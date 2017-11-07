AT&T: This 5.35% 'Baby Bond' Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by AT&T (NYSE: T).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by AT&T - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 46M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1.1B. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AT&T 5.35% Global Notes due 2066 pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 5.35%. The new issue bears a BBB+ Standart&Poors rating and is callable as of 11/01/2022, maturing on 11/01/2066. TBB is currently trading at a price of $25.26 and has a 5.11% Yield-to-Call and a 5.29% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.26% and 4.41%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. It also owns and operates three regional TV sports networks, and retains non-controlling interests in another regional sports network and a network dedicated to game-related programming, as well as Internet interactive game playing. Its services and products include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda.

Source: Reuters.com - AT&T Inc

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, T:

Source: Barchart.com - T Weekly Chart (5 years)



AT&T Inc doesn't need a special presentation as it is the biggest telecom in the US with a market capitalization of over $200B. Furthermore, AT&T is in the top 25 companies listed on a National Exchange in the US by this indicator. In addition, the company's total assets are worth over $400B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of AT&T's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com - Bonds

AT&T's Bonds

AT&T hasn't issued any baby bonds, listed on the NYSE, for many years as the last(if I remember right) is ATT, which was called in 2012.

Source: Quantumonline.com

However, there are plenty of corporate bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA.org - AT&T Corporate Bonds

The picture above contains only a part of all issues. For my comparison, I choose the Corporate Bond due 2058, as it has the closest maturity date as the new issue.

Source: Finra - T4525201

T4525201 (this is the symbol the corporate bond) pays a fixed interest at a rate of 5.30%, also has BBB+ S&P rating and yields at a rate of 5.35% as TBB does, which a conclusion can be made that the newly issued security is fairly priced.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Telecom Services - Domestic' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date in 40 to 60 years.

Source: Author's database

The BBB rated with a positive YTC only:

Source: Author's database

'Investment Grade' Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds, that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and TBB is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

Trade With Beta

Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

For a formal introduction to our service, you can take a glimpse at 'Trade With Beta The Beginning' on YouTube.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.