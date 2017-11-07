Exxon Mobil: Rating Update

I keep a close eye on all companies I rate for my followers, and timely earnings updates are a major part of my fundamental analysis.

I initiated Exxon Mobil with a BUY rating in September, and since then, the stock has risen 5%.

I initiated Exxon Mobil (XOM) with a BUY rating in September with my article Buy Exxon Mobil, in no equivocal terms. Since then, the stock has risen by nearly 5% in six weeks as oil prices have increased, as predicted in my article:

XOM data by YCharts

3Q17 Earnings Release

The company's earnings rose by 50% from the year-ago period to $4.0 billion, led by higher upstream earnings, underlying the ongoing recovery in the energy sector:

Source: 3Q17 Earnings Presentation

For the year-to-date period ended September 30, the company nearly doubled its earnings from 2016. Management pointed to improving commodity prices as one of the factors that played a role.

The company noted that oil-equivalent production was 3.9 mb/d, up 2% from the year-ago quarter, led by a 3% growth in liquids production, partially offset by a decline in natural gas production. I keep a close eye on production numbers when reviewing quarterly results from major energy companies.

Finally, the company distributed $3.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Dividends per share of $0.77 increased 2.7% compared to the year-ago period. The company has raised its dividend consistently for several decades, even through recessions:

XOM data by YCharts

The following graph illustrates that the company's free cash flows continue to support its rising dividends:

Source: 3Q17 Earnings Presentation

Rating Update

Even though the company's stock price has risen 5% in a short period, this is just the beginning. I continue to rate the company a BUY as I expect the company's stock price to rise above $100 per share in the coming months.

Key Assumption

Readers should note that my projection depends on an expectation of higher oil prices in the coming quarters. As I discussed in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?" I expect global oil demand growth to surprise to the upside and global oil supply to surprise to the downside in 2017 and 2018. Data released since my article was published in July supports my expectation as oil inventories have continued to decline at a higher rate than expected.

If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on oil markets, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. Specifically, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end, as the oil glut continues to decline.

Bottom Line

Primarily due to its relatively inexpensive valuation, improving fundamentals, industry-leading return on capital employed, and integrated model, which lowers the risk on its dividend yield, as well as favorable oil market fundamentals, I rate Exxon Mobil a BUY.



