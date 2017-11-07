CNBC's Brian Sullivan Interviews Our Experts: Measuring Volatility

By George Maris & Myron Scholes

CNBC's Brian Sullivan interviewed some of Janus Henderson's top investment experts in an exclusive live panel on October 9.

Transcript

Brian Sullivan: So probably the greatest question we get on CNBC or I get, you know, on Twitter or cocktail parties, wherever it might be, is why the heck is the VIX®… everybody here knows what the VIX is? The volatility measure sort of "fear gauge," options, pricing, etc. Why is it under 10? It implies almost zero risk to this market.

Myron Scholes: The VIX is an index just like other indices are. Our benchmarks in this country and the VIX has been low. It's been, I think, at the lowest point for a long… for a number of months and it continues to be low. But if you actually look at sort of say more the indices themselves, such as the S&P 500 as opposed to a weighted average of the options based on open interest or valuation, you find that distribution of risks are not as tight as implied by the VIX itself.

And what I tend to concentrate on more in my thinking is not the middle of the distribution. The VIX is really the middle of the distribution and why do you always want to worry about is the tails you know, both tails, how much downside risk is there and how much upside potential in the tails of the distribution, not the middle.

If you look at the tails of distribution of risks as given by the option market, not this weighted average of the middle of the distribution, you find that the tails haven't really come in that much, you know. They're in, but they're not in that much and that they're telling a different story actually than what the VIX does. So I don't use the VIX as much.

Sullivan: It's interesting too because when you look at and I guess it means I'm showing my age because when I look at everything being so sanguine, whatever it is the VIX, the markets, everything is just kind of humming. And I wrote a piece today on CNBC.com, 10 really strong economic signs it may have missed given all the other big scary headlines we've had in the last, you know, four to six weeks, do you believe that things are or should be as calm as they appear to be? Because you have people I'm sure, they get calls here in the audience, it's like man, things are so good I'm nervous, if you know what I mean.

George Maris: The VIX is an average, right? And so if you look at the average and if I look at my trading screens, the difference is what drove the VIX all over the place were macro-oriented worries, always. So everything acted up and down together, right? That's changed. You still see a lot of volatility on your idiosyncratic individual positions. There's tremendous volatility and as we look at the option positions on this, the implied volatilities on an individual position haven't really changed.

What has changed is now you've got basically cross-correlating hedges across the market, i.e., when tech is having a good day, financials tend to have a really bad day and vice versa or the consumer has a good day, energy has a bad day. And so what that means is you still got a lot of volatility in the individual securities, but you don't have a lot of volatility for the market as a whole.

