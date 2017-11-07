Wall Street Breakfast: The Stock Rally Keeps Going

Stocks

"We have not seen much in the way of dealmaking this year. So this might jump-start some of the dealmaking ahead of the tax policy changes," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) rose 1.2% on Monday after Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) offered to buy the chip supplier for $103B, while Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) surged 9.9% on reports that it held talks to sell most of the company to Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Salesforce is partnering with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in one of cloud computing's highest profile alliances. The partnership will combine Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) customer relations management technology with Google's G Suite, which competes against Microsoft Office 365 (NASDAQ:MSFT), as well as connecting Salesforce with Google Analytics.

How far will studios go? Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) has withdrawn All the Money in the World, a movie starring Kevin Spacey, from the American Film Institute's annual festival following sexual misconduct allegations against the actor. "It would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time," the studio declared, but said it would go ahead with a planned U.S. movie theater release in December.

Is bitcoin going to $8,000? Analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) think so. "Next in focus $7,941. This is the minimum target for a 3rd of 5-waves up. Might consolidate there before continuing higher," they wrote in a research note. The cryptocurrency hit a record high of $7,601.53 over the weekend, but then slumped below $7,000. It currently trades at $7,165, according to CoinDesk.

Bitcoin is also likely to become a new asset class in its own right, such as gold or stocks, which can be traded by major investors and regulated, not simply a cryptocurrency. That's according to Leo Melamed, Chairman Emeritus of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), which plans to launch bitcoin futures by the end of the year.

Keeping up with an industry-wide trend to get a jump-start on seasonal deals, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is opening its doors on Thanksgiving an hour earlier at 2 p.m. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is also shifting things ahead, bumping up its opening to 5 p.m., the same time Macy's (NYSE:M) will unlock its doors. Meanwhile, Target (NYSE:TGT) is planning its Turkey Day open at 6 p.m., while Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has yet to announce its holiday schedule.

It's the latest in a string of management departures. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) director of battery engineering, Jon Wagner, has left the company as it continues to deal with Gigafactory bottlenecks, which has been the "primary constraint" on Model 3 production. Next move? He's launching a battery and powertrain startup in Redwood, CA.

General Electric is considering options for its aircraft leasing unit, including the sale of all or part of the business, as CEO John Flannery searches for new divestitures, Reuters reports. With a fleet of 1,339 planes worth an estimated $25B, GE Capital Aviation Services ranks only behind AerCap (NYSE:AER) as the globe's largest lessor.

Under a $26.3M contract from the Air Force Research Lab, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will develop and produce high-energy fiber laser weapons for tactical fighter aircraft, with plans to test the technology by 2021. The move comes after a series of successful tests with similar systems in ground-based platforms, but experts say developing a laser for an airborne design will be a challenge.

An audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves is unlikely to be completed before the initial "end of 2017" time frame because of the huge scale of the task, Reuters reports. The Aramco (Private:ARMCO) audit, which is about two-thirds complete, is an important part of the state oil company's preparatory work for its planned IPO next year.

Seeking to find new sources of revenue, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is making its next move into the high-end food and beverage market. The chain is opening its first Italian Princi bakery and cafe today at its Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle. Next, it will bring the concept to Shanghai, followed by Milan, New York, Tokyo and Chicago.

Kentucky is the latest state to sue Endo International (OTCPK:ENDO) for contributing to the opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing long-term use of its painkiller Opana ER as part of an effort to boost corporate profits. According to the CDC, opioids were involved in over 33,000 deaths in 2015, the latest year for which data is available.

Amid a U.S. Air Force database error allowing gunman Devin Kelley to buy a rifle, President Trump was asked about extreme vetting for people trying to buy guns. "It would have made no difference three days ago and you might not have that extremely brave person who neutralized him... If he didn't have a gun, instead of having 26 dead, you would have hundreds more dead." Related tickers: AOBC, RGR, CAB, SPWH, VSTO, SSTI, OLN