Dividend Income Update October 2017

We all know what it's like to come off our September highs of dividend income and report on less-than-spectacular numbers for October. It's all part of dividend investing, as we covet those end-of-quarter months the most and are often less enthusiastic about the first month of every quarter. As long as we can report progress each month and our annual goals are intact, who cares. With that being said, let's take a look back at my October 2017 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $381.08, up from $296.19, an increase of 28.7% from October of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $133.40, down from $137.69, an decrease of -3.1% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $1.95, up from $0.00 last October.

Grand total for the month of October: $516.43, an increase of 19.0% from October 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $3,871.24

Date Description Symbol Amount 10/02/2017 DIVIDEND:KO KO $46.03 10/03/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $42.49 10/10/2017 DIVIDEND:ITW ITW $45.09 10/11/2017 DIVIDEND:DEO DEO $88.16 10/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $7.19 10/12/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $42.73 10/13/2017 DIVIDEND:JCI JCI $28.86 10/16/2017 DIVIDEND:CAH CAH $12.69 10/20/2017 DIVIDEND:CB CB $6.57 10/25/2017 DIVIDEND:GE GE $61.27 Total: $381.08

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,548.75

Date Description Symbol Amount 10/02/2017 DIVIDEND:KO KO $11.46 10/03/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $7.26 10/12/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $9.70 10/12/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $8.20 10/30/2017 DIVIDEND:BNS BNS $96.78 Total: $133.40

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $494.91

Date Description Symbol Amount 10/31/2017 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $1.95 Total: $1.95

So there you have it. No complaints from me about a nice double-digit year-over-year gain. It just goes to show that with consistent investing, diversification, reinvesting, adding fresh capital and not getting shaken out of the market because of scary financial headlines, it is possible to create and grow an ever-increasing passive income stream which is at core to dividend growth investing.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? Are you still buying regularly or have you slowed down or stopped your new purchases? How was your October dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above