Get Some REIT Bling, For Nearly Nothing

“I think the older I get, the more I realize that the ultimate luxury is time” - Michael Kors.

"Your premium brand had better be delivering something wonderful, or it’s not going to get the business" - Warren Buffett.

Last week, I was in West Palm Beach walking down Worth Avenue, an upscale stretch of four blocks lined with luxury brands coveted by many. The avenue’s oldest store, Kassatly's, has been in business since 1923.

Reflecting the lifestyle of the deluxe Palm Beach market, the street has approximately 250 high-end shops, boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries that include Trillion, Giorgio Armani, Neiman Marcus, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tourneau, Hermès, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Chanel, Vineyard Vines, Brooks Brothers, Salvatore Ferragamo, Island Company, St. John, Valentino, and many more. (Source: Wikipedia)

An open-air mall, 150 Worth (formerly The Esplanade, and built by Murray H. Goodman), and lies at the eastern end of Worth Avenue, and offers a variety of upscale shops anchored by department stores Saks Fifth Avenue.

As I was heading over to the Starbucks store (at 150 Worth Avenue), I thought to myself, wouldn’t it be nice if I could own all of these luxury brands at a discount.

Then, a light went off!

I thought to myself, I already own a REIT that invests in premium brand real estate, and unlike the expensive valuations in Palm Beach, I can enhance my portfolio by adding more shares in this wonderful REIT. Imagine buying the entire four blocks of Worth Avenue at a tremendous discount… no need to imagine it… it’s happening now…

Why Taubman?

‘A’ mall owners should be long-term winners, as highly productive bricks-and-mortar locations remain the cheapest form of distribution for retailers, and have been delivering solid fundamental growth due to sticky demand from both consumers and retailers, who increasingly include more previously pure-play e-commerce companies opening physical locations.

The publicly-listed mall sector controls 80% of the top 109 malls with Taubman Centers (TCO) having the largest percentage of its portfolio rated ‘A++’ and ‘A+’ rated at 64% of value. Simon Property Group (SPG), General Growth (GGP), and Macerich (MAC) also have significant percentages of their value in the top echelons.

Taubman Centers has been in business for over 60 years, and the company was founded by A. Alford Taubman in 1950. It converted to a REIT in 1992, and the Bloomfield Hills-based REIT has maintained a consistent cash payout history for over 25 years.

Most notable for the durable Regional Mall company is the fact that Taubman was a pioneer REIT that became the first publicly traded UPREIT (in 1992), laying the groundwork for real estate companies in all sectors to access the public equity markets.

Favoring "quality over quantity," Taubman Centers owns or manages 24 properties in the U.S. and Asia - large enough to provide economies of scale and solidify relationships with some of the world's best retailers, yet small enough to effectively maximize the potential of every asset by receiving attention of the senior management team. Taubman was added to the prestigious S&P 400 MidCap Index in January 2011.

Over the years, the REIT has maintained a strategic capital recycling model in which it has selectively bought and sold assets in order to maximize the potential of the individual assets. Taubman started as a public company 25 years ago with 19 properties.

Along the way, the company built 20 and acquired 11 properties, but sold 26 properties (including a portfolio of 7 properties for $1.405 billion sold to Starwood (NYSE: STWD) in 2014). So, on a net basis, Taubman went from 19 to 24 assets.

Much of the company's success has been its unique-to-market tenant base that includes high-end brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Restoration Hardware, Forever 21, J.Lindeberg, and Ben Sherman.

Taubman is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as evidenced by the snapshot below, unparalleled anchor quality drives mall visitation:

Anchors are a critical factor in assessing mall quality; strong anchors attract both retailers and customers. Taubman’s portfolio is well-positioned, containing the largest concentration of high quality anchors.

Over the last 10 years, Taubman has proactively increased the footprint of new retailers throughout its portfolio, replacing formerly prominent tenants. The information below highlights a sample of tenants indicative of change within Taubman’s tenant base over the last 10 years. The evolution of Taubman’s tenant mix has contributed to its sales growth over the last decade.

