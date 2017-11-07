General Motors Can't Fight The Cycle

As we are near the end of the cycle, earnings growth is going to be difficult to come by for the company.

(Photo credit)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been a rocket ship in the past few months, relatively speaking, as it bounced off of its 200-DMA and never looked back. Optimism abounds for the company despite what I see as some pretty obvious concerns with where we are in the cycle, as laid out here a few weeks ago. That led the stock to a huge breakout and new highs, but since the Q3 report came out, shares have pulled back sharply. With the outlook for earnings deteriorating and analysts beginning to abandon ship based upon valuation, it would seem the time to consider selling GM is now.

I mentioned GM bounced off the 200-DMA back in August, and that was the spring board for a tremendous rally that took shares to nearly $47 a couple of weeks ago. That marks a new high by a wide margin, but since that time, sentiment has shifted a bit and shares are back down at $42 now and bumping up against the shorter 50-DMA. That still represents a meaningful rally for 2017, so surely GM shareholders aren’t crying into their coffee this morning, but the stock looks to me like it went too far, too fast. Indeed, it was tremendously overbought heading into the report - as evidenced by the RSI - but has since worked off that condition, so if it is going to rally again, the bulls will need to muster up some strength.

The company was actually profitable in every segment of its business in Q3 - something that hasn’t happened for years - and that was certainly a surprise to me. GM has always just sort of dealt with offsetting profitability from its international businesses to varying degrees, with almost all of its operating margin coming from North America. But even perpetual anchor South America was profitable in Q3, and GM deserves huge credit.

The thing is that the company has stated it is going to focus more on SUVs and crossovers in lieu of passenger cars due to the former’s profitability levels being higher. That’s great, but the company has also said that volume in the category is declining, and has even lowered production rates to avoid overstuffing its inventory channels this year. In other words, GM is focusing on the segment with the highest margin, and that’s fine, but it also said volume in the preferred segment is going to remain weak. That doesn’t bode well for revenue or profits going forward, and that was the point I was trying to make in my linked article above; the stock is shooting higher despite some pretty obvious headwinds to continued profit growth.

GM is focusing on reducing inventory, which should then reduce incentives and boost margins as a result, but is that enough? Recent sales data subsequent to Q3 would suggest that it isn’t, as both unit sales and average price fell meaningfully. The combination of lower pricing and lower volume can have a sizable impact on revenue, even if the declines by themselves don't look that bad. One month is not a trend, but we’ve seen this movie before from the big automakers, and given that we are nearing the end of this cycle - volume stats have told us this for some time - it would appear that seeing the automaker stocks fly higher is the wrong way to view the situation.

For GM specifically, October ended with 4 additional days of supply against September, while pricing fell. Chevrolet saw unit volume fall almost 4%, and while incentive spending was lower, it doesn’t seem to be helping all that much. The company has the same problem it has had all year: volume is slowing, and while it can try and reduce inventory to save margin, the battle is going to be uphill for a while as we hit the end of the cycle.

I’m not the only one with these concerns, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were out with notes that closely mirror what I said a few weeks ago: we’re at the end of the cycle, and the stock is too expensive. The Q3 report was nice, and the fact that GM was able to produce operating profits in all segments is great, but it just isn’t enough to justify the price people are paying for this stock right now.

The stock is only going for 7.2 times next year’s earnings, but keep in mind that is actually a fairly high multiple for an automaker. That leaves multiple expansion as a fairly unrealistic objective from here, and it is also very important to remember that analysts have EPS falling 7% next year, as the concerns I’ve laid out are set to come to fruition. In fact, the medium-term outlook isn’t all that rosy right now, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it is a few years before we see $6 in EPS again after 2017. I’m not saying it won’t happen, but even if it does, we’re talking about flat EPS, not growth. That means GM's EPS and, therefore, the stock price, are essentially capped for the foreseeable future. Given that the company is right near the top of its EPS cycle now, the outlook is lower, in my view, given all the concerns I and others have highlighted.

The automakers aren’t exactly favored by investors, and I get it - the industry is cyclical, and we are at or near the top of this cycle. That means EPS growth is going to be difficult to come by for all of them in the short and medium terms, and thus, multiples should compress. That includes GM, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it back in the $30s very soon. Volume and margin issues are beginning to show themselves, but the stock isn’t pricing these in as of yet. Be careful out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.