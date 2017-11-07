Sandstorm Gold: The Company Will Benefit From This

The company also announced the monetization of its shares and convertible debentures held in Trek.

Sandstorm Gold: Positive News

I'm providing an update here on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) following the company's release of its third-quarter 2017 financial results, as well as what I feel is a positive announcement of the sale of securities and debt in Trek Mining (following a business combination of that company with two other companies), and some drill results at Metanor's (OTCPK:MEAOF) Bachelor Lake mine.

I've been through many ups and downs with the stock over the years as Sandstorm has grown into a much more mature gold royalty and streaming company.

I think the company had a strong quarter in Q3, but I think the takeaway here is the announcement that Trek Mining (formerly Luna Gold Corp) will combine with two other gold developers to form a new company called Equinox Gold. This comes after Luna Gold combined with a company called JDL Gold. Now the company has gotten even larger and this should definitely benefit Sandstorm as it owns various royalties on Aurizona.

Before I get into that announcement, however, I break down Sandstorm's earnings below.

Strong production and cash flow, low costs

The third quarter was another strong one for Sandstorm as I don't see anything to worry about or complain about here. Sandstorm reported 14,293 attributable gold ounces, up from 12,588 ounce last year, and up from 12,750 ounces in the previous quarter.

Strong performers this quarter included the Chapada copper stream (2,107 attributable gold ounces sold), the Diavik Diamond royalty (1,785 ounces), the Santa Elena stream (2,307 ounces), and Sandstorm's "other" royalties (3,253 ounces), which includes: royalty revenue from Bracemac-McLeod, Gualcamayo (a mine owned by Yamana Gold), Emigrant Springs, Mine Waste Solutions, San Andres, Thunder Creek, Forrestania and Sheerness.

Revenue was $17.9 million, and average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce of $246 resulted in cash operating margins of $1,009 per ounce. These huge margins are expected: gold streams carry a fixed cost per ounce of gold delivered, while royalties carry no ongoing cash costs. Therefore, most of the company's operating cash flow is free cash flow.

Net income was down to $4.8 million from $6.9 million last year, however, the more important figure to track is operating cash flow, as Sandstorm has very low operating costs and its free cash flow can be re-invested into the business or used to buyback shares. This quarter, operating cash flow was $11.9 million, up from $10.3 million last year and up from $11.1 million last quarter. Annualized, that means Sandstorm is earning approximately $48 million in OCF.

Sandstorm ended the quarter with 182,397,096 common shares outstanding. Sandstorm reported $.0652 in OCF per share (my own math). The company's share count rose this quarter as the Hot Maden acquisition was paid for using both cash ($48 million) and shares (32.8 million at $3.87).

I believe operating cash flow per share is a very important metric to track when evaluating Sandstorm; a figure that rises indicates that Sandstorm is growing shareholder value on a per share basis; in Q3 2016, operating cash flow was $10.3 million, while Sandstorm had 150.392 million shares outstanding so OCF per share was $.0684, slightly higher than this quarter's $.0652 per share.

However, this fall in OCF per share due to the Hot Maden deal (which will start producing cash flow by approximately 2021 when the asset starts producing) however, I think investors should keep an eye on this figure in the future.

I am not expecting Sandstorm to issue any more shares given the company's $120+ million in available capital, and its current share buyback program, so I don't think dilution is much of a concern right now.

Sale of shares and debt in Trek Mining

The $18.2 million sale of shares and convertible debentures in Trek to investor Ross Beaty is certainly positive news for Sandstorm in my opinion, as the company can use this cash to acquire new royalties and diversify its holdings.

This sale was made to complete the business combination between Trek, NewCastle and Anfield Gold, and this deal might not have happened if Sandstorm did not sell its shares and debenture. The Trek shares were sold at fair value of C$1.02.

Meanwhile, it still maintains ownership of several key assets on Aurizona.

A 3% - 5% sliding scale NSR on the Aurizona project, based on gold prices (5% when gold trades above $1,500); which is estimated to produce $4.5 million in annual royalty revenue to Sandstorm at current gold prices.

a 2% royalty on Aurizona Greenfields property, which is an approximately 180,000 hectare package of exploration ground adjacent to the Aurizona mine; Trek Mining has partnered with multi-billion dollar miner AngloGold Ashanti (AU), as AngloGold can invest $14 million in exploration to earn a 70% interest in the Aurizona Greenfields.

Sandstorm also maintains its agreement to buy 3.3% of the gold produced from the Koricancha toll mill facility in Peru, at a price of $100 per ounce, as well as a royalty on the Coringa project in Brazil owned by Anfield Gold (formerly Magellan Minerals).

Sandstorm ended the quarter with $6.1 million in cash and no debt, and with this sale the company has approximately $24.3 million cash on hand as of writing. It also has $110 million in capital available under a revolving credit facility. So the company should have $135+ million to acquire new assets.

By the start of 2020, Sandstorm is estimated it will have $250+ million in available capital and by the start of 2022, it will have an estimated $430 million in available capital (assuming no major deals are completed before then).

Overall, this was a positive quarter from Sandstorm when you consider its strong cash flow and other positive announcements mentioned above.

