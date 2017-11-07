GNC: Everyone Loves Playing Monday Morning Quarterback

All of a sudden there are many GNC Monday Morning Quarterbacks that are super negative on its shares and future prospects.

This morning, SA Contributor, Josh Arnold, wrote a short and sweet negative piece where he argued, even at $6.70 per share, that GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) was essentially a value trap and evoked the popular phrase "melting ice cube". I have no official comment on Mr. Arnold's article per se, other than to say I disagree. Moreover, from a behavioral finance perspective, SA author sentiment has flipped from optimistic to negative. The GNC Monday Morning Quarterbacks are now coming out of the woodwork.

Outside of Josh's piece, I noticed those two other pieces:

On October 30th, former GNC bull, Jozef Bystricky penned: Re-Assessing My Long Position

On November 2nd, former GNC bull, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira penned: GNC: Disappointing Results

Outside of the sell side, which has been consistently bearish, on SA I don't recall reading too many bearish article ahead of Q3 results. Hence, after the fact, and only after shares declined sharply, it is curious to see a lot of "Monday Morning Quarterbacking" suggesting that GNC was super stretched ahead of Q3 2017 results.

On separate and more important note, as is often the case, the comments section of an article can be more valuable for learning new information than the article itself. This is one of the most dynamic aspects of Seeking Alpha and part of the reason why its reader base is so vast and active compared to other financial sites. Unlike most site, SA readers can play an active role, in the trenches of the comments section.

Within Josh's article: SA reader "RPM51" made his/her first public comment.

RPM51 shared an excellent Bloomberg article about NetEase's Chinese E-Commerce growth on its Kaola platform (see here).

Within this Bloomberg article, check out this quote:

In the next three years, Kaola will buy $3 billion of products from U.S. companies, Lei said. She singled out health supplement chain GNC Holdings Inc. among its favored suppliers. This comes on top of announcements made last week and in April that the company would spend 500 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in Japan and 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) across Europe respectively over the same period. Further funds would be spent buying stock from Australia and South Korea, she added.

This is yet another signpost that confirms my bullish thesis surrounding the Chinese consumer pull for health supplements. Moreover, it confirms GNC's brand cache, as a few of my Marketplace subscribers are Chinese and currently live in Hong Kong. Outside of my frequent communication with them (and other subscribers) via email and livechat, I had a recent conversation with one of one subscribers on WhatsApp, for over an hour, and he confirmed how popular GNC's brand name is in China.

Switching gears, although, short interest for the period ending October 31, 2017 will not be available until after the bell on November 9th, it will be fascinating to learn how the Masters of the Universe are positioned. After the massive 10/26 and 10/27 volume, the hedge funds could have covered a good portion of their out sized 23.5 million shares short bet (as of October 13th), at a nice profit, and without affecting the price. It is anyone's guess whether they did, collectively cover, or if they are holding out (or even shorting more) in anticipation of more downside.



Here is the price and volume data from Yahoo Finance. As you can see, north of 24 million shares changed hands from October 26th - October 30th.

In other news, weakened competitor, Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI), is set to report Q3 2017 results on Wednesday, November 8th, before the market open. On my premium site, I have recently written two in depth pieces digging into VSI's operating metrics as well as discussing bodybuilding.com's recent Q3 2017 results. Without getting into too much detail here, I don't expect good results for Vitamin Shoppe.

Takeaway

As I stated in my most recent GNC public site piece: I haven't sold one share of GNC. In fact, I added more shares in the low $7s on October 26th. As I mentioned above, this Bloomberg article reaffirms my bullish GNC thesis. Clearly, the shorts have been highly skeptical that GNC can successfully strike a meaningful Chinese Joint Venture, or some other auspicious partnership. At the very least, the fact that NetEase's CEO, Zhang Lei, specifically cited GNC is quite interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.