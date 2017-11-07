Will Valeant's $1 Billion Headache Metastasize?

After paying $1 billion for Sprout Pharaceuticals in the second half of 2015 Valeant (VRX) is selling the unit and its key drug - Addyi - back to the original owners:



Valeant says it will return the maker of “female Viagra” to its former owners, in effect giving the company away less than three years after buying it for $1bn ... Valeant said it would hand Sprout to some of its former owners without charging an upfront fee. At first, it will lose money on the deal — it has agreed to loan the company $25m to “fund initial operating expenses”.

Addyi was touted as "female Viagra" - it was designed to treat low sex drives in premenopausal women. However, the drug never generated blockbuster sales the way Viagra did. Addyi was expected to generate $1 billion in annual sales; it generated less than $10 million in revenue last year. Valeant will be entitled to 6% of Addyi's future sales which might not be worth much. I had the following questions about the sale.

How Big Will The Asset Write-Off Be?

Valeant paid $1 billion for Sprout so the natural assumption would be that the company still has a $1 billion carrying value. Purchase accounting for the deal suggests Valeant recorded about $1.7 billion of intangibles:

In-process research & development ("IPR&D) of $994 million was recorded at the time of purchase and another $770 million of goodwill. This would imply a full write off of Sprout of well over $1 billion. This will likely be a key discussion item on the Q3 earnings call tomorrow.

What Are The Tax Implications?

Another major issue is whether Valeant will receive the benefit of a tax shield on the intangibles write-off. The company has a $30 billion enterprise value but its equity base is only $4 billion. A potential write-off of $1.7 billion in intangibles could cause equity to fall to $2.3 billion. If the write-off was tax-effected by, say 35%, then the hit to equity would only be $1.1 billion.

Valeant's ability to record a deferred tax asset ("DTA") pursuant to the write-off might be predicated on its ability to generate future earnings to utilize the DTA. Valeant embarked on an acquisition spree in the tens of billions of dollars. Those properties are likely worth a lot less now that the company has promised to stop price-gouging. There could be more write-offs that could hamper its ability to benefit from any DTAs.

How Much Is Salix Impaired?

This all leads to the next question on the company's carrying value for Salix. At the time of acquisition Valeant recorded intangibles of nearly $20 billion. I previously estimated Salix's run-rate EBITDA at about $739 million. Market chatter suggested Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) (OTCPK:TKPYY) was in talks to acquire Salix for $10 billion - about 9.1x run-rate EBITDA - in the second half of 2016. The same multiple at the unit's current run-rate EBITDA would be less than $7 billion.

This does not include any revenue reduction for products where Salix faces a loss of exclusivity. I estimate Apriso and Uceris tablets represent over 15% of Salix's Q2 revenue. Valeant recently lost patent challenges pursuant to these drugs. I think it is important that management what investors through its intangibles per business segment, how they are being valued and potential impairments.

Takeaway

The sale of Sprout will likely lead to further questions pursuant to Valeant's goodwill impairment charges and their impact on its paltry equity base. VRX bulls might not like the answers. VRX remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.