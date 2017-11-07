Current Valuations In The Bond Market - Part II

We continue to advocate for investors, especially those in or nearing retirement, to focus on planning and mitigating risk.

As we noted in part I, we believe the financial media tends to overstate the risks in the bond market.

In part I of this two-part series, we discussed why investors should not make rash moves in their portfolios based on media narratives. The financial press has a motive for its scare tactics- driving fear to drive ratings. That is the same for both the broadcast media but the print media as well. We believe that the bond market is highly unlikely to experience a "bond rout" with interest rates skyrocketing higher.

Foreign demand for our debt remains very strong- to the point where foreign ownership of our municipal debt, has increase substantially in the last few years, up from zero. Why does a foreign investor want to buy our municipal debt when they do not receive the tax benefits bestowed on U.S. residents who own the same debt? The answer is simple. They can get a positive, safe rate of interest as opposed to most debt in Europe and Japan which yields nothing or even a negative rate.

Germany and the U.S. have very similar data characteristics. GDP growth is approximately 2.0% in both countries, with inflation roughly the same around 1.8%. And yet, the German bund yields just 0.375% compared to 2.35% for our 10-year. The CFA curriculum notes that rates between countries with similar growth and rates of inflation should be comparable.

The differential can be explained by the ECBs bond-buying program which is slated to start tapering next year. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve hasn't added to the balance sheet since September 2014 and is likely to start trimming its size in the next several months.

Our two-year yield has been rising steadily since 2015 as the rate tends to track Federal Reserve moves. The 2-year is now over 1.60%, implying another cut and change to the benchmark rate. That is now 125 bps above the German 10-year rate! The 1-month Treasury bill now yields 1.06%, a full 69 bps above the German 10-year!

Meanwhile, The U.S. ten-year yield continues to be 'stuck' in a tight range between 2.10% and 2.45%. This has resulted in the yield curve flattening substantially. The 10-2 spread is down to 76 bps, the lowest of the expansion. If global and U.S. growth are accelerating, and investors expect tax reform and higher inflation, than why would the yield curve flatten?



The global bond market is more intertwined than ever and long-rates are driven more by supply and demand dynamics than anything else.

Current Valuations

While we think there is a very low probability of a spike in interest rates on the long-end of the curve, we think the current GLOBAL environment is extremely bullish for bonds. But does that mean the current valuations of bonds are attractive here?

High yield spreads, the yield differential between a junk bond and a comparable maturity treasury rate, have come in substantially. The current spread is down to 3.48%, at the post-recession tights. High yield returned 13.92% in 2016 as measured by the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF- (HYG). So far in 2017, the same security is up another 6.32%. This despite the coupon yield of the fund at 5.01%. This means that capital gains have been solidly positive for the last two years.

Going forward, can we expect the same results? Unlikely. If you think of capital gains as water in a sponge, you can only wring out so much before the sponge has nothing left. We are close to that level now.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

Of course, we could compare our spreads to those in Europe. In 2008, European high yield spreads reached 25.97% before falling back to 6% in 2012. But then the European debt crisis hit and spreads again rose to over 10% before Draghi's famous "whatever it takes" speech when he stated in July 2012, "within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough."

Over five years later, Mr. Draghi was correct as he was successful in restoring financial market confidence and ending the sovereign debt crisis. So much so that sovereign yields have declined to the point of going below zero. Today, the effective yield on the Euro high yield OAS index is just 2.08% (yes, below the current OAS spread of 240 bps meaning the yield on the benchmark is below zero). Just since the start of 2016, the spread has fallen by 385 bps from 6.25% to the current 2.40%. These are all time lows for both yield and spreads.

Euro High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

Just think about that for a moment. European JUNK BONDS yield just 2.08%. Meanwhile, the U.S. five-year treasury rate, a AAA-rated security of similar duration, yield 2.01%. You are being compensated 7 bps to go from AAA-rated "risk-free" debt to junk bonds, not accounting for currency effects.

While U.S. high yield remains 'rich' as judged by the current tight spreads, historically this can be maintained for a number of years. Simply selling high yield because spreads are tight would be equivalent to selling stocks simply because the index hit an all-time high. During the last expansion, high yield spreads were very tight for over three years before the blowout from the financial crisis. In this cycle, we achieve these tight levels briefly in 2013 and 2014 before oil prices plummeted and spiked spreads to over 800 bps, from 400 bps, over the course of two years.

Macro factors including strong and more synchronized global growth, stable oil prices, and low inflation continue to support high yield spreads. These three characteristics provide a favorable tailwind to credit spreads. And this is not relegated to the U.S. as Europe and even Japan are starting to break out of years of malaise.

Given the current framework noted above, including heavy ECB and Bank of Japan stimulus suppressing rates, it is no surprise that foreign purchases of U.S. corporate and high yield bonds have been strong.

Our outlook for inflation, as well as U.S. and global GDP growth, remains similar with inflation below 2% and GDP around 2.25%. That should be supportive of spreads in the current environment. Central bank monetary policy on a global basis, as we noted in part I, is going to remain accomodative for at least two more years.

Concluding Thoughts

While there is a small risk of upside surprises in inflation which may cause the Fed to act faster in not only increasing the Fed Funds rate but reducing the balance sheet faster. However, there is an equal or greater probability that inflation remains well below expectations causing the Fed to pause their tightening regime, which would be supportive of credit.

Investors continue to get spooked by the financial media and we believe are taking on significantly more risk than they want, just because they believe there is no alternative. The bond market is a massive entity, one that is significantly larger than the equity markets. It is also significantly more complex which tends to lend to investors and advisors favoring stocks over bonds.

As we noted previously, planning is becoming significantly more important than asset selection given the low return environment we are in currently. In our piece, "Advisors (And DIY Investors) Spend Too Much Time On Picking Funds And Not Enough Planning," we state, "while asset management is an important aspect of the advising process, it is only a small piece of the total."

Going forward, equity returns are going to be much lower than experienced over the last several years or even over the last many decades. Valuations are rich but more importantly, the 70s-to-early 00s was driven by globalization and the end of Communism bringing billions of people out of poverty and into a capitalistic economic environment. Much of those people now have access to our products and services, meaning the low hanging fruit has been picked, though their wealth is still increasing at a mid-to-high single digit rate.

Forward returns on equities are likely to be around 3-5% per year for the next five to seven years. Of course, that is likely to be highly volatile. The three-year drawdown from certain starting valuations since 1940 shows that the most expensive quartile, which we are in currently, has a average decline of 18% and a worst-case scenario of 50.9%. It makes sense that not only are returns lower when valuations are high, but risk is also highest when valuations are in their highest quartiles.

Focusing too much on the assets themselves and their short-term performance, takes investors' eyes off the future goals. It also causes beta-herding behavior that distracts from maintaining their long-term investing edge. That edge is a primary competitive advantage that individual investors have in this game. But more importantly, it helps them focus on more important factors such as the planning.

We have been finding solid income producing securities in the bond space that are benefiting from "once-in-a-lifetime" trades. These are by-products of the financial crisis that are providing very strong risk-adjusted returns.

