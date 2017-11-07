Universal Display Has More Room To Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, November 6.

Bullish Call

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED): It's not done going higher.

Bearish Calls

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL): Book profits and put the money in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) as it's in a better situation.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI): "It's just unexciting straits. I think this is one to be avoided at this point. It's down 28%. We're going to have tax loss selling between here and year end."

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): "I keep thinking that somehow Amazon, Google, someone's going to wipe them out. In the meantime, they just keep doing great, up 136%. I think it's up too high, but you're on your own."

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP): Despite what Bill Ackman says, Cramer thinks it's overvalued. Sell half and let the rest run.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up