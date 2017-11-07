Broadcom: The Semiconductor Valeant

By excluding intangible amortization associated with patents/product rights that have a definite life and substantial cash restructuring/integration charges, Broadcom is inflating the profits it presents to investors, just like Valeant.

Introduction

Three years ago, I published an article on Seeking Alpha detailing how Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) was hoodwinking investors by substituting acquisitions for R&D and pretending this was costless by presenting pro-forma financials that ignored the substantial costs associated with the amortization of intangibles and restructuring. This was when Valeant’s stock was steadily ascending, with fawning articles in the press and nary a peep from analysts or investors on the accounting shenanigans the company was employing. I would urge you to read that article to get an understanding of the accounting legerdemain employed by serial acquirers. In that article I said:

How does the game end? Eventually, the company runs out of meaningful acquisition opportunities to feed the beast, patents and product rights expire, debt comes due and earnings (even the non-GAAP kind) fall.

Later that year, Valeant made a blockbuster bid for Allergan, which fell apart, and soon the company’s whole business model (and stock) crumbled. Today, I watch in amazement as a company in the semiconductor space is operating almost identically, with no one raising a skeptical voice. It is not a perfect comparison, but at least I will surface some ways in which the companies’ modi operandi are similar.

In short, both Broadcom (AVGO) and Valeant in its heyday were constantly making debt-fueled acquisitions, touting their cost-cutting skills and a low tax rate as a competitive advantage. While Valeant claimed a 15% tax rate, Broadcom goes one further and presents a sub-5% tax rate (on a non-GAAP basis). There is almost no jurisdiction in the world that has such a low tax rate, so it is incomprehensible that the company’s actual tax rate would be so low, especially when most of its employees are in the US. There is a risk that the tax mechanisms that the company uses will be challenged by US (and possibly other) tax authorities.

Financials and the GAAP gap

Broadcom acquired LSI and PLX in 2014, Emulex in 2015 and Broadcom in 2016 (the company was then known as Avago and took the target’s name post-acquisition while retaining its own stock symbol). Its announced acquisition of Brocade in 2017 is pending. In four years, it has gone from being a marginal player with $2.5 billion in annual revenue to one of the largest semiconductor firms with more than $17 billion in annual revenue. The acquisition of Broadcom really gave the company the opportunity to dump a huge amount of expenses into a $996 million restructuring charge in 2016. It also took an inventory charge of $1,185 million, benefiting future earnings by this amount. The company’s non-GAAP profit figures started diverging widely from the GAAP figures and the cash the company was generating. I present below some financials for the past three years. The company has an Oct 31 year-end, so the 2017 figures are annualized based on three quarters of reports.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations:

2017: $1,645 million, $3.72 per share

2016: -$1,749 million, -$4.46 per share

2015: $1,391 million, $5.27 per share

Non-GAAP earnings presented to investors:

2017: $6,885 million, $15.23 per share

2016: $4,672 million, $11.45 per share

2015: $2,613 million, $8.98 per share

Free cash flow (my calculation based on operating cash flow less share-based compensation less net purchases of PP&E):

2017: $4,117 million, $9.31 per share

2016: $2,014 million, $5.26 per share

2015: $1,603 million, $5.70 per share

As you can see, AVGO claims its non-GAAP earnings are 4x its GAAP earnings currently, and 67% more than its free cash flow, even as the company has done a creditable job of generating cash in 2017. However, this includes the add-back of a large amount of intangible amortization, part of which is a real expense that will have to be offset by continued cash use on future acquisitions. As of the end of 2016, the company had $13.7 billion of intangible assets subject to amortization. This amount included $10.4 billion of purchased technology (amortized over 6 years on average) and $2.9 billion of customer and distributor relationships (amortized over 2 years on average).

The mitigating factors

I would be remiss in not pointing out some differences between AVGO and VRX. AVGO’s non-exclusion of intangible amortization is not as egregious as VRX’s as pharma patents almost certainly become worth far less when they expire, while in the semiconductor space, a company can continue to sell products associated with old technology. Also, the customer relationships that represent part of AVGO’s intangible amortization continue to be valuable even as they are amortized. (This is really a flaw in GAAP accounting that gave the opening for companies to go ahead and exclude all intangible amortization from their adjusted results). Also, unlike VRX, AVGO has done a good job at selling at inflated prices parts of companies it buys, for example the sale of LSI’s flash business to Seagate (STX) for $450 million. This has reduced the net purchase price of its acquisitions and limited the amount of debt it has had to take on ($13.6 billion at last count).

Valuation: Fair value of $180 per share, with more than 30% downside

What are the company’s shares worth? 16x 2017 annualized free cash flow would give you $149, which would amount to approximately 38x GAAP EPS. I would argue that the cash flow is somewhat inflated and the GAAP EPS somewhat understated from the company’s true earnings power.

Increasing the valuation by 20% to be conservative, the shares are worth $180 each. That is 35% downside from the current $278 level.

The Qualcomm offer

On Nov 6, 2017, Broadcom made an unsolicited offer to acquire Qualcomm (QCOM) for more than $100 billion. Qualcomm is locked in a fight with one of its largest customers, Apple (AAPL). Under normal circumstances, a company would think twice about wanting to take on a messy legal fight that would also threaten its own revenues, since Broadcom is a major supplier to Apple as well. The only logical reason to do so is because there are few semiconductor companies of the size that can make a difference to Broadcom. I do not believe that an acquisition at the proposed price of $70 per QCOM share will create any fundamental value, but will give the company the chance to obfuscate its results further. I expect Qualcomm’s management and founders to push back against this offer.

