Ferrari: When Records Aren't Good Enough

Ferrari (RACE) has been on an astounding run in the past couple of years. The stock fell to just $30 at the beginning of 2016 as investors contemplated what sort of multiple the luxury brand should sport but since that time, there’s been no doubt the bulls have been in charge. Shares are trading hands for $117 as I write this off of the Q3 earnings report and while I continue to see progress in the fundamentals, I just cannot reconcile the valuation. I’ve missed out on a huge rally and I’ve made peace with that, but Ferrari cannot support a $117 stock price in its current form.

There isn’t much to say about the chart other than to point out that shares have moved up about 300% in a virtually straight line in the past two years. The moving averages have continued to provide lots of support, although the 50DMA, which has been the line the stock has followed closely, has flattened out of late. Is this the breaking point for the rally? After all, there hasn’t been any sort of meaningful sell-off in this time so perhaps the disappointment from the Q3 report and guidance is the catalyst for such a move. We don’t know yet but momentum has slowed considerably and if the stock breaks below the 50DMA, which is just slightly below the stock right now, we could see a sell-off, finally. Other than that, the bulls are firmly in charge.

Ferrari has continued to produce really tremendous results for its entire life as a public company. Q3 saw unit growth of 3% and revenues move up 7%. Ferrari’s unit growth is capped by its self-imposed annual vehicle limit, but with the chatter of a potential SUV as well as general pressure from investors to keep growth moving forward, I have to think the cap will move up over time. For now, however, unit growth is going to be muted because Ferrari doesn’t have a choice if it is to respect its cap. The good news is that pricing continues to be tremendously strong and it helped boost revenues once again in Q3.

The GTC4Lusso is still a driver of volume and pricing gains in the V12 category as Ferrari’s portfolio is shifting back towards the higher-priced, larger engine models of its road cars. Ferrari tends to see its portfolio ebb and flow between heavier mixes of either V12s or V8s and for now, it is swinging positively. As long as V12s take mix from the V8s, pricing and revenue will be very strong, as we have seen this year. Given the pipeline, this should continue into next year as well, although the Portofino is set to launch early in 2018 and will take some mix back for the V8s.

In addition to higher revenue growth, pricing power adds to margin and Ferrari remains the best in the automotive world at customization and add-ons, all of which boost margins. Personalization is always a big factor in Ferrari’s margin mix and Q3 was no different, but also had the added bonus of the LaFerrari Aperta and its astronomical price tag helping out. Adjusted EBIT margin was up 220bps to 24.2% and adjusted EBIT was up 17% in dollar terms, well in excess of the 7% rate of revenue growth. This is the sort of thing that one can get from strong pricing and Ferrari is literally the best in the world at achieving it. The only thing holding Ferrari’s growth back is its self-imposed cap because it continues to do everything right.

Ferrari raised guidance but it wasn’t good enough for insatiable bulls and the stock fell after the earnings report. The really bonkers thing is that this company really couldn’t be asked to do more, and yet its Q3 earnings report wasn’t good enough. I try to describe without hyperbole how good Ferrari is at not only designing things people want to buy, but doing so with unlimited personalization potential and tremendous pricing power that lead to great margins, but it is difficult. No other automaker on the planet is able to replicate this at anywhere near the scale that Ferrari does and I’m not surprised people want to own the stock. But when a company is producing records quarter after quarter and raises guidance, but then sees the stock fall, something is afoot.

That ‘something’ is a valuation that is difficult to justify and I know that I’ve said this before, but it is truer now than it ever has been. Ferrari continues to grow by leaps and bounds because of its margin gains. I don’t see any catalysts short term for that to stop but at the same time, investors just voted with their feet and said that is no longer enough to power the stock higher. The stock is going for 34 times next year’s earnings and by the way, the estimate of $3.48 for 2018 is down from what it was after the Q2 report. In other words, analysts have plateaued for 2018 and are pulling back a bit, something that will make justifying the valuation even tougher. After all, re-rating a stock with a higher multiple is easy when estimates are flying higher; when that punch bowl is taken away, it is decidedly more difficult.

Even without considering that, 34 times earnings for a company that is doing something like low-teens EPS growth is extremely difficult to justify. Ferrari cannot grow into a 34 multiple because of the nature of its low-volume business; it cannot just build another factory and double its output. Pricing and margins can continue higher but that’s really the story and while it is a good one, it isn’t enough for this price. The stock has a showdown with the 50DMA looming and I think there’s actually a chance the stock will lose this time. It hasn’t for a very long time and has just continued to rip higher; but weakness is showing and given all the factors surrounding the valuation, it may just be time for an actual sell-off. The 200DMA is a long way down at $89 and that may come into play, but for now, an abundance of caution is warranted here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RACE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.