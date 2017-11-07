After Earnings; I Should Have Dropped Coca-Cola And Kept McDonald's... But Now It's Too Late

One thing many fellow authors don’t do often in the investing world is to take accountability. It’s easy to claim company XYZ will drop dead or ABC will rise to the top. Hey! We all read those articles on a daily basis, right? But when do you read about an author coming back on his past mistake? I’m doing one today.

Back in 2014, I sold my shares of McDonald’s (MCD) as management didn’t seem to know what they were doing. At the same time, I’ve made the decision to keep Coca-Cola (KO) in my portfolio. Both companies are dividend all-stars and part of any classic holdings, and I obviously made the wrong choice back then. Since January 2014, MCD soared by 74% and KO barely rose by 13%. A good burger with a soda always made a good match. As both companies reported their earnings, I’m revisiting them to see if there is still room for growth. Unfortunately, I think that both will leaves me with a stomach ache.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

When you look only at the end number, you would be content to see that KO shows a 30% revenue growth over the past 10 years. It’s not incredible, but considering it’s a mature market, there is nothing wrong with that. MCD only shows a 3% revenue growth rate for that period. The problem is, while revenue growth is anemic over 10 years, it is literally a catastrophe over the past 3 years:

Source: Ycharts

Call it “mature markets”, call it “currency headwinds”, or call it “restructuring the company”, those are all excuses for a lack of growth. However, the latest excuse makes more sense in this context.

Both companies decided to refranchise their business. MCD is doing it with its restaurants and has almost completed its transformation. KO is refranchising its territories to bottlers where it once performed very well. In other words, both companies are transferring ownerships and responsibilities to local hands in the hope they will do a better job than the head office.

“We are reshaping our business and accelerating our transformation to become a total beverage company,” said J. Alexander “Sandy” Douglas, Jr., president of Coca-Cola North America. “Our system is built to respond to consumers’ needs in a fast-moving and highly competitive environment. Returning the local part of our business to where it really belongs and will best perform – in the hands of local companies – is a key enabler of the exciting transformation and growth of our business.”

While this move should boost earnings in short terms (we’ll come back to this point in a moment), this also reduce gross revenues. This part of the volume is now transferred to the franchisees statements.

In its latest quarterly earnings, KO reported a revenue drop of 15% with a refranchising negative impact of -18%. MCD reported similar figures with global comparable sales increase of 6%, but a negative refranchising impact of -10%.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

No wonder why MCD stock surged over the past 3 years when you look at how management boosted its earnings since 2015. The refranchising process is working perfectly, but don’t be fooled by the graphic. Latest earnings included a EPS growth of +55% where it comes down to EPS growth of +9% when excluding sales of the company’s business in China.

Source: Ycharts

When you look at MCD’s margin you can tell how its strategy works. Numbers are a lot better now that they don’t have to deal with the day-to-day restaurant business. A similar phenomenon will happen with Coca-Cola as mentioned in its latest press release:

“Comparable operating margin (non-GAAP) expanded 400 basis points, driven by divestitures of lower-margin bottling businesses through refranchising and continued operating expense management associated with the Company's ongoing productivity efforts.”

Dividend Growth Perspective

As mentioned in my introduction, both companies have stellar dividend growth history. MCD shows 41 consecutive years of payment increase and earned both title of Dividend Achievers and Dividend Aristocrats. KO added another title to its collection 4 years ago when it became a Dividend King; a company with 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Regularly, I use the Dividend Achievers as a starting stock pool for my research. This is a list of “young” dividend growers with 10 consecutive years. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

With the recent stock surge, MCD has become a low yielder. On the other side, KO price has been almost stagnant since the beginning of 2014. This situation leads to a higher yield between 3%-3.5%.

Source: Ycharts

Over the past 5 years, both companies grew their payouts, but KO has remained the most generous. However, things might change in the future if KO doesn’t put back its payout ratios under control:

Source: Ycharts

It’s a little too early to determine what will happen with their payout ratios as both companies are under some major transformation. Previous trends will not be applicable for another 2 years. We all need time to let the dust settle and see what is the new company. However, in regards to their ability to raise their dividend in the future, both companies meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles and I’m not worried. I’m confident both managements will continue to raise their dividend.

While there are some uncertainties about the business model return to a franchise model, both companies seem to be heading towards the right direction. I would add a special mention to MCD as it will successfully manage this transformation. Numbers can’t lie and they are very strong this year.

Unfortunately, the problem with burgers and soda remains. When you have too much of them, your stomach starts aching…

Valuation

While this whole refranchising is very refreshing and creates hype around earnings, the craziness has reached a whole different kind of level in terms of valuation.

Source: Ycharts

In this case, I will not put much emphasis on the historic PE ratio as KO’s data is completely off chart this year. I rather use the forward PE. Both companies trade at very high multiples (24 and 26). This is huge for companies that evolve in mature markets with limited growth potential. I’m not sure new investors can get much out of them.

Digging deeper, I’ll use the dividend discount model. After all, most investors own those companies for their dividend potential more than anything else.

MCD:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.04 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $157.56 $118.55 $95.13 10% Premium $144.43 $108.67 $87.20 Intrinsic Value $131.30 $98.79 $79.28 10% Discount $118.17 $88.91 $71.35 20% Discount $105.04 $79.04 $63.42

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Using those numbers, MCD is trading at a ridiculous premium. I’ve been known to be quite severe with my DDM calculation on MCD. I am not convinced the company can show strong revenue growth once the transformation is completed. Management has failed several times in the past 3 years in its attempts to attract more customers. I don’t think they have earned my trust in this place.

I’m willing to be a good player and soften up some metrics to see where it leads us. Instead of the 5% growth rate for the next 10 years, let’s hope management will mimic its latest increase at 7%. Then, I decrease the discount rate to 9%. I usually reserve this rate to a company evolving in a healthy market where there are various growth sectors. Since management is transforming the business, I would rather keep a 10% rate.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.04 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $280.20 $186.18 $139.21 10% Premium $256.85 $170.67 $127.61 Intrinsic Value $233.50 $155.15 $116.01 10% Discount $210.15 $139.64 $104.41 20% Discount $186.80 $124.12 $92.81

Unfortunately, even when I become overly generous (in my opinion), I’m still showing a stock trading almost at a 10% premium. I don’t see how MCD could give value back to investors going forward.

KO:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.48 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $87.16 $58.30 $43.87 10% Premium $79.90 $53.45 $40.21 Intrinsic Value $72.63 $48.59 $36.56 10% Discount $65.37 $43.73 $32.90 20% Discount $58.11 $38.87 $29.25

Things don’t look too incredible on KO side either. Since KO has always shown a stronger dividend policy than MCD, I used a 6% growth rate for the next 10 years. I used the same discount rate of 10% to reflect some uncertainties around the refranchising business. At this time, KO seems to be trading at fair value.

Final Thought

As a KO shareholder, I will keep my share and continue to enjoy the dividend. I will wait to see how the transformation goes and will hope for more hype around the stock in the future. After all, MCD’s hype is so strong; sometimes I think investors talk about Apple (AAPL) when they discuss the fast-food chain operator. As for buying or holding MCD, I would stay away from it now. For current shareholders, I understand why they hold onto it, but I would be tempted to put a stop sell if I were them.

