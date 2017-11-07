The Republican Tax Proposal Could Produce Higher Interest Rates And Lower Exports

These two factors, I believe, are strong reasons to argue that this is just not the time for tax cuts that expand an already growing fiscal deficit.

However, two factors that dominate my concern over this plan are a potential failure to achieve faster economic growth and an explosion in the ratio of government debt to GDP.

The Republican leadership in the House of Representatives has put its tax plan proposals on the table and is pushing for a fast track for passage.

The US House of Representatives is making an effort to achieve a legislative “victory” in putting a new tax plan on the books. The Republicans in the White House and in Congress need to post a win.

This is consistent, I believe, with the fact that the major driving force in American politics is the overwhelming desire of elected officials to get re-elected. Tax cuts play well in a politician's home district.

However, there are two major issues that stand out for me in what has been proposed by the leaders of the Republican party in Congress. First, the impact that the tax plan might have on economic growth. Second, the problems that might be created in the future surrounding the increase in the federal debt load.

In terms of economic growth, I have stated my view in the past that I don’t believe that much additional growth can be coaxed out of the United States economy in the next few years.

The United States economy is now in its ninth year of its current recovery and economic growth is expected to continue into the near future, even though the actual growth rate achieved might not be that much better than what has been accomplished. Additionally, the unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in a decade or more.

Two prominent economists, coming from different sides of the political spectrum, support this conclusion. Formerly a US Treasury Secretary in the Obama administration and currently a Harvard economics professor, Larry Summers states very bluntly in the Financial Times that as far as economic growth is concerned, “There is no present need for fiscal stimulus.”

From the other side of the aisle we hear from Martin Feldstein in the Wall Street Journal, also a professor of economics at Harvard and the former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Reagan. Mr. Feldstein believes that the proposed tax cut will only add just 0.17 percent to the annual growth rate over the next decade.

That is, the tax program will add only a "surprisingly small" increase to the expected growth rate.

At this particular time in history, hopes for substantially accelerated economic growth seem to be just a dream. But, since economic policies take a long time to work themselves out in the economy, politicians can talk up a rosy picture of future growth to their supporters arguing that the growth may not show up quickly… but it is coming “down the road.”

The second concern is that of the federal debt that will be created. Again, both Summers and Feldstein are on the same side of the discussion in terms of the initial effects of the projected $1.5 trillion increase in the US budget deficit that is built into the House bill over the next 10 years.

Mr. Summers argues that, even before considering this projected increase in government debt, the national debt was already trending upwards.

Further deficits caused by the current tax plan will only defer paying for the cuts. Because paying the deficits is pushed off further into the future, because of compound interest, larger tax increases or larger expenditure cuts will be needed to pay for the proposed program.

Mr. Feldstein, claiming that he has been a deficit hawk for a long time, is more explicit. His numbers: over the past 10 years the ratio of the US debt to the nation's GDP has gone from 35 percent to 77 percent.

Even without the new tax plan, this ratio is expected to hit 91 percent in the next decade. With the Republican plan, as it now stands, the ratio will rise to 96 percent.

As Mr. Summers writes about the consequent need for “tax increases or spending cuts” in the future to control the exploding deficit, Mr. Feldstein writes that “The challenge for Congress after the next election will be to start reversing the rise in the debt.”

These two concerns also dominate my thinking on the House bill that was released last week. And, I am not even touching on any concerns over the possible contributions the tax plan might make toward increasing the income/wealth inequality in the country.

There is more and more research pointing to the “unintended consequences” of governmental economic policies and how programs that are carried out with the best intentions can add to the inequality that already exists within the country.

For example, I continue to point to my most viewed post titled “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy” as a description of how government efforts can produce secondary effects that were not intended. And, I have written many others posts describing how the programs of government can create wealth-building opportunities for those smart enough to take advantage of them.

In conclusion, let me say that I fully agree with Mr. Summers and his comment that “There is no present need for fiscal stimulus.”

In fact, added fiscal stimulus might actually conflict with some of the current efforts of the Federal Reserve System. It easily could result in higher interest rates as the $1.5 trillion increase in debt will need to be financed. And, it might result in a stronger value of the US dollar that could hurt exports.

But, this is not what our elected politicians are thinking about right now. They have to get something done, post a victory, and have something to brag about in upcoming elections. After all, re-election is the most important thing on their agenda.

