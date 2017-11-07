M&A Fueling The Market - Cramer's Mad Money (11/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, November 6.

Apart from earnings, there is more to the value of a company. What a company is worth to other CEOs matters to the shareholders. M&A are fueling the market rally, apart from earnings. The most talked about deal currently is that of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) where the former has offered $103B to acquire the latter, making it the largest deal in tech history. "The deal has sent shock waves through the whole tech sector. The thing about technology is that many skeptics just don't understand how the industry has gotten so much bigger, which means these companies are a lot more valuable to each other than you might think," said Cramer.

He added that the hostile nature of the deal was unusual for the tech space. The odds of the deal being completed seemed long to Cramer as Broadcom provides the most components for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). "Qualcomm's stock has been held back by its squabble with Apple. Its board of directors knows that the share price would probably be worth more than where it's currently trading and they don't want to give the company away," said Cramer. However, if Apple wins the legal battle with Qualcomm, then the shareholders would be open to Broadcom's offer.

The deal is big for the semiconductor space as there are many companies competing for too little business. A combination of these would not only save costs but also have better bargaining power. The analysts who keep calling doom for the market, value it on earnings only and not on the basis of M&A and strategic worth. Analysts have earnings models but Broadcom CEO Hock Tan has franchise models.

The same is true for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) acquisition talks with Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) which sent up the shares of Fox by 9% and the tie-up between Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) which sent both stocks up by 9% and 12%.

"The skeptics want to judge stocks based on their price-to-earnings multiples, which seem to get more expensive by the day. But when you look at companies the way CEOs and entrepreneurs do, as takeover targets, then there's a lot more value in this market than you might think if you only looked at a spreadsheet," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Cramer interviewed Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at the company's annual Dreamforce conference.

Benioff said that they are making complex technologies like AI accessible to everyone. He called AI the fourth industrial evolution. "The rise of artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, quantum computing and other innovations — community is exactly what industries must strive to preserve," he added. The technology might be disconnecting people but Benioff believes they should use it to bring people and communities together and empower.

Salesforce has created an economy with 3.3M jobs and growing. They are the fastest software company to $10B and aim for $20B. Salesforce is moving faster than the legacy products. Benioff spoke about clients who have transformed their business with data and AI on Salesforce's platform.

In the second leg of the interview, CEO of Google cloud Diane Greene, and SVP of Ads and Commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy joined to talk about the partnership of Salesforce and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Greene said that the partnership brings customer solutions by Salesforce on Google's G Suite of productivity apps right into the Salesforce platform. "You look to Google, you see this incredible world of information, you see the advertising but you also get Google Analytics. And Google Analytics coupled with Salesforce's sales and service and marketing means that both of our customers are going to have customer insights that they've never had before. That is really exciting." said Benioff.

Google will give free G Suite licenses for up to one year to all Salesforce customers that are new to G Suite. "This partnership addresses the No. 1 request that we have from our customers. Our customers want a holistic view, a total view across Salesforce's CRM systems and Analytics, where all the website action takes place. This is really a first-of-its-kind integration," said Ramaswamy.

CEO interview - PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The stock of PayPal is up 90% in 2017. Cramer interviewed CEO Dan Schulman to hear what lies ahead for the company.

Schulman said that millennials are changing a lot of industries and mostly the fintech space. "You have to, to serve these markets, re-imagine how money can be managed and moved because there's going to be more change in the next five years in financial services than happened in the past 30," he added.

Their payment app Vemo shows the way younger generations interpret money management. "If you think about the under-30 generation, the millennial generation – GenTech, as I call them – they grew up with a screen in front of them. And so they think about everyday processes, like payments, differently than you and I do. The public-private boundaries are different than what you and I grew up with," he said.

He called Vemo a social experiment rather than just a payment app where people see what their friends are doing and can add emojis as well. The peer-to-peer payment business is valued at $35-40B currently and is estimated to reach $335B in five years. Schulman said that they are the leader in the space with 218M people using it.

Cramer recommends PayPal.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR): Their last quarter was a huge miss. Wait for the next quarter before taking a decision.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK): This company is not doing well. Cramer stuck with Southwest (NYSE:LUV).

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP): It's really hard to value and it has been a big short squeeze.

