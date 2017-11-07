Valuation Dashboard: Energy And Materials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Integrated Oil/Gas looks very close to fair value, and its profitability measured by ROE is not far below the historical average. The Metals/Mining group is moderately overpriced and close to its profitability baseline. Data are unclear for Energy Equipment: P/E points to overpricing, P/S and P/FCF to underpricing. Anyway, this group’s profitability factor is far below its baseline and in negative territory. Paper/Wood and Construction Materials look very expensive in 2 valuation ratios, but they have a better Price/Free Cash ratio than their historical baseline. Chemicals and Packaging are widely overvalued. The latter has a good profitability factor, which may partly justify overpricing.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Chemicals, Metals/Mining and Paper/Wood, is stable in Integrated Oil/Gas and Packaging, and deteriorated in Energy Equipment and Construction Materials.

P/S has improved in Energy Equipment and Metals/Mining, deteriorated in Paper/Wood, and is stable elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in Energy Equipment, Metals/Mining and Paper/Wood, is stable in Packaging, and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has not changed significantly in any industry.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by less than 1% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) has equaled it.

The five S&P 500 stocks in Energy and Materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC), and Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) CHEM Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) CHEM LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) CHEM Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) CHEM Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) CHEM Stepan Co. (SCL) CHEM Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) MINING Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) MINING Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) MINING Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) PACKAGING

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Energy and Materials on 11/6/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip./Sces 103.77 24.2 -328.80% 1.38 1.73 20.23% 16.24 35.34 54.05% -13.51 7.34 -20.85 Intergrated Oil/Gas 19.39 18.53 -4.64% 2.54 3.35 24.18% 31.78 29.03 -9.47% 0.65 4.47 -3.82 Chemicals 26.5 18.48 -43.40% 1.7 1.21 -40.50% 36.06 25.37 -42.14% 8.91 6.74 2.17 Construction Materials 30.42 21.44 -41.88% 1.72 1.16 -48.28% 38.48 40.5 4.99% -4.33 5.77 -10.1 Packaging 24.39 17.96 -35.80% 1.18 0.61 -93.44% 28.77 20.09 -43.21% 19.18 8.34 10.84 Metals/Mining 23.32 19.83 -17.60% 2.82 2.65 -6.42% 26.87 25.53 -5.25% -9.66 -8.6 -1.06 Paper/Wood 27.65 21.27 -30.00% 1.11 0.72 -54.17% 18.45 22.81 19.11% 8.53 4.99 3.54

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with SPY in 1 month.

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.