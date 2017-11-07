Deutsche Bank Q3 Shows A Rising Bank - What Keeps The Stock Down?

The institution appears to have strong fundamentals, with healthy and standard liquidity, debt, and leverage.

However the bank's outlook may be better than it seems, as it appears to be making real progress towards becoming a more efficient and profitable institution.

The stock remains depressed, partially as a result of disappointing revenue numbers and outlook by some.

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE: DB) Q3 earnings show the bank is rapidly increasing profitability and trimming its excess costs. While there are real worries regarding whether the bank can sustain its earnings trajectory, especially given shaky revenue, the discount priced into the stock is too high.

The Paradox - Rising Profitability, Declining Revenues

Deutsche Bank reported earnings on October 26, beating earnings estimates with over € 649 M compared to consensus estimates of € 281 M. The stock however has been quite volatile since, dropping over 5% in the wake of earnings before pulling itself back up, and then falling again.

DB data by YCharts

Despite the strong earnings, a poor showing in revenue nonetheless made the earnings not as ideal as many would have hoped for. Revenues overall were down YOY and YTD about -10%, albeit up slightly compared to Q2. in the asset management and private/commercial bank units were up or stable, while there was a significant YOY decline (-23%) in the Corporate and Investment Bank division.

The bulk of that decline came from a decrease in trading income, especially for fixed income and currencies (-36% YOY), mirroring the problems many other banks are facing in this low volatility environment.

Deutsche Bank appears to have been able to dramatically increase its earnings due to its long discussed cost-reduction plans finally beginning to materialize. Non-interest expenses decreased by over 14% YOY, with lower fees contributing to an overall YOY cost decline of 6%. FTE Employees continued to decline, from 101,115 to 96,817 YOY (-4,298).

All of this has led to a significant increase in diluted earnings per share, with now an EPS of € 0.30 per share as compared to € 0.07 in Q2, € 0.34 in Q1, and negative earnings per share almost all last year.

In ball-parking a valuation, at roughly $1.39 EPS (€ 1.2 annual EPS x 1.16 EUR:USD exchange rate) and a financial services bulge bracket industry average P/E of roughly 15, that comes out to about $20.85 a share in terms of price target.

What then is holding Deutsche Bank? In short, outlook.

Is Deutsche Bank Sinking?

In the earnings report we find a faint reminder of the worries for Deutsche Bank's ability to continue slogging along - it's YOY credit ratings.

(Figure: Deutsche Bank Credit Ratings, Q3 2016 vs. Q3 2017)

Given that Deutsche Bank's debt load appears to be actually decreasing significantly, with liquidity healthy, this decrease in credit rating seems to be a judgement on the bank's long-term outlook rather than immediate debt management characteristics:

€ 159 B in long-term debt in Q3 2017 vs. € 165 B in Q2, € 172 in Q1, € 172 B in Q3 2016, € 162 B in Q3 2016

€ 18.2 B in short-term debt in Q3 2017, compared to 20.2 B Q2, 20.1 B Q1, 17.2 B Q4 2016, 22.3 B Q3 2016, 24.6 B Q2 2016, 28.4 B Q1 2016

Cash at € 204.39 B, compared to 227.5 B Q2, 179.4 B Q1, 181.3 B Q4 2016, 108.2 B Q3 2016, 122.8 B Q2 2016

Combined with declining revenues, it seems initially that there are indeed legitimate concerns for whether Deutsche Bank is in a transition phase, as it claims, or it is facing growth worries.

While there are significant cost reductions particularly in regards to non-interest expense, they are less than the revenue decline itself.

Furthermore, assets have declined 10% YOY too from € 1.689 T to € 1.569 T.

That's the bad news viewpoint of it. However upon closer analysis, the picture may not be so glum.

The Bright Side for Deutsche Bank

Undoubtedly Deutsche Bank has been and will continue to be bolsteredby currently significant tailwinds in the European, and particularly German, economy, as well as lenient quantitative easing policies still in place from central banks.

However for the institution itself, the recent declines as outlined above may not be as worrisome as they many initially seem. While revenues are in decline, they do seem largely from declines in the trading business in what has been an unprecedented low volatility environment.

The fact that Deutsche Bank is able to continue to generate increasing earnings is a positive sign that the bank is in fact becoming more efficient, particularly with continued consistent decreases in non-interest costs, rather than on a downward trajectory.

The acquisition and integration of Postbank also appears to be going smoothly for Deutsche, with the profitability of that unit increasing consistently as well.

Undoubtedly Deutsche Bank is Exhibit A for struggling European financial institutions, and its slew of scandals and other management questions have not helped its brand (and stock price) over the past few years. Nonetheless the bank at the moment appears to be continuing to transform itself into a tighter and better run institution, with this most recent quarter showing some key bits of hope for that in earnings and costs.

Conclusion

Deutsche Bank's Q3 earnings report was met with much disappointment among investors initially before the stock recovered, but upon closer examination it seems that Deutsche Bank is indeed continuing to make progress towards becoming a more efficient and slimmer bank.

While there are some important worries regarding revenues and outlook, nonetheless a situation with increasing earnings, strong liquidity, an end to many of the costly litigation and scandals of recent years, and declining costs appear to make a positive case for the institution - and much more so than the current discount priced into the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.