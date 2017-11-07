Valeant - Sprout, Let It Out

Much more works needs to be done, and while intentions are good, uncertainty remains very high.

The deal makes no long-term economic sense, but Valeant is in survival mode and can avoid a +$100 million annual loss in the meantime.

Valeant is giving Sprout basically away for free after it paid $1 billion for the company two years ago.

Valeant (VRX) has officially admitted that the $1 billion purchase of Sprout has been an utter disaster. The company is now giving the asset away basically for free which sounds really stupid, but actually makes sense as the company can probably avoid losses of around $125 million per annum with the deal.

Let´s be clear, these deals do not make you money in the long run, as Valeant is still in survival mode. The impact is very modest on the leverage profile, as more asset sales and resilient operating performance is needed to make a difference, but the intentions remain good.

A Painful 2-Year Round-Trip

In August of 2015, Valeant announced the acquisition of Sprout Pharmaceuticals in a $1 billion cash deal, plus a share of future profits based on achievement of some set milestones. The good news about the deal is that Valeant does not have to pay these future profits, as the acquisition was nothing short of a disaster.

Sprout received FDA approval for Addyi in August of 2015, designed to boost desire for sex with women who suffer from HSDD, which seems like a limited target group, as approval came with a boxed warning for hypotension and syncope as well.

In reality, sales never broke convincingly through the $10 million mark as Valeant has spent some $200 million on sales and other expenses as well through this past summer, that is based on a 1.5-year time period. The poor results make that Valeant is now selling the drug back to the original owners in order to relieve itself of certain marketing and other expenditures, which created a drag on Valeant's profits. As the company was sharing the "profits" with original shareholders, and Valeant had to pick up the tab for marketing efforts, Sprout could easily result in a +$125 million annual loss for Valeant.

In exchange, Valeant receives a 6% global loyalty rate and zero cash; in fact, it is providing a $25 million loan to the "new" owners. Safe to say that the company is selling the drug for nothing in exchange to stop the bleeding.

Smart Short Term, Stupid Long Term

Let's be clear, this mess is still caused by previous management. It is safe to say that the company burned a billion on a company, and acknowledging this is painful and might not have been done in less averse circumstances. In this case, it probably makes sense as Valeant is not sacrificing any serious sales and could boost its bottom line by an estimated $125 million a year.

So while the deal does not reduce absolute debt levels, it is certainly a short-term win as it improves earnings. In this article from early October, when I looked at the prospects for Valeant when it sold iNova, the company still maintained the official guidance, which called for adjusted EBITDA of $3.60-$3.75 billion this year. That number would fall to $3.50 billion following divestments while net debt stood at an estimated $25.3 billion.

That still translates into a huge 7.2 times leverage ratio. Following the deal with Sprout, Valeant might see a boost in adjusted EBITDA to $3.625 billion again, reducing the leverage multiple to a still very elevated 7.0 times.

Operational Performance Remains The Focus

Early October, I concluded that Valeant remained a highly leveraged business, as this latest deal does not alter that conclusion in a big way. The company remains highly leveraged and while it has Salix and Bausch & Lomb as some key assets, the question is if these and other drugs/businesses warrant a >$25 billion valuation before any cash is left over for shareholders.

While Valeant has reduced the threat of an immediate bankruptcy, by reducing debt and boosting liquidity, the question remains what, if anything is left for shareholders, as the range of outcome remains very wide. In October, I pegged the potential for equity holders in the coming years anywhere between $0 and $50 per share, which looks ridiculous at first sight.

This is the direct result of the fact that 85% of the current enterprise valuation is made up in the form of debt, as the equity portion remains small. Any relative modest change in the overall valuation multiple therefore has a huge impact on the remaining equity valuation, as investors in Valeant learned this leverage principle in a painful way in recent years.

Valeant continues to make moves to improve the situation but much more work needs to be done and incremental improvements are very small. All Valeant can do is to reduce non-core and underperforming assets at relative decent multiples, and manage the remaining assets in their best way. Time will tell, starting with the third quarter earnings report tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.