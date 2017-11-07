10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs Lapped By CenturyLink Target Gains For November 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November 10%+ forward yield dividend dogs showed 16.59% more net-gain than from $5k in all ten. The low-price small dogs came back to lead November's 10%+ forward yield top ten.

90 U.S. Exchange stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $2+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of November 3. Yield ranking above 13.5% narrowed the list to 30 for this article.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Cast 40.36% To 63.9% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ DiviDogs By November 2018

Three of ten top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing above). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ DiviDogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for November 2018 were:

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $639.13, based on dividends, plus a meadian target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Alcentra Capital (ABDC) was projected to net $581.81, based on a median target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $516.13, based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UNIT.

NuStar Energy (NS) netted $510.63 based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $510.43, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MDLY.

CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) was projected to net $486.99, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNXC.

National CineMedia (NCMI) was projected to net $471.78 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) was projected to net $452.46, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% more than the market as a whole.

CBL & Associates (CBL) was projected to net $432.70, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) was projected to net $403.64, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 50.06% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

90 Top 10%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield



Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top 10%+ DiviDog Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 11/3/17 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [1] was tops of three financial services representatives. The other two placed ninth, and tenth, Alcentra Capital (ABDC) [9], and Delek Group (DRGLY) [10].

Two Basic Materials representatives placed second and fourth, Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) [2], and China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCPK:CSUAY) [4].

In second place, Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) [2] was one of two utilites sector representatives in the top ten. The other placed third, Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) [3].

Alone industrials representative held third place, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [3].

A lone real estate sector firm placed fifth, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [5].

The remaining single sector representatives placed sixth, seventh and eighth. They were CSI Compressco (CCLP) [6] from energy, Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTTRY) [7] representing the consumer cyclical sector, and Companhia Energética de São Paulo [8] from Utilities. These completed the 10%+ DiviDogs top ten for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ DiviDogs Showed 6.78% To 63.17% Upsides To October, 2018; (22) Worst Netherside From Twelve Was 0%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Estimated (23) A 25.45% Median Target Price Upside and (24) A 39.54% Net Gain From Thirty 10%+DiviDogs By November 2018

10%+DiviDogs top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of November 3, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 10.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 17.4% in the coming year. Notice, price $1,800 below dividend in the coming year forecasts no transition to any Dow-like oversold condition for top 10%+ DiviDogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a more accurate projected estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Auger A 16.6% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ DiviDogs To November 2018

Ten top 10%+ DiviDogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 11/3/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+DiviDogs Delivering (25) 29.37% Vs. (26) 25.14% Net Gains by All Ten By November, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ DiviDogs kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.6% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yield dog, Alcentra Capital (ABDC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 58.18%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ DiviDogs as of November 3 were: Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTTRY); CSI Compressco (CCLP); Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY); Alcentra Capital (ABDC); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP), with prices ranging from $2.65 to $9.50.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs for November 3 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY); Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY), whose prices ranged from $9.72 to $16.05.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Two of these top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating. A Dogs of the Week III (DC Safari to Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog in print!

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. Or leave a comment below this article. I will include it in the next follower favorite write-up.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ DiviDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: nbcnews.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.