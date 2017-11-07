The Far Reaches Of A 20% Tax Rate

The world is full of obvious things which nobody, by any chance, ever observes. - Sherlock Holmes

The newly proposed tax laws have not been passed by Congress yet, nor have they been signed by the President. That being said, there is some probability that they will, because so much, politically, is riding on their becoming law. There will likely be compromises proposed, and variations made, but I am beginning to believe that something will actually get done. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act H.R.1. can be found, in its entirety, here.

Much of what we all see, bandied about in the Press, is "Headline Thinking." It is a reflection of the obvious, but rarely goes beyond that point. Sometimes we do see some "drill down," but it is less often than not.

This morning I have been in conversation with the Sages about the reverberations of the 20% corporate tax cut. There are some that have focused on possible buy-backs and ran up the flag pointing them out. There is validity to some of these arguments, in my opinion, and it is the usual "getting there before the crowd arrives" strategy. Buy-backs are certainly a possibility for some highly taxed companies that will soon have more cash on hand.

More thinking about the subject also leads me to the conclusion that we may be coming into a period of "Ratings Upgrades." For those of you with bond mandates, especially Corporate bond mandates and High Yield bond mandates, there could be an interesting play here as well. Going from a 30-35% tax rate down to a 20% tax rate has all kinds of positive implications. Earnings up, and ratings up, could be a huge positive for "BB" companies rising to investment grade levels and for "BBB" companies going to an "A" rating. In the last group, some of the lead banks could see a quite positive rise in their ratings, and you may wish to consider this possibility and plan accordingly.

I would also point to asset managers and the funds they direct. I have long been a proponent of Closed-End Funds and I continue to think that a few specific names, yielding in the 10%-11% range, with monthly payouts, have value. Many of these funds hold High Yield bonds in their portfolios and the NAV might be positively impacted by the corporate tax cut to 20%. Morgan Stanley makes the point, in one of their recent reports, that the corporate tax cut to 20% could boost potential earnings by 22%. "From their mouth to the balance sheets," I say. I will leave "God's ear" to another discussion.

I suggest you give some thought now, before the seams come undone, to what is happening in Europe. There is far too little attention, being paid, in my view, to quite serious events that are unfolding there. The national elections in Italy will likely be in March. That is not a long-time horizon, as this point.

Sicily just had their elections and the center-right party, Mr. Berlusconi's party, won with 39% of the vote. In second place was the 5 Star Movement, Mr. Grillo's party, with 35% of the vote. What is critical here though, in my opinion, is that the Democratic Party, Mr. Renzi's party, only captured 18.5% of the vote which was a resounding defeat. I point out that the governance of Italy may be radically changing next March and that some thought and preparation should be given to any equity or debt positions in Italy now, before the linguini hits the plate.

Catalonia will also be at the forefront of news again soon. Madrid is betting on a new election on December 21 and the politicians in Europe, one more time, are contending that nothing untoward will happen. It is Brexit night all over again, in my opinion. I think there is more than a decent chance that the Catalonians will vote for independence and then the paella will be all over the floor. Two possible European crises are at hand and you will ignore them, at your own peril.

I have given you, in past commentaries, my political "hot-spots" for the markets. The included Venezuela, and their debt restructuring, North Korea, and their nuclear program, and Catalonia and the secession debacle. Today, I add one more. It is Saudi Arabia and their purge. They claim it has to do with corruption but I don't put a farthing's bet on that claim. I think what is happening there is nothing more than a power grab and the implications are quite serious not only for the country, but for the Middle East and the price of oil.

Saudi Arabia has now claimed that Iran has committed an "Act of War" and I would not discount the possibility of things, literally and figuratively, blowing up over there. Much of this, in my opinion, is centered upon the price of oil and the continuing strains that this is causing for the oil producing economies. They may make money at the well-head but the cost of their social programs is unsustainable in the long run with the price of oil even at $60/barrel.

Finally, I remind you once again that the major market driver is the money. The central banks have manufactured $21.7 trillion of the stuff, according to Yardeni Research. My own calculations place the number at $24 trillion by September of next year. Make sure and get this right, regardless of the much touted run-off by the Fed, the amount of money globally is Growing and NOT Decreasing.

This avalanche of money drives equities up, yields down and the continuing compression in risk assets to their benchmarks. All of this has not stopped and will not stop any time soon, in my estimation. Don't be taken in, there has been NO real change in the monetary expansion.