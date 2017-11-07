Plug Power's Shot At Greatness

The path to profitability is less clear and Plug Power has much to show here.

There is still much room to expand here and the basic capabilities can be leveraged into other sectors.

After a series of deals with big companies, Plug Power seems to have cornered the market for fuel cell powered warehouse equipment like forklift trucks.

The Hydrogen economy isn't dead - far from it. Plug Power (PLUG) the builder of fuel cell solutions offers an array of products for all phases of the energy consumption process including hydrogen fuel cell engines, hydrogen fuel cell systems, fueling delivery systems, stationary back up fuel cells, and maintenance services.

The company has amassed a pretty impressive amount of deals the last couple of years, the list below is by no means exhaustive:

Most of these deals are for powering warehouse vehicles like forklift trucks. But this isn't the place to be dismissive about these, as this provides the company with a beachhead to expand further, and one cannot deny the stellar names involved in the deals. Wal-Mart, Amazon and Carrefour are some of the biggest users of warehouses in the world.

This beachhead strategy becomes clear when you consider that the solutions for different types of equipment are variations of the same design or platform. From the Q2CC:

And we think about the future at least when it comes to fuel cells as basic building block platforms that we can maybe three or four platforms which we continue to redesign and improve the cost structure, the reliability, the efficiency and continue to go through that loop.

So it's venturing out from its beachhead of warehouse vehicles, for instance the company is selling to FedEx (FDX):

Plug Power, Inc. has shipped the first production ProGen fuel cell engines for use in electric delivery vehicles. The ProGen engines in this deal are destined for courier service company FedEx Freight delivery vans in the greater Los Angeles area and will more than double the fleet's range of service.

The company is on schedule (per the Q2CC) to have 20 of the FedEx trucks deployed in the fourth quarter. FedEx wasn't the first of these deals, the company also has an earlier deal with the United States Postal Service for (from gasworld):

36 GenDrive hydrogen (H2) fuel cell units for class 1 sit-down counterbalance trucks and 49 GenDrive H2 fuel cell units for class-3 pallet jacks in their material handling fleet. In addition, Plug Power is providing all maintenance for the products under a five-year GenCare service contract.

One might also want to realize the size of the deal with Amazon (from Investopedia):

Amazon will buy $70 million worth of Plug Power's hydrogen fuel cells and other technology this year for use in its fulfillment network, with further potential sales of as much as $600 million. The agreement also allows the Seattle-based ecommerce giant to eventually purchase up to a 23 percent stake in Latham, N.Y.-based Plug Power.

An article from Greentech Media cites three compelling advantages for Amazon:

Recovering up to 10% of warehouse space (no recharging infrastructure required for batteries).

Increased efficiency (fuel cells last longer and don't require frequent replacements like lead acid batteries). Also fewer resources and people are required, leading to savings.

Operation in freezing temperatures.

These are advantages that have wider applicability and with Amazon as a showcase, shareholders can be optimistic about further wins in the warehouse space.

Revenue growth has hit a bit of a snag after taking off in 2014:

But the second half of this year is supposed to be much better, with growth resuming.

Risks

There are two main risks, competition, finances and dependence on Amazon. The funny thing is, when we researched who else was selling fuel cell tech to warehouses basically the only stuff we uncovered was more Plug Power deals, that is, the above list of deals is by no means exhaustive.

In terms of competition, there is Raymond Corp, which sells lots of industrial goods like forklift trucks and fleet optimization software, and they do produce fuel cells for these (from the company):

The Raymond Corporation continues its rich history of innovation by developing the application of fuel cells to our battery-powered lift trucks. Based on our research, we have found that there is significant potential to improve warehouse productivity with the integration of fuel cell technology.

But the fuel cell technology is that of Ballard Power Systems (BLDP). But guess what, so was Plug Power's, from Ballard:

Ballard is supplying fuel cell stacks to Plug Power Inc. for use in GenDrive® systems deployed in forklift trucks. Plug Power holds the largest share of the fuel cell material handling equipment market, having deployed more than 14,000 units.

