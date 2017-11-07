Reliable European Dividend For Your Retirement Portfolio: Consumer Staples Series - Part 3

We will analyze UL on ten criteria, ranging from valuation, dividend safety, and growth prospects to determine if the stock deserved a place in a DGI retirement portfolio.

In this article, we will look at Unilever Plc. We look at various metrics and analyze if UL compares favorably with its peers.

This is the part 3 of our series of articles on Consumer Staples companies. The first two were on Colgate and Procter & Gamble.

Unilever's company structure is a bit complex. Unilever NV (UN) and Unilever Plc (UL), together with their group companies, operate as a single entity/company. Unilever N.V. ordinary shares are listed on Amsterdam Euronext, and its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Unilever Plc ordinary shares are listed on the LSE (London Stock Exchange), and its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Each ADR is equivalent to one corresponding ordinary share.

The dividend history of Unilever, or for that matter any other European company, is also complex to understand. Many investors only look at the dividends in US dollar terms and assume that Unilever has not consistently increased the dividend payments or even worse, think that it has cut the dividends at times. This is not true at all.

It appears to be so to a US-based investor because of fluctuation in currency exchange rates. As a matter of fact, Unilever has consistently paid dividends since 1993 that is roughly 23 years. It has paid dividends for a much longer period, however, a complete history is not available. It has also increased dividends every year since the year 2000 except in 2003.

Unilever is a well-known consumer products company, which operates on a global scale and employs over 169,000 people all over the world. In addition to Europe and North America, Unilever has a major presence in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It owns some of the well-recognized brands such as Dove, Vaseline, Sunlight, Knorr, Lipton, Hellmann and Breyers and boasts of 13 brands with annual sales in excess of 1 billion euros. The company invests more than one billion euros in R&D and innovation every year.

The company's peers are Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Colgate Palmolive (CL) in the consumer products segment and Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) and General Mills (NYSE: GIS) in the food segment. The company gets about 57% of its sales from the emerging markets. It is a well-accepted notion that emerging countries will have higher growth compared to the developed world as more and more people in the developing world join the middle class.

Unilever's Brands

Source: Unilever website

The most recent quarterly Earnings release was lackluster, and this led to a sharp drop in the share prices. The overall market volume was flat, however, the underlying sales growth was 2.6%. Though, the company performed well in the emerging markets with underlying sales growth of 6.3% year on year, however, in North America and Europe, the USG declined by 2.3% offsetting the gains in the emerging markets. The company also faced currency headwinds in the last quarter as the Euro is gaining strength. In recent news, Unilever announced that it is buying the Tazo brand from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) for $384 Million.

In our previous recent articles, we looked at Colgate Palmolive and Procter & Gamble in terms of their growth prospects, dividend reliability, and valuation metrics. Colgate and PG are both Dividend Kings, meaning they have a history of increasing dividends for more than 50 years. Unilever has consistently increased dividends since the year 2000 except the year 2003, which makes at least 14 years of history of increasing dividends.

The three companies operate in Consumer Staples industry and have similar growth prospects. In this article, we will look at UL and compare various metrics with CL and PG to see which company is more attractive at current valuations. Valuations for most of the companies in the Consumer Staples segment have come down recently, and generally, they are better buys compared to just a few weeks ago.

Analysis:

As we have done in the past with some other companies, we will look at various metrics for the company and analyze if the company is moving in the right direction. As we look at different metrics, we will use a point scoring system by awarding a value ranging from 1 to 5 for each metric (one being the lowest, and 5 being the highest).

1. Company’s History and Economic Moat:

The company has been in business since the 1880s. It came to its present form in the late 1920s. Margarine Unie merged with Lever Brothers to create present-day Unilever. On any given day, 2.5 billion people around the globe use Unilever products. The company had a sales revenue of more than 52 Billion Euros in fiscal 2016. It has consistently paid dividends at least since 1993 and has increased them consecutively for 14 years in the currency of its reporting.

Like Colgate and Procter & Gamble, Unilever enjoys a wide moat due to brand recognition and major market share in multiple product categories.

Metric’s Rating: 5 (from 1-5)

[Moat/brand Rating: 5-Very High Moat (or Market share, Brand Strength), 4-High Moat, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-no moat]

2. Revenue Growth:

UL had a positive but low single-digit revenue growth of 3.39% over the last 10 years. Over the last 5 years, the growth rate was 1.54%.

Metric’s Rating: 3

[Revenue Growth > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1]

3. EPS Growth:

In the long run, earnings drive the stock prices. Eventually, the stock price of a company will follow its earnings. In spite of the challenges in the consumer staples industry, the company has been able to grow the earnings, albeit in low-single digits. Last 5 years, earnings growth was at 5.12%. The 10-year earnings growth has been even lower at 3.81%.

