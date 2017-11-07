The Strongest Market Season Has Finally Arrived

Our friends at Bespoke Investment Group pointed out (in "Strength Begets Strength," November 1, 2017), that November is especially strong when the S&P 500 is strong going into November. Since 1928, there have been 15 years in which the S&P 500 has been up over 1% (each month) in September and October, and up 10+% year-to date. In those 15 years, November averaged +3.1% and the average two-month gain (for November and December combined) was +5.6%.

In their "November Seasonality" report (October 30, 2017), Bespoke also said that in the last 20 years the Dow Jones Industrials have risen an average 1.96% in October, 1.93% in November, and 1.47% in December, for a compounded +5.46% gain in the fourth quarter, so the seasonally strongest time of the stock market year has arrived.

The economic news last week was stunning. On Tuesday, the Conference Board announced that its consumer confidence index surged to a 17-year high of 125.9 in October, up from a revised 120.6 in September. Economists were expecting the index to come in at just 121.3, so this was a major positive surprise. The proportion of consumers saying that jobs are "plentiful" rose to 36.2% in October, up from 32.7% in September. Due to seasonal hiring for the holidays and a tight labor market, this optimism on the job front may rise further. With a happy consumer, this holiday shopping season should be strong.

Last week was a big week for central bankers, with the Bank of Japan meeting on Tuesday, the Fed meeting midweek, then the Bank of England meeting Thursday, followed by the nomination of Jerome Powell to become the next Fed Chairman. Powell is expected to be more prone to seeking financial stability in both the bond and stock markets, so his appointment was viewed favorably on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it left key short-term rates unchanged but signaled that a key interest rate increase at its December FOMC meeting is highly likely. Specifically, 12 of 16 Fed officials provided guidance that the Fed would raise the Federal Funds rate to 1.25% in December, up from 1% currently. These 12 FOMC members intend to "normalize" rates and to fight mythical inflation, despite there being no sign of any significant inflation. The FOMC statement excluded any comment that inflation has been soft, so the doves on the FOMC now seem outnumbered.

Then, on Thursday, the Bank of England raised its key interest rate for the first time in over 10 years. As Britain prepares to exit the European Union, it is struggling to strengthen the British pound, so this rate increase is not necessarily a surprise. However, on Friday, the British pound plunged against the euro and U.S. dollar in its worst trading day in a year, so it appears that the Bank of England may have to boost rates further to stabilize the pound, as implementation of Brexit continues to undermine the British pound.

Another Slew of Winning Statistics Released

On Friday, the Labor Department announced that 261,000 payroll jobs were created in October and the jobless rate declined from 4.2% to 4.1%, the lowest level in 17 years. However, there is a statistical glitch in this aggregate number. A massive decline of 765,000 from the workforce, due largely to hurricanes, may have distorted the unemployment rate. That's because the labor force participation rated declined to 62.7% in October, down from 63.1% in September, likely due to workers fleeing hurricanes and wildfires.

Interestingly, average hourly earnings declined by 1 cent to $26.53 per hour - a rare decline. That may cause our lame-duck Fed Chair Janet Yellen to possibly postpone a key interest rate hike in December.

The Commerce Department reported last week that consumer spending rose a robust 1% in September, the largest monthly increase in eight years (since August 2009), so third-quarter GDP growth may now be revised even higher. Strong vehicle sales after Hurricane Harvey boosted consumer spending, but taking out vehicle sales, consumer spending remains very impressive. Furthermore, personal income rose by a robust 0.4% in September, up from 0.2% in August. Thanks to a strong job market, consumers are spending more money and the velocity of money (how fast money changes hands) is picking up.

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that productivity rose at a 3% annual pace in the third quarter. Economic output surged 3.5% in the third quarter, while hours worked rose 0.8%. Although hourly compensation rose 3.5% last quarter, unit labor costs rose only 0.5%. According to the Labor Department, unit labor costs have actually fallen in the past 12 months, a slightly deflationary trend.

On Wednesday, the Institute of Supply Management announced that its manufacturing index slipped to 58.7 in October, down from the 60.8 in September that marked the highest level in 13 years. This decline is of no great concern since any reading over 50 signals an expansion. In addition, there are some very impressive component reports, led by new orders at 63.4 and production at 61. Any reading over 60 is VERY strong, so the manufacturing sector remains healthy. Due to this ISM manufacturing report and the strongest productivity report in three years, GDP growth may be revised higher by many economists.

On Friday, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) announced that its service index rose to 60.1 in October, up from 59.8 in September, reaching the highest level in 12 years (since August 2005). This was a big surprise, since economists were expecting a reading of 58.1. Both the production and new order components of the ISM service index rose above 62 in October, which bodes well for GDP growth. Since the service sector in the U.S. is much bigger than the manufacturing sector, I expect that economists will now be revising their fourth-quarter GDP estimates higher in the wake of the ISM service announcement.

