRC reported operating cash flow of $105 million in the third quarter and generated $5 million of free cash flow after working capital and despite the challenging commodity price environment we're proud to have reported $35 million in free cash flow for the third quarter and $101 million for the first nine months of 2017, excluding capital funded by BSP.

These results demonstrate the capital discipline that we continue to apply in our business. Living within cash flow is not a new concept for us. It's something we've done since our inception.

We ended the quarter with a net balance of $5.1 billion down from $5.2 billion a year ago, reflecting our continued commitment to strengthening our balance sheet. Our asset base is responding to increased capital levels and we continue to align our organization for the commodity environment at hand. We believe that we're in a sustainable level of activity that allows us to live within cash flow, support the increased activity set from our joint venture partners and grow cash flow while maximizing value creation.

As I discussed we've taken steps to lengthen our maturity runway and continue to evaluate other opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet. So far in the fourth quarter we've seen a handful of isolated third-party power outages that affected production in the period.

Now these outages and other plant third-party utility outages have been built into our guidance and account for over 1,000 barrels per day reduction, in addition to expected PSC effects in Wilmington amounting to another estimated 1,000 barrels per day.

For 2018 we expect to deploy ongoing capital to VCI ranked high value projects, live within cash flow and build momentum for production growth. Please note that we've provided detailed analysis of adjusted items as well as key fourth quarter 2017 guidance information in the attachments to our earnings release and I'll be happy to take any questions you have on that information and other aspects of our results during the Q&A portion of the call.

And I'll now turn it back over to Todd.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Mark. As our activities ramped up to what we view as a sustainable level given available cash flow from -- cash flow -- available capital from cash flow and JV partners, it's important to review the key factors that drive our investment criteria and expected cash flow.

These are the same criteria that have been in place since CRCs inception. With our high level of operating control, we will flex our activity to meet our investment criteria. Our world-class resource space has a low production decline that benefits us throughout the commodity cycle.

California is a large hydrocarbon province. We have the ability to increase production and drive EBITDAX growth for CRC. Our focus is directed to deleveraging, recognizing that debt adjusted per share metrics influence market valuation.

Things that are fashionable from time to time for some oil and gas producers like living within cash flow are part of CRC's core values and have been since our inception. We'll continue to operate with character, responsibility and commitment to deliver for our investors as we look to exit 2017 on a strong note and deliver value in 2018 and beyond.

We now welcome your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we'll begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question today comes from Evan Calio from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Evan Calio

Yeah. Good evening, guys and congrats on the [earning debt role]. My first question on CapEx, it looks like CapEx is lower for 2019 on Slide 6, maybe you mentioned the change since your last deck and just generally how do you think about 2018 in terms of organic spending to fund growth or generating free cash flow to de-lever the balance sheet?

Mark Smith

Yeah just flexing capital, I assume you meant 2018 how we flex it with our joint venture partners. We're anticipating as we've talked all along and we think there is another joint venture either late this year early next year that will also augment that activity set, but it's not built into those numbers right now.

Evan Calio

Right, but generally in terms of planning for 2018, how do you think about the balance between again on a strip basing of either driving incremental growth with your cash flow or generating free cash flow de-lever today?

Mark Smith

I think we look at it the same way we always look at it from a value perspective. I think when we look at where the strip is today, it's still fairly backdated. So, we're planning probably modestly lower than what the strip has out there today.

So, from our perspective, I think incremental dollars that came from free cash flow we take a hard look at deleveraging first and potential projects that something had an incredibly high VCI I think you'll see us invest in that prior to deleveraging.

So, I think it's from that standpoint we look at it and we're demonstrating and can we really the value proposition, but understanding like we said we know job one is bringing the balance sheet in order. So incremental dollars the bias is going to be towards deleveraging.

So, it would have to be something that would very competitive on the value side. If you want to overall at based on prices today, I think the bias would be slightly up for our capital program for next year.

Evan Calio

Then maybe a second question if I could, you come from zero to nine rigs, can you discuss I guess more details of you mentioned there were some issues in the ramp and has that modified or strengthened your ability to invest of that $1 billion to $1.5 billion within organizational capabilities and then any update on the JV process, which you also I think you mentioned in the first answer?

Mark Smith

Yeah, I think there is nothing new on the JV. I still think we're actively in discussion with numerous folks on upstream and midstream opportunities that could be materializing by year-end or early in 2018. As we look at their activity ramp, I have to say compared to past cycles and activity ramps we did an outstanding job.

