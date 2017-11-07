Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/3/17: OHI, CCUR, BCO, SNAP, TRC, CNBKA,

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/3/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies open trading windows to executives after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect insider trading volumes to peak in the second week of November, and to stay solidly high right into the last week of the year. We’re entering a particularly productive period for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tejon Ranch (TRC);
  • SNAP (SNAP);
  • Omega Health Inv (OHI);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA);
  • Concurrent Computer (CCUR), and;
  • Brinks (BCO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • QUMU (QUMU);
  • Drive Shack (DS);
  • VMware (VMW);
  • Nextera Energy (NEE);
  • National Instruments (NATI);
  • Midstates Petroleum (MPO);
  • Camping World (CWH), and;
  • Amazon Com (AMZN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Verisk Analytics (VRSK);
  • Tyler Tech (TYL), and;
  • Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Tisch Daniel R

DIR,BO

Tejon Ranch

TRC

JB*

$19,731,042

2

Pertz Douglas A

CEO,DIR

Brinks

BCO

B

$500,503

3

Harbert Discovery Fund

BO

QUMU

QUMU

B

$382,213

4

Callen Craig R

DIR

Omega Health Inv

OHI

B

$273,800

5

Domanico Ronald James

VP,CFO

Brinks

BCO

B

$230,550

6

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$219,498

7

City Of London Investment

BO

Latin American Discovery Fund

LDF

B

$218,033

8

Tyson Alan L

DIR

Drive Shack

DS

B

$142,164

9

Bielli Gregory S

CEO,DIR

Tejon Ranch

TRC

JB*

$100,800

10

Singer Julian D

BO

Concurrent Computer

CCUR

B

$93,393

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Bezos Jeffrey P

CB,CEO,BO

Amazon Com

AMZN

AS

$1,097,803,392

2

Dell Technologies

BO

VMware

VMW

JS*

$47,624,400

3

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

JS*

$43,012,172

4

Crestview Partners Ii Gp

DIR,BO

Camping World

CWH

JS*

$34,955,712

5

King Luther Jr

DIR

Tyler Tech

TYL

S

$6,669,139

6

Sehn Timothy

VP

SNAP

SNAP

AS

$5,835,960

7

Coyne Frank J

DIR

Verisk Analytics

VRSK

S

$5,826,145

8

Centerbridge Credit

BO

Midstates Petroleum

MPO

S

$4,927,823

9

Robo James L

CB,CEO,DIR

Nextera Energy

NEE

AS

$4,545,566

10

Lemonis Marcus

CB,CEO,BO

Camping World

CWH

JS*

$4,078,148

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

