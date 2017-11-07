Ensco: Is It Short Squeeze Time?

Since the last week of June, Brent and WTI crude oil have surged by 38% and 25%, respectively:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Yet, energy equities have trailed oil prices by a wide margin during the same period:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Furthermore, two offshore drillers have trailed even the lagging energy sector ETFs since January of 2016 by a wide margin:

ESV data by YCharts

What Gives?

Look at the preceding graph again. What do you see towards the left hand side when the last time these offshore drillers significantly trailed both surging oil prices and energy equity ETFs?

A massive short squeeze.

See, both Ensco (ESV) and Noble (NE) are heavily shorted stocks. As of October 13, the short interest in the two companies were 33% and 18%, respectively. I explored this subject in detail in my recent articles Ensco Short Interest Is Surging and Ensco: What Needs To Happen For A Short Squeeze. I noted in the latter article, which was published on September 18:

Oil prices will likely need to rise by another $10 to $15 per barrel for the glut of offshore rigs to dissipate due to higher demand for exploration drilling, and this is unlikely in the coming weeks since global oil inventories are still significantly above their five-year averages.

Well the excess inventory of oil has declined even quicker than my estimates since that article was published. In the seven weeks since then, oil prices have increased by $5 per barrel.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The graph above does not include Monday's $2 to $3 surge, which means the recent increase in oil prices has now come close to my range of $10 to $15 per barrel that I had previously indicated as necessary for a short squeeze.

What Next?

As I recently discussed in Oil: Significant Bullish Developments, several factors have recently emerged that I believe will lead oil prices to the higher end of my $10 to $15 per barrel range. This means we may see upwards of $70 per barrel for Brent crude oil in the coming days or weeks, not months.

Bottom Line

Unfortunately for bears, it may be too late to cover their short positions. With nearly 90 million shares shorted in Ensco, it would take two to three weeks for those positions to be covered in an orderly fashion without triggering a short squeeze. I doubt Brent crude oil prices will remain below $70 per barrel for that long. The "fat lady" is getting ready to take the stage.