Taubman focuses on owning, operating and developing the best malls that have yielded industry-leading results – the portfolio of malls is the most productive among its peers:

Unlocking the Development Secrets

One key differentiator for Taubman is the fact that the company is a mall developer, and over the last 15 years, the REIT has invested in over $3 billion of projects. As a result, it has created in excess of $4 billion in value. Taubman is one of the few regional mall developers that possess a full set of development capabilities internally. As illustrated below, historically Taubman has been an active developer – while still taking advantage of all capital allocation options:

Taubman’s U.S. developments have created immense value: nearly $5 billion of net value has been created on a total capital investment of about $3.8 billion. The levered and unlevered IRRs on all development spending since 1992 would be 18% and 12%, respectively. Solid development returns on the eight assets that have sold since 1992. At the sale price, the levered IRR was 14%, and on an unlevered basis, the IRR was 10%.

The eight assets developed since 1992 that remain in Taubman’s portfolio have delivered robust returns: the 50% leveraged IRR is approximately 18%, assuming a conservative terminal cap rate of 4.5%, and on an unlevered basis, the IRR would have been approximately 14%.

Taubman has developed some of the most productive assets in the industry, as recognized by Equity Research:

Unlocking the Asian Secrets

In Asia, Taubman is pursuing a strategy of seeking strategic partners to jointly develop high-quality malls in the company's areas of focus. Taubman Asia is engaged in projects that leverage the REIT's strong retail, planning, design, and operational capabilities.

Taubman currently has two joint venture developments with Wangfujing Group Co. Ltd., one of China's largest department store chains, and another with Shinsegae Group, South Korea's largest retailer. All three are open and the company celebrated the grand opening of CityOn.Xi'an, Taubman's first ground-up development in China.

On the recent earnings call, Taubman execs said that “assets in China posted their highest quarterly sales volumes to date. At CityOn.Xi'an, third-quarter total sales were up 68% over last year. Sales and traffic continue to build at the center, which remains 100% occupied, enters its second year of operation.”

The center is part of a 6 million square foot mixed-use development that is nearing completion. The 250-room Holiday Inn adjoining the mall reopened in March, and its occupancy rate has averaged a healthy 75%. The 5-star Intercontinental Hotel, having 320 rooms, which also connects to the center, will open in the fourth quarter of 2018.

At CityOn, Zhengzhou, sales and traffic have been growing steadily since the center's strong brand opening in March. Total sales in its second quarter of operations nearly equal to those of Xi'an and grew 14% over its opening quarter.

Starfield Hanam recently celebrated its first anniversary. Sales and traffic in the last three months continued to be robust. The center is nearly fully occupied with only one vacancy and almost 300 tenants.

In early December, Mercedes-Benz will debut as the center's newest store, joining Tesla, BMW, Mini Cooper, Hyundai and Genesis, further bolstering the center as a unique automotive destination. Starfield Hanam generated well over $700 million in sales and welcomed more than 24 million visitors during its first 12 months of operation.

For many years, the Asian economies have been growing at a much faster pace than the U.S., and in many Asian markets, there is a shortage of well-designed and well-managed retail space.

Although Taubman's traditional US development produces higher returns in the early years, the Asian model produces outsized returns when the projects are stabilized, and that is why the company believes the international growth is an attractive area for expansion.

Taubman: A Disciplined Capital Allocator

Taubman has extremely attractive, stable, high-quality assets that allow for financing at the best rates with extended maturities.

One key differentiator for Taubman is the company's balance sheet, an icon of operational excellence, as the mall REIT has successfully orchestrated a showcase of prudent financial management.