Metric’s Rating: 3 (>5% EPS growth over 5 years, but < 5% over 10 yrs)

[EPS Growth > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1] (For consumer segment companies)

4. Current Yield And Dividend Growth:

For this metric, we will use the ‘Chowder number’ formula as used in the Dividend Champions spreadsheet maintained by SA Author David Fish, which is the sum of the current yield and the last 5 years dividend growth rate. The underlying principle here is that for companies with higher current yield will likely have lower growth rates, whereas companies with low current yields should likely have a higher growth rate, assuming all other things being the same.

Here, UL’s recent record over the last 5 or 10 years, as well as long-term record, has been quite good. The dividend growth rate over the last 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years has been 7.86%, 7.54%, and 7.02% respectively.

The current yield on the share price of $55.84 (as of 11/03/2017) is about 3.0%, which is, however, less than its 5-year average of 3.3%. If we add the current yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate, the Chowder number comes out to be 10.54, which is reasonably good. Ideally, we want the Chowder number to be at least 10 or higher.

Metric’s Rating: 4 (from 1-5)

5. Cash Flow Growth:

In spite of challenges in the Consumer Staples segment, and the slow growth in the top line, UL has been able to grow the free cash flow (“FCF”) per share, at a reasonable clip. The operating cash flow (“OCF”) per share and FCF per share have grown at an annual rate of 3.49% and 5.08% over the last 5 years. If we were to look at the 10-year record, it was even better at 6.44% and 8.62%.

Metric’s Rating: 4 (high growth)

[Cash-Flow Growth: 5- Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low or no growth]

6. Total Returns:

The total returns for UL over 10 years have been better than the S&P 500 and some of its peers. As of the end of October 2017, an investment of $10,000 in UL would have grown to $25,400 giving a CAGR of 9.70% compared to 7.49% from the S&P 500.

5-year returns: However, during the last 5 years, the S&P 500 fared slightly better than UL. UL has returned a CAGR of 12.57% compared to 14.33% from the S&P 500.

Long-term historical returns: The long-term total returns from UL have been excellent, returning a CAGR of 12.89% since 1989, and converting an investment of $10,000 into $303,000 today. In comparison, the same amount of $10,000 invested in the S&P 500 would have turned into $168,000.

Metric’s Rating: 4 (Above-average total-returns)

[Total Returns: 5- Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low]

7. Current Valuation:

(As of 11/02/2017) UL PG CL Industry Average Current P/E 23.6 23.1 27.4 18.8 Forward P/E 21.2 20.7 22.8 Dividend Yield (projected) 3.00% 3.19% 2.28% 2.6% PEG Ratio ** 2.3 2.9 2.6 - Price to Book 8.5 4.1 - 6.5 Price to Sales 2.5 3.6 4.1 2.6 Price to Cash Flow 18.4 17.5 20.2 16.4 Percentage below 52-weeks high 92.86% 91.45% 90.78% NA

** PEG ratio based on forecasted growth rate and forecasted earnings over the next 12 months (Source: Morningstar)

From above metrics, UL appears to be cheaper than Colgate, but at par with PG. However, the current projected dividend yield of UL is still lower than its 5-year average of 3.3%. For the dividend yield to go up to the 5-year average, the share price needs to fall about 10% from current levels.

Metric’s Rating: 3 (Average valuation)

[Valuation Rating: 5-Very low, 4-Low, 3- Average, 2- High, 1-Very high]

8. Dividend Safety:

For dividend safety, we look at the following criteria:

Dividend History

Consistent dividend history since 1993. 14 years of continuous dividend growth.

Dividend growth rate in the last 5 and 10 years

Annual dividend growth rate (5 years) = 7.54% Annual dividend growth rate (10 years) = 7.02%

Average Payout ratio in the last 5 years

Current payout ratio = 64.4% Average payout ratio of 5 years = 65.5%

The company has an impressive record of increasing dividend with the much better growth rate in the recent years when compared to its peers. It still generates a lot of cash flows, and the payout ratio is still very reasonable. As we see it, the dividend is very safe for a foreseeable future. In this metric, we are not looking at dividend growth, but dividend safety only.

Metric’s Rating: 5 (Very Safe)

[5-Very safe, 4-Safe, 3-Average, 2-Less-than-average, 1-Unsafe]

9. Fair value estimates:

The table below shows the fair value estimate based on the Dividend Discounted Model (“DDM”). Since an investment in UL would be categorized as conservative, we will use a discount ratio of 6% only. We will assume the projected dividend growth rate to be 7.0% for the next five years, which is in line with its previous 5 and 10-year growth rates.

From the above model, the fair market value, based on the present value of all future dividends is about $60 a share.

Present Value of all future dividends = $60.52

Fair value estimate = $60.52

Add 5% premium for the high moat = $3.026.

Fair value estimate (with premium) = $63.54 a share

The current market price of $55.71 (as of 11/02/2017) appears to be undervalued by about 10%.

