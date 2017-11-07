KEYW Holding Debt Maturities Are Closer Than You Think

We have written several articles about KEYW over the past years detailing our thoughts about the company’s various businesses. Specifically, our skepticism about the long gone commercial cyber security business and more recently our skepticism about the company’s new business strategy of dramatically growing their government services business by winning big new contracts. You can see our article last year about the latter here:

If You Own KEYW Or Are Thinking About Shorting It, Here's Some Important Information

After disposing of the cyber business in 2016, KEYW management laid out a new business plan. Organically grow the government services business to $500M. They planned to do this by hiring a new business development team (the head of which recently left the company) and aggressively bidding on a large amount of new programs with the goal of being a prime contractor on most of these programs. During the early part of 2016 the company gave what appeared to be aggressive guidance with a second half ramp based on selling more products on a business that is mostly services. This was supposed to start a ramp that would continue in 2017 with new program wins ramping during the year. The product sales didn’t materialize and the company preannounced disappointing results in Q4 2016 in conjunction with a stock offering. After completing the offering KEYW reported Q4 results that were even below the range provided in the negative preannouncement. Adjusted EBITDA was actually down nearly 37% versus the prior year. This, however, was overshadowed by the announcement of a large acquisition.

In March of this year, at the same time they released Q4 earnings, KEYW announced the acquisition of Sotera. Sotera is also a government contractor and was expected to generate $225M in revenue and $20M of EBITDA in 2017. KEYW paid $235M in cash, which was funded by the stock offering completed earlier in the year and new senior debt from RBC. The combined company was expected to generate $535M of revenue and more than $55M in adjusted EBITDA in calendar year 2017.

In May KEYW reported results for the first quarter which showed even further deterioration in the KEYW business. Adjusted EBITDA declined 47% Y-o-Y to $4.45M from $8.46M. This did not include Sotera with the acquisition closing a few weeks after the quarter ended. Management then issued guidance for the year of $455-$485M of revenue and adjusted EBITDA of 10%-11% of revenue. This implied revenue of $470M and adjusted EBITDA of $49.4M at the midpoint. This guidance once again looked like a stretch.

In August KEYW reported Q2 results of $124M of revenue and $10.5M of adjusted EBITDA. Management reiterated their guidance even though they had generated only $15M of adjusted EBITDA for the first six months. At the midpoint this implied the company would generate over $17M of adjusted EBITDA on average for each of their last two quarters of the year. Now this was not just a stretch, but nearly impossible in our opinion. When pressed about how they would do this management responded with increased product sales. Sound familiar? Management reverted to the exact same story from last year; more product sales that will drive growth in the second half of 2017 ramping further in 2018 from new program wins. We were a little surprised to see this, but even more surprised analysts and investors would believe it. Clearly some did not as the stock drifted lower.

Last week KEYW reported Q3 results. Not surprising the company reported results below expectations and finally lowered guidance for the year. At the midpoint management is now guiding for revenue of $440M and adjusted EBITDA of $37.4M. This guidance at least looks achievable. The company has reported $26.6M of adjusted EBITDA through nine months, reported $11.6M last quarter, so a flat quarter sequentially to meet the midpoint seems reasonable. We would note that last year the company did see a significant sequential decline in the December quarter.

In our view KEYW has two primary issues it is facing 1) stabilizing the business and 2) debt maturities. While it is difficult to make a direct comparison with last year it appears the combined adjusted EBITDA continues to decline. According the adjusted EBITDA used for covenant purposes the combined company generated adjusted EBITDA in Q3 of last year of $14.3M vs the $11.6M reported this year. Q4 of last year the company had $13.0M of adjusted EBITDA vs the $11M implied by the midpoint of guidance. The EBITDA for covenant purposes may have other adjustments compared to the reported EBITDA for this year, but it is the only point of reference we have.

The bigger issue KEYW is facing is debt maturities. At the end of Q3 KEYW had $261M of net debt. This is split between the new 5 year term loan used to finance the Sotera acquisition and an older convertible note. The term loan totaled almost $129M while the convertible note is $149.5M. Just a reminder that due to convertible accounting the note only shows as $137.3M on the balance sheet, but the true amount owed is $149.5M. The convert matures in July of 2019 which doesn’t seem like a huge issue until you read the maturity date of the five year term loan:

The Term Loan Facility and the Revolving Loan Facility mature on the earlier of (I) the five year anniversary of the Closing Date, and (ii) the date that is 180 days prior to the scheduled maturity date of the Company’s 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2019, unless such notes are converted into equity or otherwise repaid or refinanced.

This means the term loan matures in January of 2019, roughly 14 months from now, unless the convert is either refinanced or converted to equity. We believe it is highly unlikely the note will covert to equity under the current terms, a conversion price of $14.83. This leaves management with the task of refinancing the debt in the next 14 months. We don’t think this would be an issue if it were senior debt, but given the guidance and the current debt level, KEYW is levered at approximately 7x EBITDA, which we believe makes it harder to refinance subordinated debt. Maybe another convertible note with a higher interest rate and much lower strike price would be an option. Another option would be for the company to sell itself. In this scenario if we assume the company can generate $40M of EBITDA in 2018, up from the $37M in 2017 and apply a 10x multiple to that EBITDA we get a share price of $2.67 using 52M fully diluted shares:

$40 x 10 = 400M – 261M of net debt = $139M / 52M shares outstanding = $2.67

This is only an example and the multiple could be higher or lower, but we think the EBITDA would be a fair number to use until the company proves otherwise. We are somewhat surprised the management didn’t discuss this issue on the last earnings call as it will likely become an increasing focus of shareholders over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KEYW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.