The Curious Case Of Wal-Mart

Consumer staples have a positive relative valuation case in a U.S. stock market that has seen its “bargain bin” emptied as prices grind to new highs. We project upside of 5% relative to the rest of the U.S. large-cap non-cyclical stock universe. And since we prefer more defensive names at the moment, the upside of staples relative to cyclical stocks exceeds 10%. Consensus earnings estimates for the group remain close to our ArcPoint Advisor estimates of mid-cycle earnings, especially after allowing for the typical upward bias of sell-side forecasts. Projected aggregate mid-cycle earnings of $103B is within 1% of the consensus for the next four quarters.

S&P 500 Consumer Staples Valuation Outlook - POSITIVE

In fact, our mid-cycle EPS estimates differ materially from consensus for just 3 of the 34 companies in the sector (see table below). Our EPS estimate for Constellation Brands is well below the current consensus forecast. Rapid growth in the company’s imported beer brands is not fully reflected in our mid-cycle EPS estimate yet as our methodology inherently requires a sustained level of growth before crediting a company’s earnings power. The ArcPoint Advisor EPS estimate is also well below consensus for Mondelez International. In this case, the delta is due to what we view as a liberal accounting of the company’s ongoing restructuring charges. When our MDLZ estimate is compared to GAAP consensus earnings forecasts, the difference is nearly eliminated (note to MDLZ investors - focus on GAAP EPS forecasts!). Finally, our mid-cycle EPS estimate for Wal-mart Stores is more than 10% higher than the current consensus. Before dismissing this phenomenon as “ummm...retail….ummm…Amazon”, we took a closer look at WMT’s numbers.



S&P 500 Consumer Staples - ArcPoint Advisor EPS vs. Consensus



WMT’s operating profit margin is projected to be relatively stable for the fiscal year set to end in January, based upon our earnings model that pegs EPS to come in toward the higher end of the guidance range of $4.30-$4.40. But this follows two years of heavy expense increases related to higher wages for the company’s workers and e-commerce related investments. The latter has continued to pressure margins slightly in FY18 (ending January), but the company does not anticipate expense deleveraging for the full year. Nevertheless, sg&a expenses as a percentage of net sales have jumped from 18.9% of net sales in FY15 to 20.7% of net sales in FY17 - driving EBIT margin down 90 bp to 4.7%.



Is this lower operating profit margin evidence of a new normal in a world where Amazon sells everything without regard to its own bottom line and other retailers simply need to eat higher selling costs in order to compete? In part, yes. A world that currently allows consumers to order tubes of toothpaste over the Internet with free 2-day shipping and then rewards the company leading that charge with a higher stock price for this capital return destroying measure can’t be ignored. But WMT’s own actions deserve a closer look. The company increased its associates' wages by $2.7B over two years beginning in FY16 through higher hourly rates. Part of the increase was due to a stronger market for retail labor, and part was due to political pressure as state minimum wage rates have been increased or are set to scale higher in several parts of the country (e.g., AZ, CA, CO, IL, NY, OR, WA).



If the story ended there, WMT would accept the higher cost of doing business and investors would be left with a company that had permanently lower earnings potential. However, the same innovation that Amazon has used to hurt traditional retailers will end up helping those that adopt some the company’s tools and survive. Walmart recently announced that it is expanding its test of shelf-scanning robots to 50 stores. And the company’s new store pickup towers for online orders can get you in and out of the store in less than a minute. Although public relations would never allow WMT management to admit it, the objective is clear - more automation, fewer store employees. The future for retail already is in sight. Amazon Go, an experimental convenience store in Seattle, is beta testing the concept of a retail store without any cashiers. The Amazon Go concept does not appear ready yet for public rollout, but it’s a matter of when, not if, even more radical automation is coming to retail stores.



Viewed through a longer-term lens, WMT’s wage hikes provided the impetus for WMT to accelerate its automation efforts. The end game likely is that most of the increase in wage rates will be mitigated over time by fewer labor hours required. And that shift will happen more quickly than many investors expect. Our model projects that greater automation will drive the mid-cycle sg&a rate down ~50bp from FY18E levels. This would boost EBIT margin back up to ~5% - not as high as it was prior to FY16, but high enough to restore earnings power back above $5 per share. We value WMT shares at ~$105 based upon this mid-cycle EPS projection coupled with a 20.8x justified P/E ratio (based upon ArcPoint Advisor estimates). This makes the stock a buy despite strong recent performance.



Wal-Mart Stores Earnings Model

($ in millions, except per share data)



NFQ FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18E normalized net sales 473,076 482,229 478,614 481,317 491,578 502,060 membership fees 3,218 3,422 3,516 4,556 4,647 4,740 total revenue 476,294 485,651 482,130 485,873 496,225 506,800 cogs 358,069 365,086 360,984 361,256 368,940 376,788 gross profit 118,225 120,565 121,146 124,617 127,285 130,012 gross margin on net sales 25.0% 25.0% 25.3% 25.9% 25.9% 25.9% segment g&a 89,442 91,082 94,893 99,443 101,924 101,446 as % of net sales 18.9% 18.9% 19.8% 20.7% 20.7% 20.2% corporate 1,911 2,336 2,148 2,410 2,482 2,557 total sg&a 91,353 93,418 97,041 101,853 104,406 104,002 ebit 26,872 27,147 24,105 22,764 22,879 26,010 as % of total revenue 5.6% 5.6% 5.0% 4.7% 4.6% 5.1% net interest expense 2,300 2,300 ebt 20,579 23,710 income taxes 6,585 7,587 income tax rate 32.0% 32.0% net income 13,994 16,122 income attributable to noncontrolling interest 700 806 net income to common 13,294 15,316 diluted shares 3,025 3,025 diluted EPS 4.39 5.06

Source: ArcPoint Advisor and company public filings.

