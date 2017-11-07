TherapeuticsMD Gets Lift From FDA Leniency

On Monday, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) shares traded higher by 55% to $6.80 per share after it posted a positive update from the FDA. It noted that the FDA would allow the company to resubmit its NDA for TX-004HR, which is a estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during intercourse (dyspareunia). This new move is highly positive for the company, and in my opinion it is likely that the stock will trade higher in the coming days because of it.

Previous Issue

The biggest problem was that back in May of 2017, the FDA rejected the company's application for approval of TX-004HR as a vaginal pain medicine. The reason for the rejection was that the FDA wanted more safety data to determine that patients taking the drug did not experience any severe issues. This was a huge setback for TherapeuticsMD, because another large trial testing safety for these patients would have taken at least another 2 to 3 years to complete. In addition, it would have needed a lot of cash to run the trial. Such setbacks would have been a huge overhang for the company and its stock.

Major Comeback

The best part about this news is that the company will not need to run another lengthy safety trial. It can go straight to filing for potential FDA approval for its drug. The reason which may have contributed to such a huge turnaround about not needing a new safety study for TX-004HR might be because of the new FDA Commissioner Scott Gotlieb. Ever since he took the helm at the FDA, there has been a complete change on the approval landscape. Meaning that the FDA has been more lenient towards the approval of drugs. Both in terms of safety and efficacy. This means that now the FDA will be satisfied with a post-marketing study for safety of TX-004HR. There are many other drugs that have been allowed to file for approval without the need to run a lengthy safety study lately. This sends the message that the FDA wants to push these treatments out to patients at a quicker rate.

Vulvar And Vaginal Atrophy

The TX-004HR drug is targeting vulvar and vaginal atrophy (vaginal pain during intercourse). The phase 3 trial recruited a total of 764 postmenopausal women with dyspareunia. This problem affects millions of women worldwide. The biggest problem associated with dyspareunia is that it causes vaginal dryness. It is estimated that vaginal dryness affects up to 75% of postmenopausal women. That's why, in my opinion, it is imperative that TX-004HR be approved as a new treatment option for these patients. The co-primary efficacy endpoints for the study were the change from baseline to week 12 in the percentage of vaginal superficial cells, percentage of vaginal parabasal cells, vaginal pH, and severity of moderate to severe dyspareunia as the most bothersome symptom of (VVA). The trial met on all these co-primary endpoints, which signifies that TX-004HR does provide therapeutic effect for these patients. The positive phase 3 results are why TherapeuticsMD was able to file for NDA approval of its TX-004HR drug.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing as of June 30, 2017, TherapeuticsMD had cash and cash equivalents of $96.4 million. The company believed that it has sufficient cash to fund operations for at least 12 months. In September of this year, the company sold shares on the open market and generated $68.5 million in net proceeds. That means that the company now has a combined cash total of $164.9 million. That should give the company a nice cushion of cash. Whether or not the company needs to raise cash again will depend upon if the company receives FDA approval for TX-004HR. If it receives approval from the FDA, then it may need to raise more cash to launch the drug. Of course, that is pending the notion that it can't find a partner to help market it.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if the FDA will be satisfied with the current safety data. It allowed the company to file its NDA, but it will still have to review the safety and efficacy profile of the drug candidate. Only if the FDA is satisfied with the application will it decide to approve TX-004HR. The filing of the NDA still does not guarantee approval with 100% certainty. A second risk would be whether or not there is a huge uptake of the drug on the market. It will take time for the drug to ramp up in sales. In the meantime, the company will continue to burn cash for the foreseeable future. The final risk would be the safety study itself. That's because the condition for FDA approval, should the FDA approve the drug, will be that the safety study must come out with a positive outcome. If the FDA deems something to be very concerning, it could pull the drug from the market.

Conclusion

The change in the FDA stance for TX-004HR is highly welcomed for both the company and for patients that need pain relief. I am in agreement with the FDA in that a safety study can be done after the fact, because to date the drug has been well tolerated in patients. The company raised cash a few months ago, therefore the risk of dilution in the near-term should not be concerning. I believe that the FDA will likely approve the drug in its current form. What happens after approval is highly dependent upon how the safety study turns out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.