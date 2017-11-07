Upward Momentum Continues For Diamonds, Spiders, QQQ's, And Small Caps As Transports Lag

The Russell 2000 ETF is abovemy monthly and semiannual value levels of $146.99 and $144.04, respectively, withmy quarterly and annual risky levels of $151.26 and $154.33.

The transportation ETF remainsabove my quarterly pivot of $173.93 with my annual risky level of $182.54.

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF is above my semiannual and quarterly pivots of $152.15 and $148.62, respectively, with this month’s risky level at $155.86.

The S&P 500 ETF, Spiders is above my monthly and annual pivots of $256.16 and $253.37, respectively, with quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $261.42 and $264.54, respectively.

The Dow 30 ETF, Diamonds remains above my quarterly pivot of $232.31 with this week’s risky level at $240.30.

The ETFs for the five major equity averages have become more overbought technically with Diamonds (NYSEARCA:DIA), Spiders (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) moving further above the "inflating parabolic bubble" threshold with momentum readings (12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic) further above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00. The Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) now has momentum just above 90.00.

Transports (NYSEARCA:IYT) are struggling to maintain momentum above the overbought threshold of 80.00. Transports are thus on the cusp of a downgrade to neutral perhaps negative this week.

The prudent strategy is to continue to gradually reduce holdings and raise cash as risky levels are tested on the upside. At this point, investors should have reduced holdings by 25% to 50%.

Away from the technicals for the five equity ETFs, other markets-related negative divergences are starting to form.

The "flight to safety" ETFs for U.S. Treasury bonds, gold bullion and utilities stocks stabilized last week. What's surprising is the Dow Jones Utility Average set an all-time intraday high on Friday. This occurred even though utilities are not cheap. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has an elevated P/E ratio of 33.16 with a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclay's High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has been recovering from a popped bubble since February. This ETF peaked at $41.81 in June 2014 then traded down 25% to as low as $31.27 during the week of Feb. 12, 2016. This ETF has been stalling below its 200-week simple moving average, aka the "reversion to the mean" since the week of July 28, even as the stock market was setting new highs. This negative divergence is a huge warning for the stock market.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (GSG) shows the popping bubble for commodity prices. After trading as high as $34.33 in June 2014, this ETF declined 65% to as low as $12.03 during the week of Jan. 22, 2016. Since then, this ETF has been moving sideways to up and regained momentum as September began. This is a warning that inflationary pressures are starting to simmer below the surface, which could lead to higher interest rates when Jerome Powell takes over as Fed Chief in February.



Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The dollar as measured by the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP) declined from $26.83 during the first week of 2017 to as low as $23.66 during the week of Sept. 8. This decline of 11.2% correlated to better than expected earnings from multinational companies for the first three quarters of 2017. The rising dollar since September should be a drag on earnings in the fourth quarter.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Impact Of The Unwinding Of The Fed Balance Sheet

Beware of a crescendo of a giant sucking sound as the Federal Reserve un-prints the money created through quantitative easing. The current unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet totals $10 billion a month and is scheduled to rise to $20 billion a month as Powell takes the helm. By the end of 2018, the Fed will be flushing $50 billion a month down the drain.

In 2016, the Federal Reserve gave $92 billion in profits to the U.S. Treasury. We sure could use the proceeds from the balance sheet unwinding to help shore up healthcare reform, make tax reform more generous and begin to pay for infrastructure spending. The money is there, let's use it!

Here's how to trade the equity ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($235.18 on Nov. 3) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $228.59. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 96.92 last week up from 96.02 on Oct. 27 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and further above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly, semiannual and annual value levels of $229.34, $224.09 and $220.14, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $440.30. My quarterly pivot is $232.30.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($258.45 on Nov. 3) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $253.92. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 96.44 last week up from 94.93 Oct. 27 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and further above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly and annual value levels of $256.16 and $253.37, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $262.18, $261.41 and $263.57, respectively.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQ's ($153.27 on Nov. 3) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $148.36. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading rose to 94.41 last week up from 92.97 on Oct. 27 well above the overbought threshold on 80.00, and further above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my quarterly and annual pivots of $148.62 and $139.42, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and monthly risky levels of $153.67 and $155.86, respectively.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)



Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($175.67 on Nov. 3) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $175.62. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 81.93 last week down from 82.78 on Oct. 27 just above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my quarterly and monthly value levels of $173.93 and $169.78, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $182.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($148.61 on Nov. 3) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $147.04. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 90.88 last week up from 90.00 on Oct. 27 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and above the parabolic threshold of 90.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $146.99 and $144.04, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $151.26 and $154.33, respectively.