The timing we had hoped to be where we were in the third quarter probably closer to the middle of the year, but that's really all that happened. I think we're being we're being more cautious. Top priority is safety and not to hurt anyone. So, I think you saw us be a little more cautious of the ramp and it took a little bit longer than we anticipated. We were probably pushed back by a few months.

Evan Calio

Great. And that supported your view of this again $1 billion to $1.5 billion being organizational capabilities from a CapEx perspective?

Mark Smith

No, I still think -- I still think we're there when we talk about what our or JV capital and our ability to execute on our ramp utilizing that for development or exploration joint ventures or for our own purpose.

Evan Calio

Great. Thanks guys.

Mark Smith

Thanks Evan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Sankey from Wolfe Research. Please go ahead with your question.

Paul Sankey

Hi. Good evening, everyone.

Todd Stevens

Hi Paul.

Paul Sankey

Todd hi. The move in the oil price that we've seen just recently, I was wondering obviously you've made very clear what your priorities are and so on, but firstly I was just wondering how fast that Brent price whatever is that 64 and change actually flows through to you and whether it makes much difference if this backwardation of if this some sort of technicality or how quickly do you get the benefit of that?

And then obviously the follow-up would be what really changes things? We've had such dramatic price and you've been so clear about outlining what your priorities are? Is it does a free cash flow thing or is it going to be a change to what you're doing because of the extra money?

Todd Stevens

I think as we look to manage the free cash flow, obviously the activity set, we're going to look at that, but with regards to differentials and how we get paid, we track really closely to Brent.

Clearly two thirds of the oil in California is imported in this waterborne import and has Brent pricing. We have a favorable pricing regime. We actually see today differential even above what we showed last quarter where on a percent of the Brent and well above over 100% of the WTI, we think it has a lot to do with the quality and the impurities and the medium and heavy barrels that are out there on the waterborne barrels.

We have better quality Sulphur and other impurities here in California. So, there is a strong preference for pipeline and native crude.

Paul Sankey

Got it. Sorry to interrupt earlier. So, the move is basically immediate and you're getting great differentials anyway because of the quality issue.

Todd Stevens

Yes.

Paul Sankey

Got it. And then is there anything, look you've made it pretty clear exactly how you're handling this, but is there anything that changes because we've got $15 extra dollars on the oil price constantly the plan?

Todd Stevens

I think everything -- there are clearly some more projects on the inventory side. We talked about getting our borrowing base reaffirmed, but that was actually at a price deck that was significantly lower than the current strip. But it was more representative of the 2016 strip.

So, I think from our perspective we have an awful lot of inventory. So, I think the joint venture market is even more stronger for us to break.

Paul Sankey

Yeah, I was slightly driving, I wondered whether JVs were more or less likely at the different prices.

Todd Stevens

Yeah, I think that they're lot more likely. The interest has picked up even more and I think when you look at obviously we've talked about payout on those and its performance and price related. So, we've had performance to be better than what we anticipated and prices have improved. So, I think as you look at things we're fairly bullish across the Board particularly on new joint ventures and our existing one.

Paul Sankey

Yeah, and so your appetite for joint ventures would be reduced by higher prices or actually be the same or higher?

Todd Stevens

No, it would be the same or higher because I think our inventory expands as pipes go up, particularly as you get above 60, a lot more of the sales become more intriguing.

Paul Sankey

Understood. Thanks a lot.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Paul.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tarek Hamid from JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Tarek Hamid

Good afternoon, guys. On the announced revolver transaction, can we just talk a little bit about that as I walk through it, my understanding is it looks like a capital raise, a couple hundred million dollars term loan A pay down, a couple hundred million dollars revolver pay down and some cash to the balance sheet, is that fair way to characterize it?

Todd Stevens

I'll give you characterization and I'll let Mark walk you through the details. From my perspective we're extending the maturities two years we're greeting liquidity two critical factors for us and I'll let Mark walk you the details of how actually the mechanics of it.

Mark Smith

Todd is right. The revolver commitments reduced -- assuming the new money raise, the revolver commitments will be reduced to $1 billion and the bank term will be downsized to $200 million. The maturity will be extended from 2019 to 2021 substitute as bringing maturity.

We've decreased the amortization of term loan, will be decreased. So, it works to help improve our liquidity and then we received financial covenant relief from the leverage ratio interest coverage and minimum liquidity further enhancing the liquidity I spoke about as well.

