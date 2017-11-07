Mongolian Bond Market Madness

Another day and yet another emerging market economy with the most questionable of economic fundamentals finds itself able to tap the global bond market at favorable terms. This time it happens to be Mongolia, of which it might safely be said that most global bond traders would have difficulty placing the country on a map. If this does not convince global economic policymakers that we have a bubble in today's world bond markets, it is difficult to say what might do so.

One would think that it should raise eyebrows in policymaking circles that a country like Mongolia could, as it recently did, raise US $800 million in the global bond market at an interest rate of around 5.75%. After all, the country has a CCC credit rating, it is loaded with government debt, and it has both a sizable primary budget deficit and a persistently large external current account deficit. Adding to its economic vulnerability are the facts that it is highly dependent on commodity exports and its economy is considerably exposed to China and Russia.

It would be one thing if Mongolia's bond placement had occurred in isolation. However, it is quite another thing considering that it has occurred on the heels of other such questionable emerging market bond placements earlier this year.

One such questionable bond placement was a highly successful one-hundred-year bond placement in the amount of US $2.75 billion at 8% by Argentina, a country that has defaulted no less than five times over the past one hundred years. Another was an unguaranteed US $1 billion bond placement at a 6.75% yield by war-torn Iraq, which can hardly be described as an oasis of economic and political stability in the region.

Warren Buffett famously said that when the tide goes out, one finds out who has been swimming naked. It would seem that this time will be no different. When the massive global liquidity tide caused by years of highly unorthodox monetary policy by the world's major central banks eventually goes out, we will find out which financial institutions have been taking on excessive credit risk at yields that do not adequately compensate them for the risk of default.

With the Federal Reserve already beginning the process of normalizing its monetary policy, it would not seem to be too early for policymakers to be thinking about how they would respond to the fallout in financial markets from an abrupt repricing of credit risk to more realistic levels. Hopefully, they will do so by not creating yet another credit boom-bust cycle.