But Plug Power has shifted in 2015 to producing its own fuel cell stacks, from SA contributor Matt Margolis:

Material handling once was a very promising near and medium term opportunity for Ballard Power. However, PEM fuel cell stack performance issues have plagued the company's stacks for several years and expedited Plug Power's decision to produce PEM fuel cell stacks. Over the course of 2015 Plug deployed internally developed air-cooled and liquid-cooled stacks into field. In November 2015 Plug announced a strategic supply agreement with 3M (NYSE:MMM) for membrane electrode assemblies that will be in Plug's PEM fuel cell stacks. The agreement with 3M will enable Plug to oust Ballard as the #1 material handling fuel cell stack provider and position Plug to compete against Ballard within the electric vehicle marketplace in the years to come.

It's actually pretty surprising how the company has become the market leader, as the Raymond corporation and Ballard have considerably more heft (Raymond is private, but the fact that it has 1700 employees might tell you something).

Finances

The company has been around doing this, even with big customers like Wal-Mart, from h2 and you (our emphasis):

Most large retailer warehouses operate around-the-clock, and require forklifts that use huge amounts of energy to lift and move products. In the past, lead-acid batteries have provided the energy needed for indoor forklifts. But batteries require long recharge periods, hold less energy with each charge, and need to be replaced every 2-3 years. The hazardous materials in the batteries also make them costly to dispose of properly. However, all of this is changing. In 2006, Wal-Mart completed a trial of Plug Power Inc.'s hydrogen fuel cell GenDrive forklifts in two of its distribution centers. As a result, retailers have begun to see a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly option for their warehouse needs.

But despite being market leader and having some of the biggest customers on board, some even as considerable investors, profitability has eluded the company (Ballard itself is hardly profitable either).

And this is our (and by no means ours alone) main worry, despite all these top notch customers and big deals the company is still bleeding cash.

The acceleration downwards is related to the ramp in investment for the expected acceleration in sales in the second half of the year leading to $130M or in sales for the year, but the cash burn isn't going to stop anytime soon. The company survives by doing this:

Amazon

While the shares of Plug Power went euphoric on the announcement of the Amazon deal, there are certainly risks involved. On the positive side, Amazon is going to buy a lot of systems, $70M this year, and that could double the next.

It's also unlikely that Amazon won't let the company fail despite its hefty cash burn (at least up to date) and indeed, Amazon is getting a substantial stake in the company if its sales exceed $600M, which we expect to happen, from the PR:

Plug Power has granted Amazon warrants to acquire up to 55,286,696 of Plug Power's common shares at $1.1893 per share (Exercise Price), which is based on the volume weighted average closing price of Plug Power common shares for the thirty trading days ending April 4, 2017. Vesting of the warrants is tied to payments totaling $600 million in the aggregate made by Amazon, directly or indirectly, in connection with the purchase of goods and services from Plug Power. An adjustment to the Exercise Price will occur after the first 34,917,912 warrants have vested, and will be based on the volume weighted average closing price, at the time that such warrants vest.

That's 55M shares, and there was a little noise created by Roth Capital, whose analyst argued that the deal with Amazon would make other customers (notably Wal-Mart) more wary and he put a sell rating on the shares and a $1.50 price target.

While we can't exclude that risk, but it certainly seems unwarranted in the light of the recent (July 21) update in the deal with Wal-Mart, from SA:

The agreement calls for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to provide its GenKey hydrogen fuel station and fuel cells to up to 30 additional Wal-Marts (NYSE:WMT) in North America over the next three years. Ten sites are already under contract and set to be finished this year - the 2017 commitment value should be around $80M. Alongside, Wal-Mart has been issued warrants for the purchase of up to 55.3M common shares of Plug. The first set of 5.8M vested on the inking this deal. Additional warrants will vest in installments tied to successive $50M payment thresholds, up to $600M in total.