As for the issuance of the new term loan that you referred to, it would be junior to the revolver and bank term loan and then the proceeds from the new money will be used to replay RBL borrowings at the decreased size of the bank term loans to get it down to the levels that I talked about earlier.

And I think it's important to note that the effectiveness of the amendment is conditioned upon the new money raised and $500 million of minimum liquidity on a pro forma basis.

Tarek Hamid

Got it. So, to clarify, is that potential new term going to be senior to the existing firstly lien second out or carrier junior.

Mark Smith

The current construct is just subordinate in the waterfall to the senior bank facility and ahead of the existing first lean second out.

Tarek Hamid

Got it. And just final points and then you have room to repurchase $100 million junior obligation, is that my understanding as well?

Mark Smith

That would be correct.

Tarek Hamid

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Singer from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good afternoon and apologies for any background noise here. Wanted to go back to the topic of after sales JVs, smart relations, you've talked a lot here about JVs. I wondered if you're also considering close to a straight sales or collateralization so the flex it should be more on the JVs as you indicated you've indicated so far in the call?

Todd Stevens

Yeah Brain as we are look at things, we look at in the basket above stream and midstream. I think the upstream side we've been bias towards joint ventures. We have divested some small interest along the way and we do look at potential divestures I think that dunk deeper through the capital and our portfolio. I don't think that they will compete for years in our portfolio.

So that is out there and we have looked at some of the things, but again I have to make sense from the standpoint of value from our perspective. I got said all alone, we're not conducting fire sales.

I think on the midstream side, we continue to look at monetization, but also understand monetizing any part of our midstream we're trading balance leverage for income statement leverage. So, anything there would have to be something that we think makes sense to reduce our actually debt amount and we think that clearly there is impetus to reduce our absolute debt amount, but we do know that in some cases, it will provide a slightly higher cost for ourselves.

Brian Singer

Great. Thanks, and then can you talk a little bit more about that oil production trajectory in the fourth quarter, you thought the guidance on a BOE a day basis. So what oil looks like? And then you had a comment in one of your slides just moving some defense to offense and how offensive is you thinking about there for 2018 and how does that impact the oil trajectory as we go through the year?

Todd Stevens

I think the oil trajectory from here we've reached our inflection point and we think we're climbing out of the bottom of it here flattening out at the bottom here. So, from our perspective, we think we're going to be growing from here and we'll be investing from joint venture and our own capital.

So, as we invest more joint venture capital, we do get some immediate benefit but not a ton of immediate benefit but we think our trajectory on oil production is in a growth mode unless we talk about offense and defense.

From our perspective we've gone from sitting in the foxhole, getting shelled and now we're finally getting out of the foxhole and moving forward at this point in time.

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Herrlin from Societe Generale. Please go ahead with your question.

John Herrlin

Yeah close enough. For the downhole maintenance that you're just doing workovers Todd?

Todd Stevens

Yeah in most cases, it's workovers bringing in back production that's been offline.

John Herrlin

Okay. Also given the potential shortage in gas storage in gas storage in California, you alluded to it was like heard of you increasing gas activity or are you just going to stay with oil?

Todd Stevens

We have actually increased a little bit of our gas activity. As we know we've talked about, we have an expiration set up there. We had partners talk about it, the Talenio prospect. We've done some activity and workovers and then active -- not completely active, but it's something that I think you might see us try to joint venture or bring in some partners to do that with us.

We have on a small scale, but I think a more large-scale in the future, but I do think that gas in California is something that'll be the basis is got to get better because there's got to be shortage particularly as the weather patterns change and the weaker canyon being really at a minimal used facility at this point in time.

John Herrlin

All right. Last one for me is on hedging, you obviously added a fair amount compared to last quarter, at least for the second half of '18. Are you done or would you floor up some more?

Todd Stevens

I think when you pay for hedges, you pay for time and volatility. So, we monitor that and we could take off our calls, the ball got down and prices came in the right spot or we could add more swaps or be creative as we go forward, I think our goal remains the same to be about 50% or more hedged. 50% is our target given our high level of operating control and that's why you don't see us extending out years.

You just pay too much typically for that time element of the often. So, I think you can see us probably look into layer on more in the back half of the year eventually, but we'll look in and do what we think makes the most sense.

John Herrlin

Okay. Thank you.

