Where The U.S. Dollar Is Headed

Key points

We see a modestly higher U.S. dollar ahead. This supports the case for non-U.S. stocks, and we see resilience in emerging market (EM) equities.

The Bank of England (BoE) increased rates for the first time in 10 years, and European stocks hit a ten-year high on upbeat eurozone growth data.

U.S. President Trump plans to visit China this week, as part of a multi-country trip in Asia. We expect trade and North Korea will be in focus.

We see a mildly stronger U.S. dollar (USD) ahead. But we believe many of the asset classes that generally suffer when the USD appreciates - including commodities and most EM assets - will be more resilient this time around.

U.S. two-year yield premium and U.S. dollar, 2016-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Thomson Reuters, IMF, Bloomberg, November 2017.

Notes: The U.S. dollar is based on the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). The U.S. yield premium is calculated as the U.S. two-year government bond yield minus a composite of two-year eurozone, Japanese and UK yields that are gross domestic product-weighted. The premium is shown in percentage points. The eurozone yield is based on an average of German, French and Italian two-year government bond yields.

A key U.S. dollar index has depreciated roughly 7% this year. Some are betting on further declines; speculative short positioning is at three-and-a-half year highs in the futures market. We believe this positioning buildup led to an April break in the usual positive correlation between the USD and the U.S. yield premium over other developed markets. Yet we see the USD's broad uptrend since mid-2014 slowly resuming as monetary policy divergence re-emerges. The Fed is normalizing rates while the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan maintain easier policies, and the positive correlation between the USD and yield premium has returned.

Weathering a stronger dollar

We see a stronger U.S. dollar as the Fed normalizes ahead of its developed market peers and U.S. economic growth shows upside potential. However, we expect the gains to be moderate over the short term, as Fed rate rises will likely be slower than in past cycles given relatively tame U.S. inflation. Our BlackRock Inflation GPS points to U.S. core inflation returning to 2% in six months' time.

Commodities and EM assets have had an inverse correlation to the USD in many historical periods, falling when the USD is stronger and vice versa. But we don't believe a mildly stronger dollar necessarily spells bad news this time around. This is because we see other factors driving these assets' performance. Commodities have rallied and EM equities have outperformed their developed market counterparts over the past month despite a stronger USD. Local EM debt was an exception, with returns dragged down by local currency weakness. Supply-demand fundamentals can also trump the usual negative relationship between commodity prices and the dollar.

Oil prices, for instance, neared a 27-month high last week on improving demand and expected supply cuts. Similarly, we see EM equities able to withstand a modestly higher USD amid improving economic conditions, earnings growth and investor sentiment. We see a stronger USD versus the euro and yen supporting equities in the eurozone and Japan, given these stock markets' export-oriented nature. The major risk to our view is a sharper dollar appreciation. U.S. tax reform is a wildcard here: Deficit-financed tax cuts could boost U.S. Treasury issuance and growth, leading to higher interest rates and a more rapid dollar rise.

Bottom line: We believe a modestly higher USD ahead supports the case for favoring eurozone and Japanese equities, and it does not change our preference for EM stocks. Within currencies, we favor the USD to the euro and yen amid monetary policy divergence.

The U.S. House of Representatives released its tax reform bill. Homebuilder shares fell, as the plan cuts the mortgage interest deduction to the first $500,000 in mortgage debt. October U.S. jobs growth was weaker than expected.

The BoE increased rates for the first time in 10 years but indicated the tightening path from here would be very gradual. Markets interpreted this as dovish, sending the pound lower versus the USD. The Fed maintained rates as expected. U.S. President Trump nominated Jerome Powell to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed chair.

European stocks hit a ten-year high after eurozone third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth surprised to the upside. Eurozone headline and core inflation missed expectations. Japanese stocks extended their strong performance.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.3% 15.6% 23.9% 1.9% U.S. Small Caps -0.9% 11.3% 31.0% 1.2% Non-U.S. World 1.1% 23.9% 25.6% 2.9% Non-U.S. Developed 0.9% 22.2% 24.8% 3.1% Japan 1.0% 21.0% 19.2% 2.0% Emerging 1.5% 33.1% 30.1% 2.4% Asia ex-Japan 2.1% 38.6% 33.8% 2.3%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.5% 2.3% -0.6% 2.3% U.S. TIPS 0.6% 2.1% 0.3% 2.5% U.S. Investment Grade 0.5% 5.8% 3.7% 3.2% U.S. High Yield 0.0% 7.4% 9.7% 5.4% U.S. Municipals 0.2% 5.0% 2.2% 2.3% Non-U.S. Developed 0.4% 7.6% -0.4% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.1% 9.2% 6.3% 5.3%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 2.7% 9.2% 33.9% $62.07 Gold -0.3% 10.7% -2.5% $1,270 Copper 1.0% 24.6% 39.0% $6,895

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.0% 10.4% 4.5% 1.16 USD/Yen 0.4% -2.5% 10.8% 114.07 Pound/USD -0.4% 6.0% 4.9% 1.31

Source: Bloomberg. As of Nov. 3, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.