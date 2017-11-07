Universal Display Has More Room To Run - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/6/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Home Depot is better than Lumber Liquidators.

Automatic Data Processing is overvalued.

Acuity Brands is not exciting.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, November 6.

Bullish Call

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED): It's not done going higher.

Bearish Calls

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL): Book profits and put the money in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) as it's in a better situation.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI): "It's just unexciting straits. I think this is one to be avoided at this point. It's down 28%. We're going to have tax loss selling between here and year end."

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): "I keep thinking that somehow Amazon, Google, someone's going to wipe them out. In the meantime, they just keep doing great, up 136%. I think it's up too high, but you're on your own."

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP): Despite what Bill Ackman says, Cramer thinks it's overvalued. Sell half and let the rest run.

