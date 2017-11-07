Square: A Growth Stock That I Could Get Behind

The Street's expectations are set high, but I wonder if another wave of strong results might bump up full-year EPS guidance once again

What a run it has been for Square (SQ). After seeing shares climb +80% since the end of September (that's right, in just about six weeks) and over +200% in the past year alone, the company is set to report 3Q17 earnings this Wednesday, after the closing bell.

Following such performance, can the stock maintain its momentum?

Source: MarketWatch

A look at Square's numbers

Net revenue adjusted for transaction-based costs and Starbucks-related (SBUX) transactions is expected to come in at $244.6 million, a +37.4% YOY increase that would approach but not quite reach last quarter's +41% improvement. The Street seems to be very optimistic on the company's performance, as this projected number, if achieved, would exceed the upper limit of management's own guidance range of $241 million. I will be curious to see if momentum in the mid-market seller vertical will continue this quarter, after having witnessed growth in GPV accelerate last quarter to account for nearly one fifth of gross payment volume.

Last quarter, a mix shift towards virtual terminals and e-commerce API helped maintain transaction revenue and profit as a percentage of GPV healthy. I would be surprised to see much, if any, deterioration to take rate and gross margins this quarter. Below the gross profit line, however, I find it likely that sales and marketing expenses will continue to come in on the richer side, as Square continues to invest in growth. Potential upside to earnings could come in the form of more subdued general and administrative costs, which have been growing at a much slower pace than revenues and tend not to be associated with with top-line momentum to the same extent as other operating expenses.

Consensus EPS estimate of $0.05 is aligned with management's top-end of the guidance. But more importantly than a bottom line beat, I will be attentive to whether the optimism that drove the company to raise full-year earning guidance by four cents per share last quarter will persist. If results continue to come in as strongly as they have recently, we might see management's earnings expectations for 2017 rise to at least meet the Street's consensus $0.24.

On the Square stock

Although pricey by some measures, particularly for investors who feel much more comfortable playing the value game (as is my case), I appreciate SQ within the high-growth space for a few reasons. First, the company is exposed to macro trends that I perceive to be highly bullish, including strength in small businesses driven by a resilient global economy and an increase in P2P payments. Second, Square has been moving towards diversification across different services (e.g. POS, CRM, small-business loans) that should increase its odds of developing into a larger, profitable payment service company without the risks faced by many young, one-trick-pony tech companies.

Company/Ticker Fwd EV/Sales Fwd EV/EBITDA TTM FCF Yield Square - SQ 14.4x 102.2x 1.0% ServiceNow (NOW) 10.8x 49.4x 2.1% Workday (WDAY) 10.1x 66.2x 1.1% Shopify (SHOP) 13.4x 480.7x -0.2%

Third, with its equity valued at a still modest $14 billion, Square is small enough of a pill to be swallowed by peers PayPal (PYPL) or even Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA). Being an M&A target has fueled SQ's price appreciation in the past. But in this case, I believe the rumors and speculations could eventually prove accurate, and sizable stock price appreciation could still be in the works.

I find it unlikely that Square will deliver much less than a solid quarter this week. Ensuring further stock price strength, particularly in the short term and following an impressive run, is a whole different story. But taking the long-term view, I see SQ as a promising name that is worth further investigation.