Todd Stevens

Thanks John.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Spicer from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your question.

James Spicer

Yeah hi guys. A couple things. I'm wondering what is this higher oil price environment due to the timeline on reaching the hurdle rate for your joint ventures and benefiting from the reversion of that working interest?

Mark Smith

I think it really Jamie it goes back to what I said before performance and price. I think obviously this is higher than what we had anticipated from the curve. So, as you accelerate the price and the cash flows, you're going to accelerate the point where that reversion occurs.

And again, performance overall on both joint ventures have been better than what we expected. So, I think I can't give you an exact answer, but clearly it will be months if not you maybe years depending on how the price holds up.

James Spicer

Do you have a current estimate at this point as to you when you might start to begin realize those benefits?

Todd Stevens

No. I think we're not prepared to do that. I think if we look back at last year and we talked about this, we talked about it could be anywhere from two to four years depending on price and performance. I think we're probably a little better off on the price and performance than we anticipated.

So, we're probably closer to two that we are the four, but we're in that range because the well mix has changed and the partners have different version point. So again, you get into a lot of detail that we're not really prepared to talk about right now.

James Spicer

Okay. I understand. And then secondly, just on the balance sheet here, pro forma for the new term loan and credit facility amendment, how much incremental secured deck capacity do you still have to do incremental liability management?

Todd Stevens

I'll let Mark walk you through that.

Mark Smith

We've got two operative baskets James. The first is the $4 billion basket that's imposed as a result of the unsecured on top of it and then we've got a basked imposed by the second link -- or the second ounce, which is the greater of $2.2 billion or the borrowing base. So that would currently be $2.3 billion. So those are the two operative baskets that we have to work with them. And with the proposed term loan we'll be working within that last basket.

James Spicer

Okay. So, there are no incremental constraint put on those or incremental limitations by virtue of this new capital raise?

Mark Smith

Not at the present time, but we're still in the capital raising process?

James Spicer

Understand. All right. Thank you very much.

Mark Smith

Thanks James.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sean Sneeden from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead with your question.

Sean Sneeden

Hi. Thank you for taking the questions. Todd, I think you had indicated in your prepared remarks of the current drilling program has a 1.7 BCI, I guess is that on your 2017 program or is that the current wells that you're drilling today and therefore more of a 2018 impact or I guess the second part of that question would be if you have any sense of what the general payback period on what you're doing under a '17 or '18 program that would be helpful?

Todd Stevens

Yeah. So, the 2017 program and that was that of lower price deck, it was probably a $54, $55 pricing at that point in time with the BCI calculation and the payback on that is general less than two years.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That's helpful. And then Mark I think you referenced that a $250 million are maintenance CapEx Spend. I just wanted to clarify, is that inclusive of JV spending or is that just a net amount to CRC?

Mark Smith

It's just net amount.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. And then just lastly one housekeeping question if you will Todd, just on what looks to reduced Q4 guidance, is that just from some of the timing issues and the 2,000 a day interruptions that you guys referenced earlier so the biggest delta between what you initially outlined those being similar to Q1 for Q4?

Todd Stevens

Yeah. I think it's large as we've been having here in the first month of the quarter and also, we have PSE effects as prices continue to rise, we would have been about 1,000 BOE a day higher when we first put out our guidance through the third quarter versus what with actually came in from just the PSE perspective.

So, you can see as prices have climbed from here, it's going to have more of effect on our net in Long Beach and then that also anticipates why are cost free on a per unit basis for the curve also.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. That makes sense. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James. Please go ahead with your question.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question guys. Now that you're at nine rigs and going a fair amount of activity, are you a point where some of the long-standing permitting bottlenecks will begin to become a more meaningful hurdle for you or is that still fairly distant?

Todd Stevens

I think we look at and plan our business really on a 12-month basis and I know on a permitting basically we try to have 180 days of activity built in. Are we always like that? No, but I think we have a pretty good handle on it.

We have an excellent working relationship with all the state regulators and the federal regulators and everyone we deal with on a local level also. So, I think we don't foresee that being a huge issue. There's always issues no matter where you operate in the U.S. with getting permits in a timely manner, but I feel like we have a pretty good process in place to execute on our plan particularly in Kern County.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. And are you approaching a point where unconventionals whether it's Monterey shale or other acreage might begin to comprise a more meaningful portion of your activity mix because I think it's still only what 10% of 2017 spend?

