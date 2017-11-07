Invest In Vestments

Business Description

Sexy? No. No $1000 cell phones, no high tech electric cars. Just hard working people in the aisles and behind the counters in places like Krogers, Costco and Taco Bell. Each employee is wearing standardized apparel; they are wearing Superior Uniform Group's products.

Superior Uniform Group (SGC) manufactures and sells uniforms and other apparel for employees in the retail, medical, health, leisure, industrial, public safety and other fields. SGC also has a Promotional Products segment which produces and sells corporate marketing-related products. A third segment--Remote Staffing--provides multilingual telemarketing and office support to SCG segments and other corporations. The Uniform Segment is by far the most important, the source of 83% of its sales.

With sales of $259M (TTM), the $350M market cap firm boasts Walmart, Lowes and Walgreens among its customers. (SGC's annual report lists one unnamed customer as the source of 9% of their revenue.) The company has done well in growing both top and bottom lines through modest acquisitions and old fashioned market penetration.

Industry Overview & Competitive Positioning

No, nothing sexy about receiving an order from Lifecare Centers of America or Waffle House for scrubs or garb for grill cooks and servers. The order is sourced to manufactures in far-away places like Pakistan, India and Ethiopia or from existing inventory in a robotic-equipped warehouse in Arkansas. Unlike some competitors who rent uniforms, SGC just sells them.

The health of the industry rests with continued overall economic growth and an aging baby-boomer population that translates into more demand for occupational uniforms particularly in the burgeoning health care industry.

The uniform apparel industry is highly concentrated with Cintas (CTAS), having completed their 2016 acquisition of G&K Services, enjoying a roughly 30% market share. Two other competitors--Unifirst (UNF) and Aramark (ARMK)--give the top three firms a combined market share of nearly 50%. The bottom 50% includes hundreds of small players like SGC whose market share is about 1.5%.

While quality and service are important to existing and prospective new customers, pricing plays heavily in customers decisions to remain with or switch uniform providers. As such, the advantage lies with uniform providers that have size and scale which is why there has been significant consolidation in the industry of late.

Consolidation among the customers of uniform providers also is a key element of the competitive landscape. Indeed, an SGC filing noted a $4M reduction in sales for the nine months ending on September 30, 2017 compared to 2016 because one of their larger customers was acquired by another company. The acquirer elected to retain a competitor of SGC for the combined firm's uniform needs. SCG closed down 3% from its inter-day high upon the October 26, 2017 release.

Financials

Despite SGC's minnow size, a look at its financials reveals much to like. ROE has improved from 5 to 14% over the past few years thanks to improved profit margins--the result of greater market penetration and higher sales that better cover operating expenses. Also impressive are Return on Total Capital (Net Income/ Debt and Equity) which for the TTM and 2015 compares favorably to CTAS' 10.3% and 13.3% respectively.

Year Net Income Asset Turnover Leverage ROE Return on Total Capital TTM 0.069 1.29 1.65 0.146 .118 (2016) 2015 0.062 1.44 1.64 0.146 .128 2014 .056 1.48 1.74 0.144 .105 2013 0.04 1.48 1.74 0.103 .131 2012 0.025 1.49 1.37 0.051 .052

Table 1 - SCG Key Financial Ratios

Gross and operating margins have been relatively steady although not in the same league as CTAS, whose gross and operating margins were consistently over 40% and 13% respectively during the same timeframes.

Year Gross Margin Operating Margin TTM 0.357 0.091 2015 0.344 0.081 2014 .35 .092 2013 0.347 0.057 2012 0.333 0.049

Table 2 - SGC Gross & Operating Margins

Most interesting, however, are SGC's compounded annualized growth rates over the past three years compared to CTAS. SGC's growth was aided by a 2016 acquisition of promotional products company, BAMKO Inc., that contributed $27.8M in sales in 2016. But sales just within the uniform segment have been impressive with an annualized growth of 13%. SGC has a long-term goal of increasing organic sales within its uniform division by 6% annually.

Company Compounded Annualized Retained Earnings Growth Compounded Annualized Operating Income Growth Compounded Annualized Sales Growth Compounded Annualized EPS Growth SGC 0.14 0.33 0.28 0.28 CTAS 0.09 0.11 0.05 0.13

Table 3 - Compounded Growth Rates SGC & CTAS Last 3 Years

SGC's liquidity and solvency doesn't appear to be a problem despite the fact that the company's debt load has increased from $24M to $39M (62.5%) over the past two years.

Interest/Operating Profit Debt/Equity Total Debt less cash/Operating Income Long Term Debt/Current Net Income Current Ratio Interest Coverage 0.042 0.26 1.58 2 4 32

Table 4 - SGC Liquidity & Solvency Ratios

While SGC won't be mistaken for a Dividend Aristocrat anytime soon, the company does pay a dividend of about 1.5% with a payout ratio of about 30%.

Valuation

Company Forward P/E P/B P/S P/CF EV/EBITDA SGC 18.2 2.8 1.4 15.6 12.9 CTAS 25.5 6.1 2.8 18.5 17.9 Industry Avg. 25.6 3.3 1.5 12 Not Available

Table 5 - SGC Valuation Compared to CTAS and Industry Average

Along with P/E, I tend to focus more on P/S than other relative valuation measures. The P/S ratio is less subject to accounting manipulate and as investment managers like Martin Leibowitz and Ken Fisher have pointed out, the growth process for any company begins and ends with sales. As indicated earlier, SGC's sales growth has been impressive and margins, while not spectacular, have been decent and steady. SGC's 1.4 P/S suggests that it is valued fairly compared to the industry at large. The company appears to be a relative bargain compared to the industry leader.

Momentum is in SGC's favor with its recent price appreciation.

3 Month Price Appreciation 6 Month Price Appreciation 12 Month Price Appreciation 0.06 0.24 0.416

Table 6 - SGC Momentum

Momentum may well continue as SGC moves to achieve growth organically and possibly through additional acquisitions as it signaled its willingness to pursue in an August 2017 investor presentation. Keeping in mind the industry trend in consolidation and the number of small players, SGC's strong balance sheet suggests it has the wherewithal to make additional acquisitions similar to UNF's acquisition of small fry Arrow Uniform Company in a $122M deal in 2016.

Investors should also look at the ongoing industry consolidation with the possibility of SGC being acquired by one of the big three. With its enterprise value of under $400M, such a deal for the firm is not out of question. CTAS paid $2.2B for G&K Services which represented a 20% premium over the target's close when the news was announced.

Funds that like what they see in SGC include Wasatch Micro Cap and DFA US Small Cap I which have added to their holdings in 2017.

Summary

SGC is growing its top and bottom line as it competes with the likes of CTAS in the heavily concentrated uniform industry. Whether as an acquirer or as a target its future looks bright.