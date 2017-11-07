Facebook: A Fantastic Opportunity Is Present Now

Investment Thesis

Upside Potential: 50%

I started covering Facebook (FB) in mid-June when the stock traded at $150. I concluded that article by saying,

In spite of a superficial analysis which points to Facebook trading at a large multiple to earnings and cash flow, thorough research and a more thorough understanding of the business's key economic drivers, I am somewhat surprised that as a value investor, for me to be saying that Facebook is trading at a discount of at least 20%

Since June, the stock has now rallied the envisioned 20% discrepancy. However, instead of recommending that investors take their profit and walk away, which I would normally do, I actually recommend a different course of action. Having had time to properly study its business model as well as it opportunities, in addition to its strengthens and weaknesses, I now feel more confident estimate that there might actually be an upside potential closer to 50% from today's price of $180 per share. Please stay with me while I explain my rationale.

Recent Developments: Security

Facebook's Q3 2017 earnings statement said all that was necessary about its near-term strategy in one short sentence,

Protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profits.

Which is a powerful and remarkable statement and leaves little room for doubt about the company’s underlying objectives. And if wish take our thinking a little further, we can see that Mark Zuckerberg's statement is not all that different from what was posited to investors in Q2 2017. In Facebook’s previous quarter, Facebook updated investors of its central mission - which is to grow its "Meaningful Communities". This theme highlights Facebook’s newest goal and ambition to become an important part of our social network experience and to blur the lines and bring together people both offline and online.

Typically, this type of management-narrative comes with the promise of revenue growth in the medium to long-term. But not in Facebook's case - the company delivered extraordinary growth now - with every line of its P&L statement most likely delighting Facebook’s long-term shareholders.

The Platform: Very High ROI

Facebook generates its revenue from advertising. As a matter of fact, its platform excels in offering advertisers one of the strongest returns on investment globally. This fact was evidenced by it becoming the go-to platform for successfully influencing voters, which was no-doubt, an unintended consequence of its long-term success. But the fact remains, Facebook clearly does a fantastic job of attracting and engaging its active user base, and in spite of already achieving strong influence over its users, Facebook does not wish to rest on its laurels. The company intends on pressing on ahead and increasing its spending by approximately 45-60% compared to full-year 2017.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg had recently explained to investors how Facebook intends on using AI to improve advertisers’ ability to target the most relevant consumers in a way that cannot be matched by humans so that advertisers would consistently get the highest return on investment through its offerings.

Financials

I remain simply astounded by Facebook's growth over the past 5 years - 49% GAGR.

Furthermore, Facebook simply refuses to slow its growth. This quarter again (Q3 2017), its top-line grew by 47% year over year. Which is just phenomenal. However, as an investor, I am generally unperturbed by revenue growth, as it often ends up being reinvested back into the business. But this is not the case with Facebook. Its revenue growth translated in strong free cash flow generation which ended the quarter on its balance sheet. Facebook remains debt-free, with a jump in cash from approximately $26 billion in the same period a year ago to approximately $38 billion by the end of Q3 2017.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

Superficially, it appears that Facebook is trading more expensively than its peers. While in reality, some of its peers, namely Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP), are no real matches for Facebook's business model. In reality I suspect that there is only company which could present meaningful risk to Facebook's the near-term and medium-term prospects, and that is Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). While both companies derive their revenue from advertising, their paths have so far have shown little overlap.

Although, investors would be correct to point out that both of these companies are using AI to leverage their operations, but I this tidbit of information is mostly noise at present. Facebook has other, more meaningful challenges to contend with, such as how to keep its users engaged and deriving enjoyment from its platform versus other engaging content such as watching Netflix (NFLX).

DCF Analysis points to at least 50% Upside

In order to impress upon readers the margin of safety which Facebook currently carries, let us assumed that Facebook's near-term growth moderates, so that over the next five years it goes from its 49% CAGR to just 15% CAGR. Next, I assumed let us assume its terminal growth will level off at just 5%. And finally, I discounted this cash flow back at 6% - which is reasonable in my mind when we remember its management team’s monetization acumen, its advertising leading platform as well as its rock solid, debt-free balance sheet.

This brings its valuation to over $1 trillion, reinforcing that indeed there strong upside potential.

Takeaway

Facebook continues to grow its operations at a remarkably strong clip while showing no sign of abating. Facebook is using its strong year to date performance to take a pause and reinvestment during 2018. Seen as how Facebook is debt-free with $38 billion in cash I would not be surprised to see Facebook initiating a stronger share repurchase program over the next 12 months.

