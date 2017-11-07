Don't Be Greedy - Sell Some U.S. Equities

Be fearful when others are greedy - The S&P 500 keeps hitting new highs and the fear index is at an all-time low.

It’s time to take money off the table – at least when it comes to exposure to US equities. I know, I know, there has been plenty of talk about the Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio – CAPE - and how it is at its highest level in years – and that talk has been going on for some time while the S&P 500 (SPY) has continued to hit new highs. At last count, there were over 60 new highs set this year with two months left to go til the new year.

So what if neither your hairstylist or taxi driver are talking about how they have made thousands on the stock market – a clear sign of a market top – there are signs that risks are building. Yes, the stock market can continue to rise, but let me remind readers that abrupt declines happen abruptly. The chart below highlights how gradual market rises are followed by even more pronounced declines. The 2000-2001 decline was actually subdued compared to the 2008 collapse and now that the market has climbed from below 1000 to almost 2600, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

You know that saying that you should be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy? Well, no one seems to be fearful right now. There is what is called complacency in the market. What does complacency look like? A little like the chart of the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index below – otherwise known as the VIX.

It has never been this low - It hit 10 in early 2007 before it started rising – quickly – as the market topped and then fell off a cliff.

Here is another look at complacency. The chart below shows the inverse relationship between the price of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the VIX. The gap on the right is the widest it has ever been. Is a pullback imminent? I can’t say for sure, but if I’m supposed to be fearful when others are greedy, it’s time to be fearful.

One factor we are watching closely is the performance of the S&P 500 equal weight index versus the performance of the S&P 500 market cap weighted index. Over the last year, performance of the two indexes were highly correlated, indicating broad participation in the index’s rise. But over the last 3-4 months, the market-cap weighted index has started to pull away from the equal weighted index.

What that means is that the index has been driven more by the larger companies in the index as of late, including Apple (AAPL) – up 10.75% over the last three months, Microsoft (MSFT) – up 16.4%, Amazon (AMZN)– up 12.6%, Facebook (FB) – up 5.5%. Those four companies alone make up 10% of the index on a market cap basis. The S&P 500 index is up only 5% over the last three months.

Where to put the cash?

One place to put the cash raised from selling some US Large Cap exposure is in your mattress. Not under your mattress, but literally buy a mattress. My wife and I bought a new mattress a few weeks ago and I can’t remember when I last slept so soundly - I don’t know if it is the comfort of having less risk in the market or our new Simmons high-tech foam mattress with Black Ice pillows.

Another option is to shift some assets to international developed market equities. International markets have not rebounded as strongly as US markets and still haven’t reached their previous highs reached back in September 2007. The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) must rise by another 24% before it touches those levels.

According to Yardeni Research, the EAFE forward PE ratio is still below levels reached in mid-2014 (see blue line below) so not only does it still have some ways to go to reach its previous high, on a PE basis, it also looks cheap.

If international markets aren’t your cup of tea, we understand. Or maybe you already have your share of exposure and aren’t comfortable adding to it. That’s OK too. You can always leave a portion of your portfolio in cash. It’s OK that you might miss out on another 10% rise or more but we’re not talking about selling all of your US equities – just pare back a little to reduce your risk. The cash won’t help generate much in returns but don’t be greedy, it will give you a sense of comfort knowing its there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC O ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT HPT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI CORR DLR QTS CXW BXMT