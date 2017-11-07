Sentiment Speaks: The Fed Will Continue To Be Irrelevant For Gold

Recent price action

The metals complex seems as though it is attempting to bottom and provide us with a rally.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

Through the years I have been writing on Seeking Alpha, I have attempted to shine the light upon widely maintained fallacies within financial markets. And, there certainly have been many which we have had to address.

One of the issues we have had to address in the past is the importance of the Fed and what they can control. And, I have addressed this issue with many different examples in the past:

Sentiment Speaks: The Fed Will Certainly Send Gold Soaring

Sentiment Speaks: Central Banks Control Nothing

If you are honest in your assessment of the recent examples I noted in the articles, then you would recognize that Fed-watching will not help you with an accurate directional bias for the metals. But, that does not stop most market followers from maintaining their old ideas about the Fed and the market. To be honest, they are the Foghorn Leghorns of the market:

“Don't bother me with facts, son. I've already made up my mind."

This past week, we experienced yet another Fed fallacy which has been revealed, at least for those who have been paying attention. For the last several months, I have seen many debating whether Yellen would remain as the Fed Chair, or if Powell would replace her. And, along with those debates came the “certainty” that gold would certainly benefit if Powell were to replace Yellen.

This past week, Trump announced that Powell would replace Yellen. And, I am sure you all saw how gold soared on the news at the time. Right?

In fact, the metals complex did the opposite of what most would have expected after the Powell announcement - it dropped quite hard. And, yet again, we have another instance of how the market reacted in the exact opposite manner than what the masses believed. Anyone remember the metals reaction to QE3?

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

For the first time in weeks, I am seeing some signs that the GDX MAY NOT break below the 21.20 region. While I still need to see further evidence before I can turn immediately bullish, I am seeing “signs” of this potential.

Again, how the next rally we see in the complex takes shape will likely tell the story. But, clearly, a break down below 21 opens the door wide open towards the 17 region in the GDX.

As I noted to my subscribers last week, silver seems to have the most immediate bullish potential on the charts we follow. I noted that as long as we remain over 16.65, we have a rally set up pointing to 17.85.

For now, these are some of the general guideposts I can provide to Seeking Alpha readers, whereas members of my The Market Pinball Wizard service can see much more detailed analysis along with the relevant charts.

The Market Pinball Wizard

Thanks for reading this metals analysis. Looking for more timely and continuous updates?

As you may know, I've been refining my Elliott Wave craft for over a decade, and have well over 3000 satisfied subscribers to my trading services.

My newest service is Market Pinball Wizard. I provide several updates a week on the metals complex, as well as a directional bias on the S&P 500 every day and weekly USD and USO analysis. We also host one live webinar a week to go deeper into the charts. Check out one of our positive reviews below, and sign up today to Market Pinball Wizard!

“Best technical analyst I met in 20 years”

“Conversion of an Old School Market Analyst based on 'financial fundamentals' and events - to EWT and Pinball Wizardry. ;-)”

Housekeeping Matters

Lastly, it seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow the metals complex, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “follow” me. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own hedges, and am looking to add some more below 24 GDX.