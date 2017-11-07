The Curious Case Of Wal-Mart

Consumer staples have a positive relative valuation case in a U.S. stock market that has seen its “bargain bin” emptied as prices grind to new highs. We project upside of 5% relative to the rest of the U.S. large-cap non-cyclical stock universe. And since we prefer more defensive names at the moment, the upside of staples relative to cyclical stocks exceeds 10%. Consensus earnings estimates for the group remain close to our ArcPoint Advisor estimates of mid-cycle earnings, especially after allowing for the typical upward bias of sell-side forecasts. Projected aggregate mid-cycle earnings of $103B is within 1% of the consensus for the next four quarters.
S&P 500 Consumer Staples Valuation Outlook - POSITIVE
($ in millions)
source: ArcPoint Advisor.
In fact, our mid-cycle EPS estimates differ materially from consensus for just 3 of the 34 companies in the sector (see table below). Our EPS estimate for Constellation Brands is well below the current consensus forecast. Rapid growth in the company’s imported beer brands is not fully reflected in our mid-cycle EPS estimate yet as our methodology inherently requires a sustained level of growth before crediting a company’s earnings power. The ArcPoint Advisor EPS estimate is also well below consensus for Mondelez International. In this case, the delta is due to what we view as a liberal accounting of the company’s ongoing restructuring charges. When our MDLZ estimate is compared to GAAP consensus earnings forecasts, the difference is nearly eliminated (note to MDLZ investors - focus on GAAP EPS forecasts!). Finally, our mid-cycle EPS estimate for Wal-mart Stores is more than 10% higher than the current consensus. Before dismissing this phenomenon as “ummm...retail….ummm…Amazon”, we took a closer look at WMT’s numbers.
S&P 500 Consumer Staples - ArcPoint Advisor EPS vs. Consensus
Source: ArcPoint Advisor.
WMT’s operating profit margin is projected to be relatively stable for the fiscal year set to end in January, based upon our earnings model that pegs EPS to come in toward the higher end of the guidance range of $4.30-$4.40. But this follows two years of heavy expense increases related to higher wages for the company’s workers and e-commerce related investments. The latter has continued to pressure margins slightly in FY18 (ending January), but the company does not anticipate expense deleveraging for the full year. Nevertheless, sg&a expenses as a percentage of net sales have jumped from 18.9% of net sales in FY15 to 20.7% of net sales in FY17 - driving EBIT margin down 90 bp to 4.7%.
Is this lower operating profit margin evidence of a new normal in a world where Amazon sells everything without regard to its own bottom line and other retailers simply need to eat higher selling costs in order to compete? In part, yes. A world that currently allows consumers to order tubes of toothpaste over the Internet with free 2-day shipping and then rewards the company leading that charge with a higher stock price for this capital return destroying measure can’t be ignored. But WMT’s own actions deserve a closer look. The company increased its associates' wages by $2.7B over two years beginning in FY16 through higher hourly rates. Part of the increase was due to a stronger market for retail labor, and part was due to political pressure as state minimum wage rates have been increased or are set to scale higher in several parts of the country (e.g., AZ, CA, CO, IL, NY, OR, WA).
If the story ended there, WMT would accept the higher cost of doing business and investors would be left with a company that had permanently lower earnings potential. However, the same innovation that Amazon has used to hurt traditional retailers will end up helping those that adopt some the company’s tools and survive. Walmart recently announced that it is expanding its test of shelf-scanning robots to 50 stores. And the company’s new store pickup towers for online orders can get you in and out of the store in less than a minute. Although public relations would never allow WMT management to admit it, the objective is clear - more automation, fewer store employees. The future for retail already is in sight. Amazon Go, an experimental convenience store in Seattle, is beta testing the concept of a retail store without any cashiers. The Amazon Go concept does not appear ready yet for public rollout, but it’s a matter of when, not if, even more radical automation is coming to retail stores.
Viewed through a longer-term lens, WMT’s wage hikes provided the impetus for WMT to accelerate its automation efforts. The end game likely is that most of the increase in wage rates will be mitigated over time by fewer labor hours required. And that shift will happen more quickly than many investors expect. Our model projects that greater automation will drive the mid-cycle sg&a rate down ~50bp from FY18E levels. This would boost EBIT margin back up to ~5% - not as high as it was prior to FY16, but high enough to restore earnings power back above $5 per share. We value WMT shares at ~$105 based upon this mid-cycle EPS projection coupled with a 20.8x justified P/E ratio (based upon ArcPoint Advisor estimates). This makes the stock a buy despite strong recent performance.
Wal-Mart Stores Earnings Model
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
NFQ
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18E
|
normalized
|
net sales
|
473,076
|
482,229
|
478,614
|
481,317
|
491,578
|
502,060
|
membership fees
|
3,218
|
3,422
|
3,516
|
4,556
|
4,647
|
4,740
|
total revenue
|
476,294
|
485,651
|
482,130
|
485,873
|
496,225
|
506,800
|
cogs
|
358,069
|
365,086
|
360,984
|
361,256
|
368,940
|
376,788
|
gross profit
|
118,225
|
120,565
|
121,146
|
124,617
|
127,285
|
130,012
|
gross margin on net sales
|
25.0%
|
25.0%
|
25.3%
|
25.9%
|
25.9%
|
25.9%
|
segment g&a
|
89,442
|
91,082
|
94,893
|
99,443
|
101,924
|
101,446
|
as % of net sales
|
18.9%
|
18.9%
|
19.8%
|
20.7%
|
20.7%
|
20.2%
|
corporate
|
1,911
|
2,336
|
2,148
|
2,410
|
2,482
|
2,557
|
total sg&a
|
91,353
|
93,418
|
97,041
|
101,853
|
104,406
|
104,002
|
ebit
|
26,872
|
27,147
|
24,105
|
22,764
|
22,879
|
26,010
|
as % of total revenue
|
5.6%
|
5.6%
|
5.0%
|
4.7%
|
4.6%
|
5.1%
|
net interest expense
|
2,300
|
2,300
|
ebt
|
20,579
|
23,710
|
income taxes
|
6,585
|
7,587
|
income tax rate
|
32.0%
|
32.0%
|
net income
|
13,994
|
16,122
|
income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
700
|
806
|
net income to common
|
13,294
|
15,316
|
diluted shares
|
3,025
|
3,025
|
diluted EPS
|
4.39
|
5.06
Source: ArcPoint Advisor and company public filings.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.