Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Breaks Through - Bhavneesh Sharma's Idea Of The Month
| About: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
Dr. Bhavneesh Sharma continues the series with his idea of the month: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Rhythm recently went public and is advancing therapeutics for rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders.