Todd Stevens

Yeah. It was a little bit different because it really wasn't the typical unconventional shale that you might think of from elsewhere in the country, but when you talk about like a lower Monterey or something like that I think when prices start creeping into the 60s you start thinking about a development or even expiration joint venture science project where you might want to spend some time and effort on that because the size of the price are so big.

But I think as far as big capital program, it’s not going to compete today but I think it's an opportunity to joint venture particularly or probably on the expiration side more than anything in the price environment today.

Pavel Molchanov

All right. Appreciate it.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Pavel.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gregg Brody from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead with your question.

Gregg Brody

Hey guys.

Todd Stevens

Hey Gregg.

Gregg Brody

Just on the operational side maybe you can just walk us through a little bit, I know you gave us fourth quarter realization guidance and oil case looks a little lower than what you fourth quarter -- third quarter was and in the case of NGLs and then natural gas it's improved and maybe explain why the Brent isn't better per se or at least at the same and then maybe some insights into what happening with NGLs and natural gas?

Todd Stevens

As we said, we actually see Brent realization today higher, but we don't feel like we want to guide anything that's higher than historical average and historical average is 90-95, 95 in the high end even through we're above that today. So, I think from our perspective, we just want to stay within the range of what we historically have seen.

And on the NGL side I think if you've looked at some of the literature that been out think, you can see there is potential to go higher but we see right now that that's improving as you know we typically get much better than not Bellevue pricing.

Gregg Brody

And then just on the -- you gave the guidance for the production hits from PSCs as well as the power outage. What's the timing to see the power outage production come back? How should we think about that?

Todd Stevens

It usually bouncing back fairly quickly. It could be anything from three to four hours to 24 hours, I think is the longest one we experienced. So again, this is all has an impact but sometime it had the unintended consequence in areas where you might use VSPs or other downhole devices that have failure when the power goes back on. So that's the unintended consequence that occurs sometimes that gets you a little bit of the double whammy.

You got the timing on the production then you go back with the workover rig to bring that back on.

Gregg Brody

Got it. And then just turning to covenants. So, there's -- the timing of this covenant relief is based on a flood insurance, any approvals there. How long do you think that will take?

Mark Smith

Gregg, this is Mark. It's difficult to say exact timing, the feedback we have from the banks is that it's days to few weeks. We continue to work closely with our banks to work to accelerate that. So, we think it's on the shorter side of that, but we want to make sure it's adequately mandatory.

Gregg Brody

And then you know that the $100 million of junior indebtedness flexibility to at least about that bonds, couple questions there. Does that include second liens and just also part of that, there were also some limitations on power prices previously where can buy bonds back other than the 19s and 20s for less than -- for more than…

Todd Stevens

We've not disclosed all the details of the amendment Gregg, but the $100 million that you're talking about, allows the company the ability to address the spring maturity situation associated with the unsecureds.

Gregg Brody

Got it. And then just my last question, ability to do exchanges, I don't know if you can give any more color there as to I know there were some limitations on that before. Have you created more flexibility there?

Todd Stevens

I think I in my earlier comments, I addressed the basket that we still have in place and we've been working with the banks to in 2015 and 2016 work with the banks to put an umbrella amendment and that gives us the ability -- they gave us the ability to contemplate additional deleveraging transactions that's our style.

We've not commented in terms of exact nature of this amendment nor all the things it will do, but that will come forth once it's final and executed.

Gregg Brody

Got it. That's it for me guys, Thanks for the time.

Operator

Our next question comes from [Clay Akamai] from Bank of America. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thanks for getting me on. So production here in 3Q declined modestly and guide for 4Q is still pretty wide, but at the same time, you're spending a little lot more Q-on-Q. So I'm just wondering when we can expect to see a clear inflection in production? Any visibility you can provide would be great?

Todd Stevens

Yeah, like I said earlier I think we've seen the inflection in oil I think we've seen the bottom flattening out and starting to climb out of that. You got to remember when you look at the capital some of that is joint venture capital. So, it's not like we're getting 100% of the benefit.

But as of right now, we think we're at the inflection point of oil production at this point in time. You got to remember a lot of it is also masked by the PSE effect as oil prices continue to climb our net is going to go down and we need fewer barrels to cover our cost of the production joint agreement in Wilmington.

