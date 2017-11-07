Altisource Residential Corp. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Altisource Residential Corp. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesNov. 7.17 | About: Altisource Residential (RESI) The following slide deck was published by Altisource Residential Corp. in conjunction with their 2017 Q3 earnings call. 123 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Financial, Mortgage Investment, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here