The balance sheet is a key competitive advantage of the business and one reason that the company has maintained a very stable and reliable dividend history (more on that below). The balance sheet is solid. At quarter-end, Taubman had limited debt maturities:

Over the previous quarters, Taubman extended its weighted average maturity from four to six years and extended the weighted average maturity on the company's fixed rate debt from four to eight years.

Approximately 80% of debt is fixed and the company lowered its weighted average interest rate by about 50 bps, to just under 3.5%. Towards the end of 2017, leverage should trend downward below 8x.

One signal for determining the overall health of a company is the dividend history. While I’m sure activist investors (like Land & Building) don’t recognize dividend safety as a catalyst for total returns, I certainly do… keep in mind, Taubman was the only Mall REIT that did not cut its dividend during the last recession - Taubman’s dividend grew during the Great Recession 2007-2010 (Dividend per Share CAGR vs. Peers):

As you can see, Taubman was the ONLY Mall REIT that did not cut the dividend (Note: this excludes Tanger (NYSE:SKT)):

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-17, TCO’s adjusted FFO per diluted common share was $0.83, generally in line with expectations. The portfolio continues to generate significant cash flow growth: Total portfolio NOI was up 14.2%, more than $70 million year-to-date and total portfolio NOI was up 6.7%, an increase of nearly $12 million. Year-to-date comparable center NOI growth was 2.3%, including lease cancellation income and 0.7% excluded.

In the quarter, comp NOI was down 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively, including and excluding lease cancellations. TCO expected bad debt expense to be higher in the second half of the year, and it impacted the quarterly NOI by 1.4%. The company had no bad debt expense at comparable centers in the third quarter last year, which also made for a tougher comp.

Average rent per square foot was up 60 bps in the quarter and year-to-date TCO was up 1%, consistent with guidance for the year. Trailing 12-month re-leasing spreads were 6.7%.

Ending occupancy for all centers was 93.5%, flat to last year, but up 80 bps from last quarter. TCO continues to make progress backfilling the space created by tenant bankruptcies and store closures that occurred in late 2016 and early 2017.

Since late 2016, when the store closure announcements accelerated, TCO has received about 360,000 square feet back from tenants through bankruptcies or otherwise. Of that, 250,000 square feet has been released.

TCO has reaffirmed the previous AFFO guidance range of $3.67 to $3.77 per share. In regard to the hurricanes, the company said:

“Based on what we know today, we feel that our AFFO guidance range sufficiently covers the likely outcomes for the rest of the year, including the results for San Juan.”

Here’s a snapshot of my FFO/share forecaster (source: FAST Graphs):

As you can see, I have ranked TCO #4 (out of 8) in terms of FFO/share forecasts. However, most notably, TCO is projected to grow FFO/share by 9% in 2018. Here’s a snapshot of TCO’s more recent dividend history:

Gets Some REIT Bling, For Nearly Nothing

Taubman has made recent proactive steps to improve corporate governance and the REIT has been mischaracterized by Land & Buildings (activist):

I like REITs with strong shareholder alignment and I believe that Taubman’s management team provides me with exceptional SWAN attributes:

Now, let’s examine the dividend yield, compared with the peer group:

As you can see, TCO’s dividend yield is 5.4%, and that compares favorably to the ‘A’ Mall REIT peers Simon (4.8%) and Macerich (5.4%). Now, let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

As you see, TCO also compares favorably to the ‘A’ Mall REIT peers. Now, let’s take a look at the P/FFO multiples, comparing current values to 3-year averages.

As you can see, TCO is trading at a 36% discount to the 3-year P/FFO average multiple. SPG trades at -22% below the 3-year average and MAC is trading at -29% below the 3-year average. Here’s how the Mall REITs have performed year-to-date:

The Bottom Line: I am upgrading Taubman from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. Although we all know what happened to CBL Properties (CBL) last week, it’s critical to understand the difference between a high performance (traffic) REIT and a low performance (traffic) REIT. As you know, a picture is worth one-thousand words:

…and this chart is also worth one-thousand words…

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and TCO Investor Presentation