Unidentified Analyst

Right and just on the capital for 2017, CRC funded capital has declined this year, which is understandable given the volatility of the commodity but just looking at this recovery that we've seen here in 4Q I'm wondering if capital spending coming above what you've guided for here in 4Q? If you have any color on that.

Todd Stevens

Yeah, I think if you look at our net CRC investment, the activities that we wanted to pursue with our net investment is still the same. We've just efficiencies by our operations team on both the OpEx and the CapEx side that have enabled us to come in below.

Yeah, I think as we see the strength on the commodity typically, when you see the curve like it is and you get short term strength, you're going to ramp up your activity particularly with the workover rigs more than the drilling rigs at it, unless you can get some really quick payback items at that point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And last one for me, so NGLs were about 72% of the PI this quarter, pretty strong and I know some of that's probably due to the wide WTI Brent diff, but from your perspective what's driving that strength and is there anything specific that you can point to?

Todd Stevens

Well, I think you got to remember California NGLs in particularly propane, a lot of it is marketed to Mexico we have a clear advantage from the other propane that goes to Mexico being mostly from Canada and in the Bakken, so that we have a transportation advantage.

So, I think when you look at the NGLs typically we're going to have a much higher price than we what we usually see Bellevue. I think right now as of today, we're probably $0.16 over Bellevue on a gallon basis, but it's fairly normal.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Appreciate the answers guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Amer Tiwana from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead with your question.

Amer Tiwana

Hi guys. Just a quick question on CapEx. Is there a limitation on your CapEx number under the new agreement?

Mark Smith

No there is no other than the normal financial covenants, there's nothing specifically targeting CapEx.

Amer Tiwana

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Hey guys. Thanks for sneaking me in. Just wanted to follow up, I think it was on James' question on the JV. You said you had originally a two to four year working interest reversion and that was now as of a year ago and given the move in performance and prices I guess it could be a pretty close.

Do you have a sense maybe just context wise of what that working interest could result in terms of bump in production?

Mark Smith

It's fairly significant, obviously to just give you an example on the MIRA they invested 100% of the capital. We get 10% working interest upfront and so when the reversion occurs there, it's going to be sizable. It's going to 70%, 75% at that point in time. So, we're getting from a 10% anticipation to 75% anticipation.

The other one is a little more complicated because it's a different type of measure. It's not a typical joint venture reversion, but that one actually just going to completely revert once they hit their threshold rate of return. So, it goes from 0% to 100% effectively.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Got it. So, the sense of when you may be able to start guiding towards maybe like what the number production number looks like in terms of given that might be next 12 to 24 months?

Mark Smith

Yeah, I think as the prices firm up, they firmed up in this area, you can see us guiding when this might occur maybe sometime late next year or middle of next year and we see a better visibility on what price and performance because we're basically the JV investment started 2Q and 3Q this year. So, most oil and gas investments aren’t immediate. So, they're usually a year or two pay back even in California.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Got it. And then when you look at adjusted EBITDA number, maybe just a quick modeling question, there is about $8 million of other add back in the net income and then $11 million non-cash items in EBITDA. Can you just speak to what that includes?

Mark Smith

Usually the other is related to our power plant and the power that gets sold on to the gold that is not consumed by ourselves that's usually what that is and then there is probably some other items that you can look and we filed the Q to see what all those are, but we're going to talk about hedging and other mark-to-market non-items.

But I think the biggest one typically has to be with the power plant markets or anything else.

Todd Stevens

Yeah there is some non-cash equity compensation that crops into it.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Got it. Okay. And then sorry last housekeeping question, just on the PD10 number given the bump from yearend and also just given what the bump from what the slides indicated in Q2, want to just confirm that that doesn't include surface acreage value something like your Huntington Beach property that you own that acreage?

Todd Stevens

No. It doesn’t.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Okay. Great. Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Operator

And our final question today comes from Joseph von Meister from Bennett Management. Please go ahead with your question.

Joseph von Meister

Hey guys my questions were answered. Thank you very much.

Todd Stevens

Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference call back over to Todd Stevens for any closing remarks.

End of Q&A

Todd Stevens

Thank you, everyone. Remember CRC is focused on value. We're optimizing our resource base. We're always living within cash flow and dedicated strength in our balance sheet to deliver you long-term value for our partners and our investors. These principles will continue to guide us in 2018 and beyond. Any questions, please feel free to reach out to myself, the IR staff. Look forward to hearing from you. See you out there. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentleman, that does conclude today's conference call. We do thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