But that deal also contained some negative in the form of another 55M+ dilution, and that's not all, from SA:

Plug Power (PLUG -7%) plunges as much as 13% after Tech Opportunities decides to exercise in full its warrants to buy ~10.5M shares at $1.50 each. PLUG also discloses that it issued to Tech Opps warrants to buy as many as 5.25M shares at a $2.69 exercise price.

That's at least another 125M shares, a 55% dilution. We're not worried about Amazon scaring other companies from using Plug Power's solution, but this is dilution that investors can't ignore.

Valuation

As a result of the Amazon and improved Wal-Mart deals, the shares have become a lot more expensive:

It isn't a decisive argument against taking a position, but investors should take into account that the room for further multiple expansion is pretty limited, in our view.

What we'll be looking for

A ramp-up in sales to Amazon has to be accompanied by a clear improvement in the company's finances, that is, we really need to get a considerable amount of leverage. Here is a pretty important figure for us:

Some comfort can be extracted from the period of 2014-2016 when revenues were rising and both gross and operating margins rose considerably as well. But it's uncomfortable to see that gross margin has yet to reach positive territory.

These are GAAP figures, and we have to add that with the second half expansion, management guides gross margin (non-GAAP) to a positive 8%-12%, per Q2CC. Keep in mind that:

adjusted gross margin excludes charges related to Amazon and Wal-Mart warrant expenses.

That would be a start and would to put some fears at ease, even if 8%-12% gross margin isn't much for a company to boast about, it's at least improving at a considerable pace, suggesting a fair amount of leverage.

Management also argued that SG&A will be basically flat (apart from some temporary bumps like the one in the present quarter for Amazon accounting), this should give good deal of operating leverage with sales ramping.

As you can see SG&A is a tremendous percentage of sales, keeping that flat (although hopefully not at the Q2 level) would make a material difference.

The other, and more imminent danger is simply cash. The company has burned through some $70M of cash this year already, and since they were down to just $16.9M at the end of Q2 this sounds alarming.

But here also the second half is supposed to be a lot better than the first half. That is, the year-end target is still for a negative $25M-$35M, which means the second half the company is supposed to actually generate a positive free cash flow of $35M-$45M.

Here is CEO Andy Marsh on the Q2CC:

we did some deployments in the first half effectively all of my collections for the deployments are going to happen in the second half, so we've already collected as an example over $25 million for deployments mainly for the things that happened in the first half and in total it should exceed $130 million in the second half.

So it looks like much of the cash from deployments in H1 will actually accrue in H2, on top of an acceleration in deployments. So positive cash flow should be possible.

If the company comes close to realizing these goals, that really would allay a lot of our fears, so this is something we'll definitely be looking at.

Conclusion

Investing here, like many smaller more speculative plays, is to a certain extent a leap of faith. We are not entirely convinced yet that Plug Power is a sound investment at these levels given the shaky financial situation and amount of dilution ahead.

Having captured a leading position in forklift trucks is undoubtedly a really big positive though. The value proposition is strong, and this is corroborated by the likes of Amazon and Wal-Mart.

Another big positive is the company's opportunity to leverage this into other fields like delivery trucks, or into other as of yet untapped markets like China.

However, the company has yet to achieve sufficient positive gross margins, and leverage has to be really considerable to neutralize the 'negative leverage' from the substantial dilution that is still ahead.

It is eminently possible that they achieve this next year though, but it's a little early for definite conclusions as the track record with guidance hasn't been all that reliable in the past.

On the other hand, one can wait taking a position until they manage to dispel worries about margins and cash flows. However, since risk and reward are likely to go hand in hand here as well, it will probably be less lucrative.

Buying shares at this moment might not give instant investor satisfaction, but the returns over time could very well be pretty substantial. Substantial revenue growth is more than likely, and it depends how much leverage is build into this operationally and strategically entering new markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLUG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.