Metric’s Rating: 4 (from 1-5)

[Fair Value Rating: >15% undervalued = 5 (rating), 1-15% undervalued = 4 (rating), 0-15% overvalued =3 (rating), 15-25% overvalued = 2 (rating), >25% overvalued = 1 (rating)]

10. Analysts Rating And Growth Estimates:

We will also consider the Wall Street’s ratings and estimates, and include it as one of the 10 criteria, though it provides only limited value. According to Morningstar, the 5-year earnings growth estimates for UL are at 9.3%. The average Analyst’s rating is 3.4 (out of 5) based on 5 ratings. As per Nasdaq, the 5-year growth estimates are at 9.31%, which is in line with Morningstar’s estimates. The consensus 12-month target price is $60 a share, which is roughly 10% above the current market price.

Metric’s Rating (5-Yr Growth): 3 (from 5-10%)

[5-Year Growth: >15 = 5 (rating), 10-15%= 4, 5-10% = 3 (rating), 1-5% = 2 (rating), Strong Sell = 1 (rating)]

Summing It All Up:

We will sum up all the criteria.

Metric Score (1-5) Value Criteria 1 Company’s size, History, Moat, Brand recognition, etc. 5 Strong Brand image and history 5-Very High Moat (or Market share, Brand Strength), 4-High Moat, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-no moat 2 Revenue growth 3 Average 5- Very High, 4-Above Ave, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low or no growth 3 EPS Growth 3 Average 5- Very High, 4-Above Ave, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low or no growth 4 Current Yield and Dividend growth 4 10.5% 1-5=2, 6-10=3, 11-15=4, > 15=5 5 OCF or FCF growth 4 Above-ave. growth 5- Very High, 4-Above Ave, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low or no growth 6 Total Returns 4 Above-ave. returns 5- Very High, 4-Above Ave, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low 7 Current Valuation 3 Average 5-Very low, 4-Low, 3- Average, 2- High, 1-Very high 8 Dividend safety 5 Very safe 5-Very safe, 4-Safe, 3-Average, 2-Less-than-average, 1-Unsafe 9 Fair value Estimates vs. Price 4 10% undervalued >15% undervalued = 5 (rating), 1-15% undervalued = 4, 0-15% overvalued =3, 15-25% overvalued = 2, >25% overvalued = 1 (rating)] 10 Analysts Rating and Growth Estimates 3 Average [5-Year Growth: >15 = 5 (rating), 10-15%= 4, 5-10% = 3 (rating), 1-5% = 2 (rating), Strong Sell = 1 (rating)] TOTAL 38 Net Rating (2*Total/10) (Normalized to a scale of 1-10) 7.6 (out of 10) 2*38/10 = 7.6

Comparison Of UL Vs. P&G And Colgate:

For Colgate, please see our previous article.

Metric UL PG CL 1 Company’s size, History, Moat, Brand recognition, etc. 5 5 5 2 Revenue growth 3 1 1 3 EPS Growth 3 3 1 4 Current Yield and Dividend growth 4 3 2 5 OCF or FCF growth 3 2 3 6 Total Returns 4 2 3 7 Current Valuation 3 3 2 8 Dividend safety 5 5 5 9 Fair value Estimates vs. Price 4 5 2 10 Analysts Rating and Growth Estimates 3 3 3 TOTAL 38 32 27 Net Rating (2*Total/10) (Normalized to a scale of 1-10) 7.6 (out of 10) 6.4 (out of 10) 5.4 (out of 10)

Concluding Remarks:

The consumer staples industry, in general, has been facing tough times in recent years. However, UL has performed better in the last 5 years in most of our metrics, when compared to Colgate and P&G. Even though the growth and earnings growth have been in the low-to-mid single digits, based on the company’s past, history and the brand image, we can be fairly confident that it will continue to maintain its competitiveness and its brands and products will remain household staples for a vast majority of consumers.

We believe all three companies belong in a dividend-centric portfolio, however, on current valuation, UL is cheaper than Colgate and the dividend yield is a lot better, whereas it is more or less at par with P&G. Especially after the recent drop in prices we think the company is reasonably undervalued. Dividend-seeking long-term investors should do well buying half the position at current valuation.

If you already hold UL, you should continue to hold, but may not add right now and demand another 7-10% discount from current levels to provide a margin of safety.

We looked at UL on 10 different criteria and calculated a final score of 7.6 (out of total 10). We also compared it with Colgate and P&G on the same 10 criteria. UL fared much better overall, and it either matched or did better on most criteria.

Please keep in mind that this score (or metrics) for a company should be compared only with similar companies from the same industry/sector. It will not be prudent to compare a consumer staples company, for example, with a technology company.

Note: Above should not be considered as buy or sell recommendations, please do your due diligence before making any such decisions.

If you liked reading this article, please click on the FOLLOW button at the top of the article. For a free trial of our subscription service "High Income DIY Portfolios," please click here.

Full Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for information purpose only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendations to buy or sell any securities. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim for 100% accuracy. Further, the comparative analysis, the Rating System and the Dividend Safety model presented in this article are not based on any proven scientific techniques, and the reader should do their due diligence before making any conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CL, PG, UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.